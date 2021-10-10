Area Football: Boone Central win sets up 3-5 matchup with Scotus

Defense, turnovers and a crucial special teams play made Boone Central 7-0 on Friday and set up a massive home game this week following a 35-13 win over No. 9 Wayne.

Boone Central held Wayne to 4 of 12 on third down, scored one touchdown after a turnover, another after a blocked punt and improved to 7-0 for the first time since the state championship season of 2014.

"I felt our defense controlled the game fairly well," coach Mark Hudson said. "Wayne had two big plays that accounted for almost half their yards and led to both scores."

Braden Benes rushed 12 times for 83 yards and scored three touchdowns. Jackson Roberts and Dustin Andreasen both caught touchdown passes. Benes and Alex Christo both threw for two scores.

Boone Central jumped out to a 14-0 lead and scored the final two touchdowns in the fourth quarter when Wayne had drawn to within 21-13 in the third quarter.

The Cardinals took a 7-0 lead on their second drive of the night following an 80-yard connection between Christo and Roberts. A punt block on the following possession set Boone Central up at the Wayne 25 and turned into a 14-0 lead three plays later on Andreasen's 20-yard touchdown catch from Benes.

Wayne answered right away on a seven-play drive and a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 2. It was 14-7 at that point and stayed that way until Andreasen intercepted a pass and set the offense up at the Blue Devil 33. Benes scored from 12 yards out five plays later for a 21-7 halftime lead.

Wayne drew to within 21-13 the first drive of the second half on a 59-yard pass, but Boone Central removed any final doubt in the fourth quarter on Benes touchdown runs from 11 and 2.

The win sets up a 7-0 vs. 7-0 matchup between No. 3 Boone Central and No. 5 Scotus on Friday in Albion.

"A lot of it comes down to not having one or two superstars the opponent can focus on," Hudson said. "We have many good to really good players, and they can all make big plays when given the opportunity."

CLASS B

(Class C-1) No. 5 Scotus 42, Schuyler 7: See the write up for this contest on B3 of the Tuesday edition and on our website: ColumbusTelegram.com.

CLASS C-2

No. 4 Aquinas 61, David City 0: The Monarchs returned to the win column and improved to 5-2 with a performance that included eight first-half touchdowns and a defense that didn't allow the Scouts a positive yardage total.

Aquinas shut down the David City rushing attack to negative-49 yards on 28 carries and limited the passing attack to one completion for nine yards. John Prochaska scored twice while Caleb Thege, AJ Oltmer, Christopher Nickolite, Zander Kavan and Kailer Pohl each had a touchdown run. Clayton Zavodny and Bryan Stouffer caught touchdown passes from Jakob Kavan and Lucas Sellers.

Paul Buresh blocked a punt, Calib Svoboda recovered a fumble and Prochaska opened the game with an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Aquinas closes the season at 0-7 BRLD and at 1-6 Tekamah Herman.

No. 3 Ord def. Twin River 2-0 (forfeit): The Titans dropped to 0-7 and face 1-6 Grand Island Central Catholic this week.

Class D-1

No. 3 Howells-Dodge 50, West Point GACC 0: Howells-Dodge led 22-0 before GACC created its first points early in the second quarter. Levin Belina ran for two touchdowns, Lance Brester also scored two on the ground and quarterback Gavin Nelson had one touchdown pass to go with a touchdown run. His pass was a 19-yard strike to Lance Brester who also had a 67-yard scoring run in the first quarter.

The Jaguars generated 376 rushing yards, Belina had 179, Brester 104 on just two carries and Aiden Meyer led the defense with nine total tackles and a tackle for loss.

Howells-Dodge is 7-0 and plays rival Clarkson/Leigh on the road Friday to wrap up the regular season.

"I thought our boys played with a sense of urgency and established a physical game early," Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs said. "We were able to establish the running game and that helped us take control of the game."

No. 4 Cross County Cross County 67, East Butler 0: The Cougars scored three times in the first quarter and five more in the second while building a 60-0 halftime advantage.

Cross County was 1 yard short of 400 yards of offense while holding East Butler to just 81, 2 for 12 on third down and forced four turnovers.

Senior Carter Seim rushed nine times for 142 yards and scored three touchdowns and tossed one 55-yard pass that was caught by Cory Hollinger for a score. Haiden Hild had 88 yards rushing and two scores.

Cross County is 6-1 and travels to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday.

"A big focus for us this year has been creating turnovers. We have been pretty good the last few years at not falling victim to turnovers ourselves, however, we haven't really forced the issues much either," Coach Hayden DeLano said. "So far this season we are winning the turnover battle 13-3, I believe. Friday we forced one fumble and had two pick-sixes. I'm really happy about that. Of course, also, anytime you register a shutout in 8-man football you have to be excited about your defense's execution as well."

Nebraska Christian 47, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 28: Nebraska Christian quarterback Dayton Falk was just 4 of 11 passing for 43 yards but twice he burned the HLHF defense with completions for touchdowns. The Bulldog defense also struggled to get off the field on third down, many times because of penalties.

The offense tossed two interceptions and fumbled it away three times. The Eagles fumbled it four times but only gave it away once.

Jacob Sjuts threw for 130 yards, Ashton Sims rushed 13 times for 94 yards and two scores Seth Wiese had 11 tackles to lead HLHF.

HLHF is 5-2 and faces No. 4 Cross County in Lindsay on Friday.

"Obviously turnovers in any game hurts; they did have a short field a couple series due to turnovers but we need to do a better job of blocking on the line of scrimmage," assistant coach Greg Sjuts said. "Their front three played really well. We were unable to protect Jacob in the passing game and also stay on blocks in the run game. This really hurt us offensively. We will work on blocking and pass protection this week as we need to do a better job in all facets this week vs Cross County."

Clarkson/Leigh 60, Wisner-Pilger 34: Defense was at a premium on Friday in Wisner where the Patriots and Gators combined for 94 points, over 700 yards of offense, 532 rushing yards, 36 first downs and 10 of 16 conversions on third down.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter until Clarkson/Leigh scored the final two in the frame and build a 32-14 lead on runs of 4 and 6 by Eli Hays. Wisner-Pilger cut it to 32-22 in the third quarter but Clarkson/Leigh had four of the next five touchdowns and pulled away.

Hays was 7 of 9 throwing for 96 yards and rushed for 102 and three touchdowns. Kyle Kasi led on the ground with 145 yards and three scores on 13 carries.

Clarkson/Leigh is 5-2 and faces rival No. 3 Howells-Dodge at home on Friday.

"Our offense was really clicking and playing at a high level," Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Kyle (Kasik) was a beast. He ran really well and Eli (Hays) is such a smart player. He knows how to find the necessary yards."

Arcadia/Loup City 53, Shelby Rising-City 20: A potent Rebels offense put up 200 yards through the air and 332 on the ground while also forcing three turnovers and three quarterback sacks.

SRC is 1-6 and ends the regular season Thursday at East Butler.

Class D-2

No. 3 Humphrey Saint Francis 38, CWC 8: Chambers/Wheeler Central held St. Francis to its lowest offensive output of the season but couldn't find enough on the other side of the ball. Jaden Kosch, Isaac Classen and Tanner Pfeifer scored touchdowns for the Flyers as they improved to 7-0 for the fourth year in a row.

Kosch caught a 28-yard pass from Pfeifer for an 8-0 lead then went in from 4 yards out for a 16-0 advantage. Classen scored on a 13-yard run, Pfeifer found the end zone from 4 yards out and Kosch caught another pass, this one from 11 yards, to cap the Flyer scoring. CWC found its only points in the fourth quarter aon a 15-yard run.

"CWC is the best one-win team in the state. They played St. Mary's, who was rated fourth in the state, to 10 points a couple of weeks ago. They have been competitive in every game this year," coach Eric Kessler said. "I was happy with how we played overall. We had some new people in some different positions and executed well for the most part with the exception of finishing a couple of drives.

"Defensively, we really played well to shut them out for three quarters and only give up eight points total. We will have to have a great week of practice this week as we have another tough game with Central Valley, who was in the top 10 earlier in the year."

St. Francis is 7-0 and plays 3-3 Central Valley at home on Friday. The Cougars handed the Flyers their first loss last season.

No. 10 Osceola 52, Lawrence-Nelson 14: Osceola scored three times in the first quarter and twice more in the second to build a 32-0 lead and win its sixth game in a row.

Quarterback Isaiah Zelasney rushed 14 times for 157 yards and three scores, Kale Gustafson had 11 tackles, Alexx Winkleman had 10 and Conner Schnell had two sacks.

Osceola is 6-1 and wraps up the regular season Friday at home against High Plains.

"I would attribute our six-game winning streak to the fact that our boys have been working hard in practice and have continued to improve day-to-day and week-to-week throughout the year," coach Luke Ericson said. "Our defense played the best game we have all year against Lawrence and was able to come up with three big turnovers that all were returned for touchdowns by Isaiah."

High Plains 86, NE Lutheran 34: High Plains won its second game in a row for the first time in four years thanks to an offensive explosion in the second quarter that included six touchdowns and a 52-22 lead at halftime.

Quarterback Javier Marino rushed 16 times for 166 yards and four touchdowns while Lane Urkoski carried it 13 times for 198 and four more scores.

Eighty-six points is the most for the program since it also reached that total in an 86-6 win over Cross County in 2013.

High Plains is 3-4 and travels to Osceola on Friday.

EIGHT MAN

Stuart 72, St. Edward 30: The Beavers were handed their first loss after winning three straight by a Stuart team that picked up 339 yards on the ground and generated more than 500 yards of offense.

St. Edward fumbled it away four times and threw two interceptions. Cole Mowrey led the team with 154 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

The Beavers dropped to 3-3 and host No. 10 Spalding Academy on Friday.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.