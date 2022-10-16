Area football: Izaac Dickey powers Cougars to undefeated regular season

SHELBY - No. 2 Cross County made the short trip to Shelby to take on Shelby-Rising City Friday in the final game of the regular season.

In a physical game, the Cougars pounded the Huskies for a season-high 482 rushing yards in a 48-20 win.

Izaac Dickey ended with a career night, rushing the ball 24 times for 255 yards and six touchdowns. Behind him, junior Ashton Seim gained 94 rushing yards and quarterback Lucas Jacobsen posted 73 rushing yards and one score.

Cross County scored on its opening drive, running 11 plays for 65 yards in 5:54. Dickey ended the possession with a 19-yard touchdown run as Seim scored the two-point conversion to put the Cougars ahead 8-0.

After a punt from Shelby-Rising City, Dickey sprinted into the end zone on an 18-yard scamper. The junior scored the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 16-0 with 1:32 remaining in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, after Seim intercepted Huskies quarterback Logan Lindsley, Jacobsen scored a 31-yard touchdown run on 3rd-and-15, ending a 5:36 drive.

Trailing 22-0, SRC scored its first points of the game on the ensuing drive on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Lindsley to freshman Coy Vrbka with 22 seconds remaining in the first half, making it a two-score at halftime.

On the second play of the second half, the Huskies pulled within eight points on a 64-yard touchdown run by Lindsley.

Cross County fumbled the ball on the ensuing drive with Dalton Pokorney recovering the loose ball. Threatening to pull even, the Huskies went three-and-out and punted the ball.

The Cougars responded two plays later on a 64-yard touchdown run by Dickey, flipping the momentum back in their direction. They scored on the next two drives on a 31-yard and 23-yard touchdown runs by Dickey.

Cross County head coach Carroll said he thought the team started slow in part because of the hangover from the win against Clarkson/Leigh. Cross County won the game on the final play.

"I told them all week that Shelby is a much-improved football program and I think the boys took them lightly a little bit. They out-physicalled us," Carroll said. "I truly think they out-played us in the first half even though we had the lead going into the second half. I thought we responded well. Started playing our brand of football and got things rolling in the second half."

Cross County completed its second perfect regular season in the last three years despite featuring just five seniors.

"We knew we were going to be young and there were going to be some growing pains. I told our guys that our strength of schedule wasn't the best. I told the guys the film won't lie," Carroll said. "We'll see us getting better every single week on film, which we did, but I think we have a lot of learning to do in not a lot of time if we want to reach our goals this season."

The Cougars enter the playoffs having faced their two toughest opponents on the schedule in Clarkson/Leigh and SRC the last two weeks. Both teams qualified for the playoffs. Carroll said he believes that was beneficial.

"That was the message. 8-0 is fine. We've been there, done that before and it doesn't mean anything," Carroll said. "What matters is this deep playoff run. What happened (tonight), we can learn so much from this game."

On Thursday, Cross County begins its playoff journey against Weeping Water as it looks to return to Lincoln for the second straight year.

Shelby-Rising City finished the season 5-3, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since moving down to eight-man in 2020. Thursday's playoff contest at Thayer Central will be the school's first since 2019.

CLASS C-1

No. 2 Pierce 48, No. 5 Boone Central 26: The Cardinals suffered their second loss of the season in Friday's top-five matchup.

The Bluejays outscored Boone Central in all four quarters. They led 13-6 after one quarter and 27-13 at halftime. In the second half, Pierce outscored it 21-13.

Alex Christo completed 15 of 29 passes for 189 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. On the ground, he carried the ball 10 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

Parker Borer finished as the Cardinals' top rusher with 88 yards and one touchdown. Jack Roberts caught two passes for 60 yards and one score.

Hank Hudson led the Boone Central defense with 13 tackles and two tackles for loss. James Fogleman recorded double-figure tackles with 11.

"Tough ball game. There were three big calls/breaks that all went against us early, but besides that and two or three other big plays, we felt we held up to Pierce's lines and left some opportunities for points on the field from our own execution errors," Cardinals head coach Mark Hudson said. "They are great, but we went toe-to-toe for four quarters and held our own despite the final score. Bouncing back, getting healthy and getting a good performance against a quality opponent like St. Paul will be important heading into the playoffs."

Boone Central fell to 6-2 and 3-1 in district play. The Cardinals host St. Paul on Thursday in the regular season finale.

Scotus Central Catholic 56, Schuyler 0: Schuyler was shut out by Scotus Central Catholic in its final home game of the season.

The Warriors, coming off their first win of the season, were outscored 42-0 in the middle two quarters as they finished with 99 total yards and nine first downs.

Luis Genchi completed 6 of 16 passes for 51 yards. Cezar Lininger caught three passes for 37 yards and Brayan Romero also caught three passes for 22 yards. On the ground, the Warriors recorded 22 yards on 22 carries.

The Warriors fall to 1-7 and 1-3 in district play. They'll head to No. 9 Wahoo on Friday in their final game of the year.

CLASS C-2

Yutan 21, Aquinas Catholic 0: Yutan handed Aquinas Catholic its first shutout loss of the season in a pivotal district game.

The Chieftains limited the Monarchs to just 41 yards of total offense and four first downs. Kurtis Baer finished the game as the leading rusher with 10 carries for 25 yards.

Baer tackled a team-high 12 Chieftains, including two for loss. Brady Junck produced 10 tackles and four tackles for loss. Lydon DeWispelare recorded nine tackles and Calib Svoboda ended with eight tackles and two tackles for loss.

Yutan scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to open the scoring and take an 8-0 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Chieftains blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. A 1-yard score capped the scoring for the game.

The Monarchs dropped to 3-5 and 2-1 in district play. They'll end the season at No. 5 Wahoo Neumann on Friday.

No. 5 Wahoo Neumann 57, David City 7: The Cavaliers scored all 57 points in the first half, outgaining David City 326-220 on just 22 plays.

Reese Svoboda threw the only Scouts touchdown in the fourth quarter, connecting with junior Brayden Johnson for a 19-yard score.

It's the sophomore's second touchdown pass of the year as he finished the game completing 4 of 6 passes for 95 yards. Svoboda also rushed for 103 yards on 17 carries.

Barrett Andel led the Scouts defense with five tackles and one tackle for loss. Freshman Daren Vodicka recorded four tackles and freshman Jason White recovered two fumbles.

David City fell to 0-7 and 0-3 in district play. It'll host winless Louisville on Friday in the final game of the season.

CLASS D-1

No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh 64, Madison 12: After a tough loss at Cross County, Clarkson/Leigh bounced back with a blowout win over the Dragons. It scored 38 points in the first quarter and ended the first half with a 58-6 advantage.

The Patriots rushed for 387 yards on 38 carries. Kasik carried the rock eight times for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Higby scored on both carries. Isaac Baumert, Jase Indra and Drew Beeson all reached the end zone on rushing scores. Mason Whitmore caught a 6-yard touchdowns pass from quarterback Ryan Brichacek.

Andrew Rivera led the Patriots with seven tackles. Kyle Holmberg contributed with six tackles.

Jordan Noonan forced three fumbles and recovered one. Dalton Zulkoski and Sam Pocasangre recovered a fumble and Indra intercepted Madison quarterback Bode Sweeney.

Clarkson/Leigh ended the regular season 8-1. It'll host Wisner-Pilger in the first round of the playoffs on Thursday.

Twin River 46, Cedar Bluffs 8: The Titans finished their first eight-man season with their second straight win.

Twin River featured a balanced rushing attack averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Landyn Roebuck gained 73 yards one touchdown. Paydon Rinkol rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Korbe Urkoski scampered into the end zone once.

Ashton Johnson recorded a team-high 10 tackles in his final high school football game. Fellow seniors Evan Strain and Trey Quick tallied nine and eight tackles, respectively, three tackles for loss and one sack each.

Kirk Hebda and Urkoski each recorded pick-sixes. Hebda returned an interception 31 yards to the end zone while Urkoski ran back an interception 79 yards for a touchdown.

"I thought our team played really well overall and it was nice to see us get a big win to cap off the season. Offensively we had things rolling on a consistent basis and many different players got involved," Titans head coach Kalin Koch said. "Defensively, we struggled to start, but once we figured it out, things got better from there. I was happy to see our kids bounce around and have fun this last game and send our seniors out on a positive note."

Twin River finished the season 3-5.

CLASS D-2

No. 1 Howells-Dodge 1, Walthill 0 (Forfeit): For the second straight week, the Blujays forfeited their game.

The Jaguars completed the regular season 8-0 and will be the No. 1 overall seed in the D-2 playoffs. They'll begin their title defense Thursday against Creighton.

No. 7 Osceola 52, Nebraska Lutheran 8: Isaiah Zelasney and Kale Gustafson combined for 372 yards and six touchdowns in Osceola's win.

Both players carried the ball 11 times. Zelasney recorded 248 yards and Gustafson ended the night with 124 yards. The duo also connected for a 40-yard touchdown pass with Gustafson throwing the ball to Zelasney.

Defensively, Gustafson tackled a team-high 15 Knights and intercepted two passes. Alexx Winkelman and Caleb Peterson finished with eight and six tackles, respectively. Ian Novak and Creighton Sterup recovered one fumble.

"I thought the team played pretty well all around in all three phases. The defensive line did a good job rushing the passer and the secondary did a nice job covering receivers and coming up to tackle," Osceola head coach Luke Ericson said. "Offensively, the line did a good job opening up holes and our backs were able to hit them. Kale (Gustafson) and Isaiah (Zelasney) complement each other well and both had big nights for us. We have continued to improve throughout the year and are playing our best football now coming into the playoffs."

The Bulldogs finished the seven 7-1 and will host Fullerton Thursday in the first round of the playoffs. It'll be the second meeting in three weeks between the two schools with Osceola winning 66-36 on Sept. 30.

Humphrey St. Francis 66, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0: In the first head-to-head meeting between the neighboring schools in nine years, the Flyers shut out the Bulldogs by outgaining them 417-95.

Carson Wessel carried the pigskin 14 times for 91 yards and four touchdowns. The freshman also threw for 55 yards and connected with sophomore Noah Wieseler for an 8-yard touchdown.

Isaac Classen led Saint Francis with 16 carries, 123 yards and two touchdowns. Tucker Czarnick and Emerson Krings entered the end zone once.

Randal Gronenthal led the Bulldogs with 56 yards on 14 carries. Freshman quarterback Gavin Groteluschen completed 7 of 14 passes for 41 yards and three interceptions.

Cole and Jacob Preister tackled 14 and 11 Flyers, respectively. Gronenthal ended the night with seven and Sage Frauendorfer and Tyson Herchenbach posted six tackles each.

Saint Francis and HLHF both finished the season 5-3. In the first round of the playoffs Thursday, the Flyers will host Falls City Sacred Heart and the Bulldogs will travel to face Bloomfield.

Fullerton 54, High Plains 28 (Thursday): The Storm jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, allowed 24 unanswered points in the second quarter and trailed by four entering the fourth.

In the final quarter, Fullerton pulled away outscoring High Plains 22-0 for the victory to send the Warriors to the playoffs.

Warriors running back Brady Cook rushed the ball 32 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Fletcher Dubas rushed for two scores and threw two touchdown passes.

Mario Lesiak gained a team-high 78 yards and one touchdown. Haden Helgoth and Wyatt Urkoski each rushed for a score. Urkoski also recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Gage Friesen tallied a game-high 19 tackles. Along with the fumble recovered for a touchdown, Urkoski recorded 11 tackles and one tackle for loss. Lesiak ended the night with nine tackles.

High Plains finished the season 3-5.

"I was proud of the kids for their effort. They didn't give up. I hated for the season to come to an end, but it had to happen sometime. I am proud of the three seniors who stuck with it and battled all season," Storm head coach Greg Wood said. "I challenge the team each year to make sure when it is all over, we leave it in better shape than it was when we began. Record wise might now show it, but overall I saw the kids get better every week. We are a young team and I saw these kids mature as the season went along. They started the season as a team and finished as a family. Couldn't be prouder."

Winside 48, East Butler 14 (Thursday): Winside pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 24-0 in the second half to punch its ticket to the playoffs.

After falling behind 16-0, East Butler scored two touchdowns in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by senior Blaine Orta and a 41-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Sullivan to senior Tye Clark to pull within 10 points at halftime.

In the second half, East Butler punted four times, turned the ball over on downs and fumbled.

Clark caught three passes for 88 yards and the score. Rocco Hageman rushed for 36 yards and caught two passes for 40 yards. Sullivan completed 8 of 17 passes for 152 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

In his final high school football game, Reid Glasshoff totaled 20 tackles. Orta recorded a dozen tackles and senior Vincent Hageman posted nine. Sullivan intercepted a pass and Logan Buresh recovered a fumble.

The Tigers finished the season 2-6.

CLASS D-6

Hampton 64, St. Edward 32: The Beavers trailed by just six points after one quarter, but Hampton ran away with the game outscoring them 44-16 the rest of the way. The Hawks finished the night with 326 rushing yards.

Cris Irineo led Saint Edward's rushing attack with 17 rushes and 133 yards. Dennis Bernal gained 75 yards on seven carries and scored a touchdown. Ian Reardon and Mikey Blankenship found the end zone once each.

Ryan Cumming and Blankenship recorded nine tackles each, the most on the Beavers. Blankenship, Carter Anson and Isaac Roberts recovered one fumble apiece and Irineo forced a fumble.

"I thought we started pretty well offensively. We were able to move down the field well and get some scores early. Unfortunately, on defense, we couldn't get some stops. Hampton is a good team and if you don't do the necessary things to get stops, they'll put some points on the board in a hurry," St. Edward head coach Darren Luebbe said. "This week, I'm looking for our kids to play with some more intensity both offensively and defensively. We've got some things that we want to accomplish yet as a team and this week will be big towards that."

Saint Edward dropped to 3-4 and 2-2 in district play. It'll play at Grand Island Heartland Lutheran in Friday's regular season finale.