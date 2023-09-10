Boone Central head coach Mark Hudson admitted the team read the press clippings in the buildup towards Friday's game at Lakeview following its 42-7 statement win over Aurora.

The top-ranked Cardinals, however, showed no hangover effect. They scored on their first two drives of the game as the defense pitched its second shutout of the season in a 35-0 road win over the Vikings.

"It was pretty herky-jerky. Little inconsistent. We tried to tell them all week they're going to be well-coached," Boone Central head coach Mark Hudson said. "Lakeview is going to come out and play really hard. They always do. It's a rivalry, but just too many mistakes. You can't turn the ball over and too many penalties so we got to clean that stuff up."

After rushing for 241 yards against the Huskies in Week 2, Boone Central utilized big plays through the air to generate most of its offense.

Quarterback James Fogleman completed 11 of his 15 passes for 245 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The senior threw a 41-yard completion to senior Kolton Ramussen to set up an 11-yard touchdown run for senior Hank Hudson on the game's opening drive. On the second drive of the game, Fogleman connected with senior Brant Benes for a 46-yard touchdown catch to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter.

Fogleman threw his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter on a 34-yard completion to senior Caden Stokes. The Cardinals capped the night with a 22-yard screen touchdown catch by senior Parker Borer.

"We kind of figured they would key on Parker (Borer)," Mark said. "He (Fogleman) hit some big passes early and missed some reads late, but he's throwing the ball well for a guy in his third start. He'll just hopefully get better."

Fogleman, in his first year as the starting quarterback, has thrown for 522 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He's completed 69.2% of his passes through three games.

"He (Fogleman) does a really good job of seeing things in the run game and making checks up there. I would say about 80-90% he's making good reads in the passing game," Mark said. "There's a few times where maybe we got to watch some film and say take the under routes instead of going deep, but it worked early and we made some big plays."

Defensively, the Cardinals stymied the Lakeview offense to just 137 total yards and six first downs. The Vikings finished the night 2-for-11 on third down, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry and 4.7 yards on 11 completions.

Brogan Benes, Hank and Caden Stokes led the unit with seven tackles each. Ben Reilly recorded the lone defensive score of the night, picking up a fumble and taking it 52 yards to the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 28-0.

"We got a lot of kids back, but we've got some kids in new spots. Just being able to find what they do good whether it's James (Fogleman) or Hank (Hudson) or one or two linemen ... we moved our line around, so we had some different strengths there," Mark said. "Just guys finding their role and being leaders. We talk about having a little bit of violence and stepping onto the field and not being afraid to just put it in another gear. That's what we're working on and we saw a little bit of improvement in the second half."

Boone Central improved to 3-0 and has outscored its opponents 125-7. The Cardinals, with an experienced roster, picked up two convincing wins in a row against the state runner-up Aurora and a state quarterfinalist in Lakeview.

Mark said he hopes the tough non-district schedule will benefit them down the road.

"They're two different teams. Lakeview's got more size than Aurora does and their defensive backs at Aurora, they're all over the place," Mark said. "Just the matchup is the key thing in C-1 that people don't understand is that each week is different. Our kids needed that reminder (tonight)."

The Cardinals return home Friday to host Douglas County West in a matchup of undefeated teams.

Class C-1

Schuyler def. Fairbury 16-7: The Warriors secured their first multi-win season in 13 years on Friday with a nine-point road win at Fairbury.

Schuyler intercepted six passes. Rico Rodriguez led the team with two interceptions, Jason Ramon scored a pick-six with Johny Mejia, Caden Weverka and Jose Cruz recorded one interception each.

The Warriors defense also sacked the Jeffs signal callers twice with Ray Zastera and Giovanni Martinez bringing them down in the backfield. Zastera led the team with five tackles with Rodriguz second with three tackles.

Fairbury outgained Schuyler 218-45 with senior quarterback Luis Genchi scoring a rushing touchdown in his first start of the season. Zastera and Kelbin Escobar combined for 44 rushing yards.

Schuyler improved to 2-1 and it wraps up its two-game road trip at Crete on Friday.

Class C-2

Aquinas Catholic def. Lincoln Lutheran 10-7: Aquinas Catholic secured its first win of the season on a 21-yard touchdown run from senior Jakob Kavan in the first quarter and a 29-yard field goal from junior Kailer Pohl in the second quarter.

The Monarchs outgained Lincoln Lutheran 264-111 behind 120 rushing yards from junior Kurtis Baer and 84 total yards from Kavan.

Aquinas forced four Warrior turnovers on interceptions from Bryant Stouffer, Marcus Krivanek and Garett Novacek. Brady Junck recovered a fumble to go with four tackles and two tackles for loss.

The Monarchs improved to 1-2 and they'll host Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday.

Syracuse def. David City 40-0: For the second straight game, David City suffered a shutout defeat falling to Class C-1 Syracuse.

The Scouts return home on Friday against 2-1 Tri County.

Class D-1

No. 2 Cross County def. McCool Junction 84-18: Cross County scored at least 80 points for the second straight week Friday ending non-district play 3-0.

Lucas Jacobsen threw for 161 yards on 5-for-7 passing. The senior connected with Tanner Hollinger for three touchdowns on four receptions and 154 yards.

Izaac Dickey led the ground attack with six carries, 124 yards and two touchdowns. Ashton Seim rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Schaefer, Thatcher Hanson and Brayden Schmidtberger also found the end zone on rushing scores.

Alex Noyd racked up 16 tackles and one sack to led the Cougars defense. Dickey and Hollinger finished the night with 10 and nine tackles, respectively. Schaefer intercepted a pass for the lone takeaway as Tyion Francis and Noah Sandell posted two tackles for loss each.

"I thought we played efficiently on offense despite having our first turnover of the season," Cougars head coach Matt Carroll said. "Continued to score on special teams and our defense played well minus a few mistakes. As a team, we really brought a great focus to practice last week and it really showed on Friday night."

Cross County plays its second home game of the season Friday against Twin River.

No. 8 Clarkson/Leigh def. Bancroft-Rosalie 44-0: The Patriots defense limited Bancroft-Rosalie to just 44 yards of offense and four first downs in a shutout win.

Dylan Higby led the Clarkson/Leigh offense with 129 yards and four touchdowns. Jacob Koehn and Isaac Baumert ran into the end zone once combining to run for 99 yards.

Christian Hamernik led the defense with four tackles. Andrew Rivera, Tucker Matthies, Garrett Stodola, James Grotelueschen and Connor Jurgensen posted three tackles each. Korbin Lemburg intercepted one pass.

Clarkson/Leigh improved to 2-1 and it'll play at undefeated Shelby-Rising City on Friday to open district play.

Shelby-Rising City def. Arcadia-Loup City 46-0: Shelby-Rising City racked up 292 rushing yards with four players picking up at least 40 yards.

Gabe Dutton-Mofford carried the ball 15 times, 123 yards and scored one touchdown. Ethan Fjell and Coy Vrbka totaled 58 and 51 yards, respectively, and they scored one touchdown each. Logan Lindsley tallied 120 total yards with one rushing touchdown and one touchdown pass to Isaac Whitmore.

Jorge Chavez led the Huskies with nine tackles. Dalton Pokorney finished with eight tackles and one interception. Whitmore, Eli Fjell, Lindsley and Landon Sliva posted six tackles.

Fullerton def. Twin River 50-15: The Titans fell to Fullerton behind six total touchdowns from senior Aiden Norman. He finished the game with 213 total yards.

Twin River scored both of its touchdowns through the air on completions to Paydon Rinkol and Kirk Hebda. Buhl threw for 65 yards and Rinkol rushed for a team-high 83 yards.

The Titans dropped to 1-2.

"Fullerton played a pretty sound and disciplined football game and we did not. I felt too many times we did not execute whether it was offensively or defensively. Offensively we let too many scoring opportunities get away from us," Twin River head coach Kalin Koch said. "We didn't always execute our blocking scheme the way we practiced all week. Defensively, we made some changes to try and open up some of our better players to go find the ball. We repped it all week, but when it came game time we didn't do our jobs."

Class D-2

No. 4 Wynot def. No. 1 Howells-Dodge 32-20: Howells-Dodge couldn't climb out of a 10-point halftime deficit as it suffered its first regular season loss in three years.

Blue Devils quarterback Dylan Heine completed 20-of-33 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns. Carson Wieseler caught 12 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Hunter Luther led the defense with 11 tackles and Dylan Brichacek finished with eight tackles. Lane Belina and Rylan Nelson intercepted one pass each.

Belina rushed for 112 yards and one touchdowns. Luther and Landon Dobbins each scored rushing touchdowns as Luther ended with 63 yards.

Howells-Dodge fell to 2-1 and it'll play at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday.

Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola 40-8: The Flyers scored one touchdown in each of the first three quarters plus two in the fourth in the blowout win.

Carson Wessel combined for 169 total yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore rushed for one score and threw two touchdowns to sophomore Tucker Czarnick. Ethan Wieseler and Gavin Geilenkirchen rushed for one touchdown each.

Weiseler and Wessel totaled 14 tackles each with Emerson Krings ending the game with 11 tackles. Czarnick, Andrew Kosch and Caleb Kilham sacked Osceola senior Kale Gustafson once.

Gustafson spoiled the shutout with a fourth-quarter 5-yard touchdown run. The senior finished the game with 127 rushing yards on 29 carries. Braxton Mestl and Hayden Lavaley tallied nine tackles each and Matt DeMers ended the night with eight.

"We were able to move the ball inside the St. Francis 5-yard line twice in the first quarter, but we were unable to score both times. Our defense held up well for the majority of the game, but we gave up a few key big plays," Osceola head coach Luke Ericson said. "A lot of credit goes to St. Francis. They played their best football and we didn't. We will have to go to work this week in practice to get things fixed and we look forward to playing Palmer next week."

St. Francis improved to 2-1 and it'll play at East Butler on Friday. Osceola dropped to 2-1 and it'll play at Palmer on Friday.

High Plains def. East Butler 52-6: High Plains secured its first win of the season thanks to 301 rushing yards as five Storm rushers recorded at least 30 yards.

Wyatt Urkoski led the ground attack with eight carries, 89 yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Morris gained 62 yards, Gage Friesen posted 57 yards and one touchdown and Haden Helgoth ended the game with 32 yards and two touchdowns. Friesen and Ayden Hans also caught a 14 and 10-yard touchdown pass, respectively.

Hudson Urkoski tackled a team-high seven Tigers with Wyatt and Hans recording six tackles each. Carter Urkoski, Hans and Caleb Sharman sacked the quarterback once and Hans intercepted one pass.

"I thought the kids did a great job in all three phases. Raul Marino had seven touchbacks out of eight kickoffs. Hudson Urkoski got his first start at outside linebacker and he did an outstanding job," Storm head coach Greg Wood said. "Ayden Hans had one of the most impressive interceptions I have seen in a long time. Wyatt Urkoski was a bulldozer on offense and I think the general Haden Helgoth did a great job at quarterback marking us down the field. We had a great showing by the O-line as well."

High Plains returns home Friday to face Giltner.

Randolph def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44-0: The Bulldogs posted less than 100 yards of offense in their home opener.

Lawson Gronenthal and Tyler Reichmuth rushed for 27 yards each as HLHF averaged 2.5 yards per rush on 31 carries.

Cole Preister and Garett Durkop recorded 12 and 11 tackles, respectively. Reichmuth recovered a fumble for the lone takeaway as HLHF fell to 0-3 on the season.

Class D-6

Lewiston def. St. Edward 81-41: Saint Edward scored a season-high 41 points in Friday's road contest, but it allowed a season-high 81 points and 373 rushing yards.

Anthony Reader completed 12 of his 21 passes for 164 yards and four touchdowns. Marcos Paez caught two touchdown passes for 40 yards. Dalton Wilson caught three passes for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Mikey Blankenship recorded three receptions for 34 yards and one score. Ryan Cumming caught a 22-yard touchdown pass.

Carter Anson tackled nine Lewiston players and forced one fumble. Reader and Ian Reardon recorded seven tackles each.

The Beavers enter their first bye week of the season 0-4. They'll host Santee on Sept. 22.

"We had another game where our boys fought until the bitter end. We just hit the same problem of an empty gas tank come the fourth quarter. Offensively, we went away from our typical ground and pound and opted to air the ball out more," St. Edward head coach Michael Roscoe said. "Anthony Reader did a great job of finding open receivers and pressing the line to either run or get those receivers open. Defensively, we could never get a stop when we needed to."