Area football coaches prepping for busy July

Williams and Frenzen share that concern, especially this summer when the race up to August could potentially be a draining one.

“The biggest thing we don’t want to do is all of a sudden pile all this stuff on the guys for football and basketball and wrestling and weights and just burn them out in July," Williams said. "That’s where we’ve got to get together with the other coaches and say, ‘OK, what do you guys plan on doing so we can make sure we’re not burning the kids out.’

“Everybody wants to get back with them, but we also want them to be hungry when they come back in August."

Whatever takes place before the first practice date on August 10, Frenzen considers gravy. Months into a pandemic when much of life has been altered or forfeited, the Viking coach will be happy to get to the meal that is unrestricted fall football. Everything else, league or not, camps or not, organized activities or not, can be sacrificed for the greater good.