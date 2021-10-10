Area Football: Boone Central

Third-down stops, turnovers and a crucial special teams play made Boone Central 7-0 on Friday and set up a massive home game this week following a 35-13 win over No. 9 Wayne.

Boone Central held Wayne to 4 of 12 on third down, scored one touchdown after a turnover, another after a blocked punt and improved to 7-0 for the first time since the state championship season of 2014.

Braden Benes rushed 12 times for 83 yards and scored three touchdowns. Jackson Roberts and Dustin Andreasen both caught touchdown passes. Benes and Alex Christo both threw for two scores.

Boone Central jumped out to a 14-0 lead and scored the final two touchdowns in the fourth quarter when Wayne had drawn to within 21-13 in the third quarter.

The Cardinals took a 7-0 lead on their second drive of the night following an 80-yard connection between Christo and Roberts. A punt block on the following possession set Boone Central up at the Wayne 25 and turned into a 14-0 lead three plays later on Andreasen's 20-yard touchdown catch from Benes.

Wayne answered right away on a seven-play drive and a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 2. It was 14-7 at that point and stayed that way until Andreasen intercepted a pass and set the offense up at the Blue Devil 33. Benes scored from 12 yards out five plays later for a 21-7 halftime lead.

Wayne drew to within 21-13 the first drive of the second half on a 59-yard pass, but Boone Central removed any final doubt in the fourth quarter on Benes touchdown runs from 11 and 2.

The win sets up a 7-0 vs. 7-0 matchup between No. 3 Boone Central and No. 5 Scotus on Friday in Albion.

CLASS B

(Class C-1) No. 5 Scotus 42, Schuyler 7: See the write up for this contest on B3 of the Tuesday edition and on our website: ColumbusTelegram.com.

CLASS C-2

No. 4 Aquinas 61, David City 0: The Monarchs returned to the win column and improved to 5-2 with a performance that included eight first-half touchdowns and a defense that didn't allow the Scouts a positive yardage total.

Aquinas shut down the David City rushing attack to negative-49 yards on 28 carries and limited the passing attack to one completion for nine yards. John Prochaska scored twice while Caleb Thege, AJ Oltmer, Christopher Nickolite, Zander Kavan and Kailer Pohl each had a touchdown run. Clayton Zavodny and Bryan Stouffer caught touchdown passes from Jakob Kavan and Lucas Sellers.

Paul Buresh blocked a punt, Calib Svoboda recovered a fumble and Prochaska opened the game with an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Aquinas closes the season at 0-7 BRLD and at 1-6 Tekamah Herman.

No. 3 Ord def. Twin River 2-0 (forfeit)

Class D-1

No. 3 Howells-Dodge 50, West Point GACC 0

No. 4 Cross County Cross County 67, East Butler 0

Nebraska Christian 47, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 28

Clarkson/Leigh 60, Wisner-Pilger 34

Arcadia/Loup City 53, Shelby Rising-City 20

Class D-2

No. 3 Humphrey Saint Francis 38, CWC 8

No. 10 Osceola 52, Lawrence-Nelson 14

High Plains 86, NE Lutheran 34

EIGHT MAN

Stuart 72, St. Edward 30

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.