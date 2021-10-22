Area Football: HLHF stuns Lutheran High

Editor's Note: For more on these games be sure to check out Tuesday's edition of The Telegram.

Six area teams took to the field Thursday for the first round of the Class D-1 and D-2 football playoffs. After the first round of competition, five remain. That's the best case scenario since Cross County and Clarkson/Leigh met up for a second time.

Both Humphrey schools remain on the bracket though Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family's victory was the surprise of the night across the state of Nebraska.

The eight-man playoffs resume Oct. 29. Teams have been re-seeded into a 16-team bracket based off of the wildcard standings.

CLASS D-1

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36, Lutheran High Northeast 34: The Bulldogs led by seven with 14 seconds remaining when the Eagles scored to bring it to within a point. Lutheran High then attempted the two-point conversion on a run but the HLHF defense held and kneeled out the clock.

It was the first Lutheran High loss of the year and an upset of a 13 seed over a 4. The win earns HLHF the 16 seed and a trip to 1 seed Burwell next week to face the 2020 runners-up.

Cross County 45, Clarkson/Leigh 12: Haiden Hild found the end zone twice and Cater Seim once as the Cougars built a 22-6 halftime lead. Shayden Lundstrom and Cory Hollinger added third-quarter touchdowns and put the game away.

Cross County earned the 10 seed on the 16-team bracket and will travel to Weeping Water to face the 8-0 Indians.

Howells-Dodge 56, Elmwood-Murdock 32: The Jaguars scored the first seven touchdowns and had all 56 points before the Knights put up all of their points in the fourth quarter.

Levi Belina rushed nine times for 179 yards and four touchdowns while Lane Belina carried it 16 times for 132 and two scores. Howells-Dodge is the 5 seed for the remainder of the playoffs and hosts 6-2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge next week.

CLASS D-2

Humphrey Saint Francis 42, Allen 8: Saint Francis led 28-0 and was never seriously threatened by the 3-6 Eagles. Full stats were not available at the time of print. The Flyers gave up just 249 yards of offense.

Saint Francis is the 2 seed moving forward and will host 4-4 Blue Hill in the second round.

Osceola 70, Homer 27: Quarterback Isaiah Zelasney picked up 256 yards rushing and averaged 18.3 yards per carry in the win. Xavier Blackburn, Hayden Lavaley and Kale Gustafson each had a touchdown.

The Bulldogs take the 8 seed into next week and face 6-2 Leyton in the second round.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.