Area football: Eight-man playoffs get underway

The first round of the eight-man football players started Thursday with seven area teams beginning their journey to what they hope ends in Lincoln.

In Class D-1, the reigning state runner-up and No. 3 seed Cross County was upset by the No. 14 seed Weeping Water 42-22. Clarkson/Leigh secured its first playoff victory in three years Thursday with a 28-23 win over Wisner-Pilger.

Humphrey Saint Francis squared off with rivals Falls City Sacred Heart in the first round of the D-2 playoffs. In one of the most anticipated first-round playoff matchups, the Flyers dominated the Irish 64-12 to advance to the second round.

Howells-Dodge and Osceola cruised to blowout wins Thursday as both progressed to the second round.

In 11-man, it was the final week of the regular season. Boone Central solidified a playoff spot with a 48-0 win over St. Paul. For three area teams, Friday was the final game of the year.

CLASS D-1

No. 14 Weeping Water 42, No. 3 Cross County 22: Weeping Water stunned the Cougars with three takeaways, two sacks and 317 total yards.

The Indians outscored Cross County 16-8 in the first quarter and added to their lead in the second to lead 24-14 at halftime. After both teams played a scoreless third quarter, Weeping Water outscored the Cougars 18-8 to seal the upset road win.

Indians quarterback Riggs Wilson completed 9 of 14 passes for 189 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 25 yards and one score.

Saylor Rhodes and Ethan Essary caught three passes each for a combined 171 yards and four touchdowns. Keegan McDonald also caught a touchdown.

Defensively, Weeping Water junior Brayden Harms recorded 18 tackles and two sacks. In total, four Indians recorded double-figure tackles.

Cross County saw its season end after an undefeated regular season. It's the earliest playoff exit in four years for the Cougars.

No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh 28, No. 12 Wisner-Pilger 23: The Patriots faced a familiar foe in Wisner-Pilger in the first round of the playoffs. They both played each other the last two years.

With the game in the balance early in the fourth quarter, the Gators were inside the Patriots 5-yard line trailing 28-23 when Clarkson/Leigh forced and recovered a fumble.

That was the closest Wisner-Pilger got to winning the game as no one scored the rest of the frame to seal a narrow victory for the Patriots.

Clarkson/Leigh forced four turnovers. Drew Beeson forced and recovered a fumble. Dylan Higby and Sam Pocasangre recovered a fumble and Kyle Kasik scored on a 10-yard pick-six to open the scoring.

Beeson led the team with 16 tackles. Mason Whitmore and Jackson Koehn posted 13 and 11 tackles, respectively.

Kasik and Ryan Brichacek finished the night with 100-yard rushing games. Kasik carried the rock 19 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Brichacek tallied 108 yards and one touchdown.

Since combining as a co-op school, Thursday marked the fourth playoff victory. It's the second time in the last six years the Patriots advanced out of the first round.

Clarkson/Leigh is the No. 7 seed in the statewide D-1 playoffs and will host No. 10 Crofton on Friday.

No. 4 Thayer Central 44, No. 13 Shelby-Rising City 0: The Huskies were shut out by Thayer Central in their first playoff game in three years. Thayer Central scored 36 of its 44 points in the second quarter.

Will Heitmann threw for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Grant Wiedel caught all three touchdowns for a total of 95 yards. On the ground, Heitmann rushed for two touchdowns and senior Jordan Mariska gained 133 yards on 15 carries.

Gunner Mumford recorded a game-high 21 tackles and two tackles for loss. Cameron Schulte ended the game with nine tackles and one sack. Nate Burd also posted nine tackles.

The Huskies finished the season 5-4, their best record since joining eight-man in 2020.

CLASS D-2

No. 1 Howells-Dodge 64, No. 16 Creighton 12: Howells-Dodge began its state title defense with a dominant win over the Bulldogs. The Jaguars scored 52 of its 64 points in the first half to lead 52-0 at intermission.

Lance Brester carried the ball nine times for 154 yards and five touchdowns. Hunter Luther scored the other offensive touchdown along with two carries and 55 yards.

Luther tallied the most tackles in the game with 10. Jestin Bayer recorded eight tackles and one tackle for loss. Aandy Dominguez posted five tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Oscar Dominguez recovered a fumble and Colton Klosen intercepted Creighton quarterback Taylor Nilson.

The Jaguars remain the No. 1 seed in the statewide D-2 playoffs and will host the 16-seed South Loup. On Thursday, South Loup defeated the reigning D-2 state champion Kenesaw 40-6.

No. 6 Osceola 88, No. 11 Fullerton 38: The Bulldogs defeated the Warriors for the second time in four weeks to cruise into the second round of the state playoffs.

Kale Gustafson and Isaiah Zelasney led Osceola ground attack with 266 yards and nine total touchdowns. Zelasney rushed for 206 yards and Gustafson ended with 160 yards as both carried the ball 13 times.

Hayden Lavaley tackled 18 Warriors to lead the Osceola. Gustafson and Caleb Peterson finished with nine tackles and Braxton Mestl tallied eight tackles.

Peterson recorded one sack and recovered one fumble. Matt Demers also fell on top of a loose ball as Kolton Neujahr and Gustafson intercepted Fullerton quarterback Fletcher Dubas.

"The offensive line played a great game and the backfield was able to hit the holes hard and make a few defenders miss as well on their way to the end zone," Bulldogs head coach Luke Ericson said. "The defense came up with huge turnovers that the offense was able to capitalize on as well."

Osceola advanced to the second round of the playoffs as the No. 11 seed. It'll travel to face No. 6 Bloomfield on Friday.

No. 8 Humphrey St. Francis 64, No. 9 Falls City Sacred Heart 12: The Flyers dominated Sacred Heart Thursday behind 251 rushing yards and one takeaway.

Isaac Classen rushed the ball 18 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Wessel, Tucker Czarnick and Emerson Krings each reached the end zone on rushing scores.

Jaden Kosch caught two touchdown passes from Wessel for 44 yards. In the second half, Kosch returned a kickoff 61 yards and returned an interception 25 yards to the end zone.

For the 16th straight year, Humphrey Saint Francis won at least one playoff game. The Flyers are the No. 15 seed in the statewide D-2 playoffs and will travel to face undefeated and No. 2 Hitchcock County on Friday.

No. 4 Bloomfield 88, No. 13 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0: HLHF's season came to an end Thursday with a shutout loss at Bloomfield.

The Bees outgained HLHF 497-43 as they scored 12 touchdowns on nine rushes, one receiving, one pick six and one punt return.

The Bulldogs recorded -7 rushing yards on 27 carries. Randal Gronenthal rushed for 19 yards on nine carries with a long run of 10 yards. Sage Frauendorfer posted six carries for 12 yards.

Gavin Groteluschen completed 7 of 26 passes for 50 yards and four interceptions. For the game, HLHF turned the ball over six times.

Jacob Preister led the Bulldogs with seven tackles. Cole Preister produced six tackles as Gavin Sims and Seth Preister recovered one fumble each.

The Bulldogs finished the season 5-4 after qualifying for the playoffs for the third straight year.

CLASS C-1

No. 5 Boone Central 48, St. Paul 0: The Cardinals secured their third shutout win of the season Friday as they limited the Wildcats to just 15 total yards.

Jack Roberts posted seven tackles and three tackles for loss. As a team, Boone Central recorded 10 tackles for loss.

Trent Patzel sacked St. Paul quarterback Bryce Knapp twice. Jack Roberts and Thomas Roberts brought down Knapp once. Jack, Stokes and Patzel all recovered a fumble.

Boone Central finished the regular season 7-2 clinching its second straight playoff berth. The Cardinals are the No. 5 seed in the C-1 playoffs and will host No. 12 Minden on Friday.

"We were efficient and again had a good game stopping the run. The regular season could be described at 'workman-like,'" Cardinals head coach Mark Hudson said. "We performed consistent to our preseason expectations. Most importantly, we are getting healthy at the right time and have consistently improved through the season."

No. 9 Wahoo 68, Schuyler 0: Schuyler suffered its sixth shutout defeat of the season Friday at No. 9 Wahoo.

Wahoo rushed for 362 yards and 10 touchdowns. Trevor Ehrlich led the Warriors with nine carries, 142 yards and four touchdowns. Schuyler was sacked five times and fumbled the ball twice.

The Warriors finished the season 1-7.

CLASS C-2

No. 5 Wahoo Neumann 49, Aquinas Catholic 12: The Monarchs ended the season falling to district champion Wahoo Neumann. They led 42-0 at halftime and outgained Aquinas Catholic 276-214 for the game.

Both Aquinas touchdowns came in the second half on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Sellers to Jakob Kavan. Kurtis Baer scored 2-yard touchdown to cap a 119-yard rushing game.

Kelby Coufal recorded five tackles to led the Monarchs defense. Calib Svoboda and Sellers tallied four each.

Aquinas Catholic finished the season 3-6 with all six defeats coming to the hands of teams who qualified for the playoffs. The Monarchs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2000.

David City 39, Louisville 7: David City snapped its 16-game losing streak Friday with a dominant win over winless Louisville.

The Scouts built themselves a 25-7 halftime and outscored the Lions 14-0 in the second half.

Mason Lowe scored three first-half touchdowns. Reese Svoboda scored a 36-yard touchdown run.

In the second half, Brock Dubbs scored a 15-yard touchdown run after he intercepted a Lions pass. Jayden Lueders scored from 3 yards out after a 65-yard run from Caden Denker.

David City ended the season with a 1-8 record.