Area football coaches prepping for busy July

Area football coaches are readying the July calendar for a busy 31 days of activity. Following a loss of team camps and training in June, state officials announced Monday that contact sports can begin on July 1.
That announcement sent area coaches into motion setting a plan for the upcoming month. Columbus High and Lakeview would have already had a team camp by this point and would have been involved in a 7-on-7 passing league. Scotus Central Catholic has missed out on NSAA-approved get-togethers with positional coaches but doesn't hold its team camp until late July.
Plans for organized activities and more are beginning to be formulated by all three city head coaches. Of course, it's all dependent on the NSAA issuing a similar notice. But that is expected later this week following a trend in which the state makes one announcement and the NSAA clarifies days later.
“That’s been kind of what we go by, because they get a lot more specific than what that governor’s office does," CHS head coach Craig Williams said. "Once those come out, then we’ll get together as a coaching staff, not just mine, but all the coaches, with (Athletic Director) Tim (Kwapnioski) and talk to (Superintendent) Dr. Loeffelholz, and he’ll give us the final yes or no on the go ahead on when we can start.
“It was exciting to see yesterday, but we’re still kind of in that wait-and-see because we have to see what the NSAA puts out."
Thus far, badminton, baseball, bowling, crew/rowing, curling, dance, flag football, rodeo, softball, swimming, track and field and volleyball are currently allowed.
As of July 1, basketball, boxing, cheerleading, football (tackle), gymnastics, hockey, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby, soccer and wrestling will join the list.
“As long as we can get clearance and a final say from the NSAA, then I need to meet with (Athletic Director) Mr. Shadley here in the next couple days and finalize that," Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "Coach (Tyler) Colvin and coach (Jeff) Bargen and I are trying to figure out how to do a youth camp and work together to find days for that."
Schools are allowed to begin holding camps on Thursday for all sports except basketball, football, soccer and wrestling. Baseball and softball games will also begin playing games on Thursday. Monday's news makes it seem that contact sports will eventually be part of opening up camps in July as well.
Once the NSAA gives approval to football, the passing league held at Lakeview each summer for nearly two decades is set to commence on July 1.
Lakeview and Columbus High are planned to be in attendance as well as six other programs. The league is expanding slightly in order to help out neighboring schools that have also gone without organized activities.
In addition to the city schools, David City, Schuyler, Wahoo Neumann, West Point and Twin River are all expected to attend.
Lakeview has missed out on a college team camp in June but is holding out hope to host its own in July. Columbus High would have held its own camp in June then hosted Midland and other high school teams in July. Scotus waits until just before, or right into, August to come together as a group.
The Shamrocks don't typically attend the passing league because too many players are in Legion baseball and often unavailable. The Shamrocks also have a staff that includes coaches in non-educational careers that work 9-5 jobs.
“It changed everything in the month of June, for sure, but we didn’t necessarily lose that much," SCC head coach Tyler Linder said. "The decision to open things up and resume scheduled activities comes at the perfect time for us. …We’re excited to get things going and excited we don’t have to adjust too much for our schedule."
Overburdening teenagers' time is also a factor in not attending 7-on-7.
“We won a state championship in 2015, and we threw the ball twice for positive one yard. We weren’t the most adept at passing back then. We’ve expanded our playbook through the air a little bit," Linder said. "But we decided, in some places, less is more. The amount of time we take up from our kids is always pressing and concerning to me."
Williams and Frenzen share that concern, especially this summer when the race up to August could potentially be a draining one.
“The biggest thing we don’t want to do is all of a sudden pile all this stuff on the guys for football and basketball and wrestling and weights and just burn them out in July," Williams said. "That’s where we’ve got to get together with the other coaches and say, ‘OK, what do you guys plan on doing so we can make sure we’re not burning the kids out.’
“Everybody wants to get back with them, but we also want them to be hungry when they come back in August."
Whatever takes place before the first practice date on August 10, Frenzen considers gravy. Months into a pandemic when much of life has been altered or forfeited, the Viking coach will be happy to get to the meal that is unrestricted fall football. Everything else, league or not, camps or not, organized activities or not, can be sacrificed for the greater good.
“I’ve been in the cautious, optimistic category," Frenzen said. "Even since March, everybody has been asking me about where I’m at, if we’re going to have football, what it’s going to look like? I guess, my whole thing has been, listen, as long as we’re kicking off in time during the fall, anything we get to do in June or July is just going to be an extra added bonus for us. For me, I’ve been hoping we’d get some time (to train), but it’s also, let’s just please kick off in time for the fall."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
