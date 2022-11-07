Area football: Cardinals, Patriots, Jaguars advance to state semifinals

Boone Central, Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge advance to the state football semifinals on Friday.

The Cardinals and Patriots secured road wins, defeating No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood and No. 15 Weeping Water, respectively. For the second straight year, Howells-Dodge defeated Dundy County Stratton in the quarterfinals.

Clarkson/Leigh qualified for the state semifinals for the first time since as co-op school. It's the first semifinal appearance since Clarkson made it in 2011. Boone Central is in the final four for the first time since Boone Central/Newman Grove advanced in 2017. Howells-Dodge is back in the semifinals for the second straight year.

All three teams will play their semifinal games at 7 p.m. Friday. Boone Central will travel to face No. 1 Aurora. The seven-seeded Patriots are the lowest seed remaining in the D-1 field and they'll square off against No. 3 Stanton. No. 1 Howells-Dodge hosts No. 12 Central Valley after the Cougars upset No. 4 BDS in the quarterfinals.

CLASS C-1

No. 5 Boone Central 41, No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood 15: The Cardinals defense shut down the Ashland-Greenwood offense, holding it to a season-low 15 points and 193 yards. They also forced four turnovers and sacked the Bluejays quarterbacks twice.

Thomas and Jack Roberts recorded five tackles each. Jack recorded 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Thomas recovered a fumble.

Jude Spann and Luke Curry combined for a sack. Kolton Rasmussen and James Fogleman intercepted Ashland-Greenwood quarterback Dane Jacobsen once each. Sam Grape also recovered a fumble.

After trailing 7-0 after the first quarter, the Cardinals scored 34 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to pull away.

Alex Christo threw for 95 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards and one score. Parker Borer carried the ball 17 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Rasmussen, Brant Benes and Grape each caught one touchdown.

"Our defensive line and quarterback both had really good games," Boone Central head coach Mark Hudson said. "Once we got momentum and they started to become one-dimensional, that allowed our defensive ends to be more aggressive and our defensive backs to go after balls more. It all started with our defensive tackles playing better versus the run."

The Cardinals will face top-seed Aurora for the second time on Friday. On Sept. 2, the Huskies won 34-13 behind a big performance from Carlos Collazo. The senior tailback rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Christo threw for 155 yards and one touchdowns while the running game produced just 11 yards on 25 carries.

"Aurora will be a challenge," Hudson said. "They will be as healthy as they've been for several weeks, but we are ready to see how much, if any, improvement we have made since Week 2."

CLASS D-1

No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh 46, No. 15 Weeping Water 18: Clarkson/Leigh broke the game open in the second half. It led 16-12 at halftime before outscoring Weeping Water 30-6 in the second half.

Kyle Kasik attempted 27 carries for 204 yards and five touchdowns. It's the senior's third game of at least 200 rushing yards and first with five scores. Drew Beeson scored one touchdown along with 37 yards.

"Our run game was on point," Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Our O-line did a great job of firing and maintaining blocks while Kyle (Kasik) did what Kyle does and put the team on his back and made some fantastic runs even when things broke down a little bit."

Kasik ended the night as the top tackler with eight. Dylan Higby posted seven tackles and two tackles for loss. Beeson finished with six tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Weeping Water ended the night with 212 total yards and 13 first downs. The Indians converted 5 of 13 first downs while Clarkson/Leigh recorded seven third-down conversions in 10 attempts.

"We continued to execute at a high level. We had two possessions in the first half and were able to score on both," Clarkson said. "We caught a couple breaks early in the third quarter and that allowed us to separate."

The Patriots face Stanton for a trip to Lincoln. Clarkson/Leigh played Stanton in each of the last two seasons with the Mustangs victorious in both meetings. Last year, Stanton won 22-8.

"Stanton is a unique animal. Coach (David) Stoddard runs a unique offense and has some tough wrinkles that make them hard to prepare for," Clarkson said. "We have had some tough battles the last couple years, but they have had our number. They have some very talented young players that run really well. It will be a great challenge."

CLASS D-2

No. 1 Howells-Dodge 58, No. 8 Dundy County Stratton 8: The Jaguars blew out Dundy County Stratton for the second straight year behind 251 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Jestin Bayer entered the end zone four times on three rushing scores and one receiving. Lance Brester attempted 24 rushes for 154 yards and one touchdown. Lane Belina, Brittin Sindelar and Kellen Fiala all recorded rushing scores.

Bayer also led the Jaguars in tackles with nine. Aandy Dominguez finished the night with eight tackles and one sack. Colton Klosen posted seven tackles, Brester intercepted two passes and Melvin Delgado recovered a fumble.

"I was impressed with how our boys stick to the plan we had coming in on both sides of the ball. I thought we executed as good as we have all season," Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said. "Our boys played more physical than DCS and that helped us take control of the game."

Howells-Dodge hosts Central Valley in their fourth straight home game on Friday. Central Valley defeated BDS 42-20 in the quarterfinals.

"Overall, Central Valley is playing really good football right now and has a dynamic offense with a dynamic running back, so we will have our hands full," Speirs said. "It is, after all, the semifinals, so you know the team you are playing is quality."