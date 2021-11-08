Area Football: Cross County, Howells-Dodge alive in D-1

Two area Class D-1 teams remain alive in the state football playoffs after three local football teams saw seasons come to a close on Friday night.

Howells-Dodge and Cross County are on the opposite sides of the D-1 bracket and could meet up for a title if both win this week.

Aquinas Catholic in Class C-2 and Humphrey Saint Francis and Osceola, both in D-2, saw successful seasons come to a close in the quarterfinals.

Howells-Dodge, the 5 seed, hosts top-seeded Burwell at 7 p.m. on Friday while 10 seed Cross County will go on the road to face 6 seed Hitchcock County also at 7 p.m.

CLASS C-2

Fremont Bergan 38, Aquinas Catholic 7: The Bergan defense was again dominant against the Monarchs, holding Aquinas to just a fourth-quarter touchdown. The Knights didn't allow any points the last time the two teams met on Oct. 1 - a 40-0 Bergan win.

This time it was a 38-0 lead before Aquinas senior John Prochaska found the end zone on a 21-yard run in the fourth quarter. Prochaska finished with 89 yards on six carries. Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre ran for a touchdown, tossed another and picked off a pass that he took to the end zone for his third touchdown on the night.

CLASS D-1

Howells-Dodge 44, Dundy County-Stratton 18: The Jaguar defense allowed just six points after halftime and turned an 18-12 game into a 26-point win.

Levi Belina rushed for 189 yards on 27 carries and scored twice while quarterback Gavin Nelson also found the end zone twice on 10 carries and 42 yards.

After DCS scored the first points on the opening drive, Howells-Dodge scored the next three touchdowns. The Jaguars also scored the final three touchdowns of the game.

"I thought our kids did a great job on both sides of the ball," Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs said. "We were able to wear down DCS down and really take control in the second half."

Cross County 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 51: Cross County led by three touchdowns early in the second quarter then fell behind by a touchdown early in the fourth.

Down 51-44 in the fourth, the Cougars capped a drive with a 2-yard run by Carter Seim but missed the conversion try and trailed by one. The defense got a stop, handed the ball back over to the offense at the 5 and the Cougars went on an 75-yard march that ended with Seim scoring the game-winning touchdown on a 41-yard run.

"(The lead) was more taken than given away. They were a high octane offense. We fully expected them to settle in and they did," Cross County coach Hayden DeLano said. "Our offense scored on every drive after our first possession which was a punt. That was crucial to our success."

CLASS D-2

Kenesaw 70, Humphrey Saint Francis 40: The two teams traded touchdowns until late in the first when Kenesaw took a 16-14 lead on a 10-yard run then took the lead for good on two more touchdown drives. By halftime, the Blue Devils led 46-20 and never trailed again.

The St. Francis defense shut out Kenesaw in the third but only cut the lead to 46-34. The Blue Devils pulled away with three fourth-quarter scores.

"They are a very good team, some would argue the best team in the state, and you just have to give them credit as we couldn't get stops," St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. "We stopped them on downs the first possession, but after that we couldn't find a way to get their offense stopped."

Sandhills/Thedford 46, Osceola 14: Sandhills/Thedford led 8-6 after the first quarter then shut down the Osceola offense over the next two quarters and led 46-6 after three.

A major factor in the Bulldog offense getting off track was the loss of quarterback Isaiah Zelasney suffering an injury on the first play of the game. He tried to fight through it the rest of the first quarter but the wear and tear left him on the sidelines for the final three quarters.

"Overall I was very pleased with how we got better each week this season and were able to come away with a 9-2 record and quarterfinal appearance even while losing six starters last year and only having two seniors on the roster," coach Luke Ericson said. "We've got a good core group returning and I am looking forward to seeing how we can build on this next year."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.