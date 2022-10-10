Area football: Cougars defeat Patriots on touchdown as time expired

Class D-1 No. 2 Cross County and No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh squared off Friday in Stromsburg in a top-five matchup. The game featured seven lead changes as no team led by more than six points.

The fourth quarter started with Cross County holding a 16-12 lead. The Patriots took the lead on a 29-yard touchdown run by Drew Beeson. Izaac Dickey restored the advantage for the Cougars with a 21-yard touchdown run.

Clarkson/Leigh quarterback Ryan Brichacek connected with Kyle Kasik for a 20-yard touchdown to put the Patriots up 28-24 late in the fourth quarter.

Down to its final play, Cross County quarterback Lucas Jacobsen rolled to his left and fired to the end zone to Jackson Lindburg for the walk-off touchdown.

"Lucas (Jacobsen) has been a guy that has continued to grow all season long. He missed a few throws earlier in the game and I was coaching him pretty hard. For him to be able to respond and have the composure to make a throw like that in a big-time moment was something special," Cougars head coach Matt Carroll said. "I can't say enough great things about Jackson (Lindburg). He is always calm and cool under pressure and has been a guy we know we can rely on to make big-time plays for us in big-time moments."

The Cougars won 30-28 and outgained Clarkson/Leigh 298-266. Lindburg rushed for 152 yards, hauled in the game-winning 25-yard touchdown and threw for 19 yards and one touchdown. Dickey scored two touchdowns along with 56 rushing yards.

Brichacek was the Patriots' leading rusher with 108 yards and two touchdowns. Kaisk totaled 116 yards with the one receiving touchdown.

Defensively, Alex Noyd and Tobey Waller led the Cougars with 17 and 13 tackles, respectively. Beeson led the Patriots with nine tackles.

Cross County kept its perfect season intact improving to 7-0 and 4-0 in district play. It'll end the regular season at Shelby-Rising City on Friday.

"What a game. I could not be happier for our boys or prouder of the adversity they faced in that game. Clarkson/Leigh played a great game and their players played their hearts out," Carroll said. "(Patriots) Coach (Jim) Clarkson told me after the game that it's too bad that someone has to lose games that are played that hard by both teams. He is exactly right.

"I am so proud of all of our guys and this entire team. What a win, but time to refocus and stay lasered in on our ultimate goals."

The Patriots suffered their first loss to fall to 6-1 and 3-1 in district play. They'll host Madison on Friday in their regular season finale.

CLASS C-1

No. 6 Boone Central 55, O'Neill 0: For the second time in three weeks, the Cardinals posted a shutout victory.

Boone Central's defense limited O'Neill to just 28 total yards of offense. It recorded 13 tackles for loss with Thomas Roberts producing four. Jack Roberts and Robbie Miller ended the night with 2.5 tackles for loss each.

The Cardinals sacked O'Neill quarterbacks five times. Miller recorded two sacks, Jack and Thomas tallied one each and Nathanieal Werner and Ben Reilly combined for one sack.

Parker Borer and Caden Stokes intercepted one pass. Jose Luna and Jaxon Lipker fell on top of one fumble apiece.

Alex Christo completed 6 of 8 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown. Jack caught two balls for 65 yards and one score. Borer rushed for 68 yards and three touchdown to lead a balanced ground game.

Boone Central improved to 6-1 and 3-0 in district play. It'll host No. 2 Pierce on Friday.

"We are playing fairly well heading into the matchup with Pierce, but have some injuries and are still working on getting new guys up to speed," Cardinals head coach Mark Hudson said. "Keys to the game will be limiting (Pierce tight end) Ben Brahmer's run after catch yards and now we play versus their mammoth offensive and defensive lines."

Schuyler 10, Arlington 0: Schuyler secured its first victory since Sept. 4, 2020, on Friday shutting out Arlington 10-0. It was the first road win for the Warriors since Oct. 19, 2018.

Brayan Romero scored all 10 points for the Warriors, kicking a 28-yard field goal on the game's opening possession. In the second quarter, Schuyler faced a 4th-and-2 at the Eagles 37-yard line when Romero took a jet sweep handoff and blew past the Arlington defense to make it 10-0.

Rico Rodriguez intercepted one pass and Luis Carrera recorded six tackles and recovered two fumbles to lead the Warriors defense. Schuyler forced four punts, three turnovers and three turnover on downs.

The Warriors improved to 1-6 and 1-2 in district play. They'll host Scotus Central Catholic in their home finale on Friday.

CLASS C-2

Fremont Bergan 23, Aquinas Catholic 7: The Monarchs' three-game winning streak was snapped Friday as they were held to single-digit points for the first time since Week 2.

Aquinas led 7-3 at halftime on a 20-yard touchdown completion from Lucas Sellers to Bryant Stouffer, but Fremont Bergan outscored the Monarchs 20-0 in the second half on two rushing touchdowns and a 66-yard touchdown reception.

The Knights outgained Aquinas 343-256. Sellers completed 9 of 14 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown. Kurtis Baer led the team in rushing with 14 carries and 81 yards.

Defensively, Garrett White led the Monarchs with 10 tackles. Wesley Miller posted eight tackles and Brady Junck ended with six tackles and two tackles for loss. Zander Kavan recovered a fumble.

Aquinas fell to 3-4 on the season and it'll reenter district play on Friday hosting Yutan.

Yutan 56, David City 7: Yutan rushed for 439 yards in Friday's road win over the Scouts.

Chieftains senior Zach Krajicek gained 153 yards on nine carries and scored four times. Jesse Kuit posted 102 yards and one touchdown on five attempts.

David City tallied 141 total yards of offense. Scouts quarterback Reese Svoboda completed 4 of 7 passes for 61 yards and an interception. On the ground, the sophomore rushed for 60 yards and the team's lone touchdown.

The Scouts fell to 0-7 and 0-2 in district play. They'll square off at No. 5 Wahoo Neumann on Friday.

CLASS D-1

Shelby-Rising City 62, Cedar Bluffs 6: The Huskies won their third straight game with a rout of Cedar Bluffs.

Justin Knoll and Ethan Fjell led a balanced ground game as both players scored two touchdowns. Knoll gained 54 yards and Fjell ended with 41. Nolan Arps, Payton Sliva and Gabe Dutton-Mofford each scored a touchdown in the victory.

Fjell and Arps finished the game with a team-high six tackles. Eli Fjell and Riley Osantowski combined to sack the Wildcats quarterback once. Owen Krafka recorded the lone SRC takeaway with an interception.

Shelby-Rising City improved to 5-3 and 3-1 in district play. It'll host No. 2 Cross County in Friday's regular season finale.

Twin River 44, Madison 18: The Titans snapped their five-game losing streak on Friday behind a breakout performance from Korbe Urkoski.

The senior combined for 167 total yards and five touchdowns. Urkoski threw two touchdowns to Kirk Hebda and one to Trey Quick. On the ground, he gained 92 yards on a dozen carries crossing the goal line twice.

Kadin Buhl ended the game as Twin River's leading rusher with eight attempts, 104 yards and one touchdown.

Evan Strain and Quick were the Titans' leading tacklers. Strain recorded 11 tackles and Quick tallied nine tackles and three tackles for loss. Landyn Roebuck recovered a fumble.

"I was overall pleased with how our team played and saw a lot of good things happen. We are finally starting to do things the right away on a consistent basis and transitioning well from practice to games," Titans head coach Kalin Koch said. "Our defense has stepped it up a little doing the little things right more often, but we still need to grow. Offensively, we are doing great things. We just need to finish a little bit more."

Twin River improved to 2-5 and 1-4 in district play. It'll head to Cedar Bluffs on Friday for its final game of the season.

CLASS D-2

No. 1 Howells-Dodge 58, Winside 6: The Jaguars stayed undefeated on the season behind a 42-point first quarter.

Lance Brester rushed for 140 of the team's 271 yards along with two touchdowns. Jestin Bayer posted two touchdowns while Lane Belina, Dylan Brichacek and Brittin Sindelar ended the night with one score each.

Belina led the defense with 10 tackles as freshman Hunter Luther finished the game with nine. Aandy Dominguez recorded two tackles for loss and recovered a fumble. Landon Dobbins and Connor Kreikemeier also fell on top of a loose ball.

The Jaguars improved to 7-0 and 4-0 in district play. They'll end the regular season at winless Walthill on Friday.

No. 8 Osceola 60, High Plains 26: Osceola extended its winning streak to four on Friday eclipsing the 60-point mark for the fourth time this season.

Kale Gustafson and Isaiah Zelasney spearheaded a two-headed rushing attack, combining for 242 yards and five touchdowns. Gustafson's 141 yards marked his sixth 100-yard rushing game while Zelasney has totaled 381 yards in his first two games of the season.

"He (Gustafson) is very difficult to bring down when he gets in the open field and he moves very well considering how big he is," Osceola head coach Luke Ericson said.

Caleb Peterson recorded a team-high 16 tackles, four tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. Hayden Lavaley tallied 13 tackles for the Bulldog defense and Creighton Sterup finished with seven tackles and one fumble recovery.

"The defensive line did a great job of making tackles and eating up blockers, allowing our linebackers to run free and secondary to do their jobs as well," Ericson said.

Osceola improved 6-1 and 4-0 in district play. It'll host Nebraska Lutheran in its final home game of the regular season. High Plains dropped to 3-4 and 2-2 in district play. The Storm travel to Fullerton Thursday as both teams chase a wild card spot to qualify for the playoffs.

"We hung with them for a series or two then we found ourselves in an uphill battle the rest of the way. We just seemed we couldn't get out of the sand," High Plains head coach Greg Wood said. "Our kids played hard, but we had too many missing assignments in all three phases. We are excited about the opportunity to rebound and finish the season on a positive note."

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, East Butler 50: Sage Frauendorfer and Randal Gronenthal's big nights on the ground led the Bulldogs to their third road win of the season.

Frauendorfer posted a career-high 268 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The senior also threw for 50 yards. Gronenthal scored three touchdowns to go with 129 rushing yards.

Jacob Preister was HLHF's leading tackler with nine. Gronenthal and Cole Preister ended the game with eight each. Frauendorfer, Gavin Sims and Elijah Bair sacked East Butler quarterback Ryan Sullivan once apiece. Gronenthal intercepted Sullivan for his fourth pick of the season.

Sullivan recorded a season-high 251 passing yards on 12 of 28 passing with two touchdowns and one interception.

Tye Clark caught four passes for 107 yards and one touchdown. Rocco Hageman ended with four receptions and 82 yards. Logan Buresh scored a receiving touchdown, ending the night with three catches and 64 yards.

The junior quarterback also rushed for 53 yards and three touchdowns. Hageman and Blaine Orta also entered the end zone on a rush.

Orta ended as the Tigers' leading tackler with 13. Zane Miller and Reid Glasshoff posted a dozen tackles each. Sullivan intercepted Gavin Groteluschen for the team's lone takeaway.

HLHF improved to 5-2 and 3-1 in district play. It'll face crosstown rival Humphrey Saint Francis on Friday. East Butler fell to 2-5 and 1-3 in district play as it'll host Winside in its final game of the season on Thursday.

Humphrey St. Francis 1, Walthill 0 (Forfeit): Walthill forfeited Friday's game against the Flyers. Saint Francis improved to 4-3 and 3-1 in district play as it'll battle HLHF on Friday.

CLASS D-6

St. Edward 67, Elba 18: Ian Reardon's five touchdowns led the Beavers to a bounce-back victory against Elba.

Reardon scored touchdowns on his only two carries of the game combining for 67 yards. The junior completed 3 of his 6 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with senior Isaac Roberts and junior Dalton Wilson.

Cris Irineo led the Saint Edward rushing attack with 15 carries, 135 yards and three touchdowns.

Reardon recorded nine tackles and one fumble recovery. Carter Anson and Spencer Werts ended the game with six tackles and one fumble recovery each. Jean Cumming also recovered a fumble.

"I thought we played pretty well overall. Offensively, it was nice to see several guys get a chance to carry the ball," St. Edward head coach Darren Luebbe said. "Defensively, I thought we did a better job communicating with each other. Special teams did a good job for the most part. It was good to get back in the win column

The Beavers improved to 3-3 and 2-1 in district play. They'll host district leader Hampton in Friday's regular season home finale.

"This week will be another big challenge for us against Hampton," Luebbe said. "They are a very good team and we'll have to be really locked in this whole week if we're going to be ready."