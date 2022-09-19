Area football: Jaguars explode for 66 points in win against HLHF

HOWELLS - Howell-Dodge continued to prove why they're the No. 1 team in Class D-2. The Jaguars dominated all three phases of Friday's game against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family with a 66-6 win.

The Jaguars scored on their first five possessions of the game to lead 38-0 with 9:59 remaining in the second quarter. They never looked back, limiting HLHF to just one score and 110 total yards.

"We just challenged the kids to come out and play physical football and play intense football right away. I thought we did that," Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs said. "I thought we kind of established the line of scrimmage right away, which is kind of what we always want to do."

Lance Brester rushed the ball seven times for 93 yards and two touchdowns. The senior also returned a punt 42 yards to the end zone. Brittin Sindelar threw for 62 yards and scored a 2-yard touchdown run.

Junior Lane Belina and senior Kellen Fiala rushed for 88 and 74 yards, respectively. Belina, Fiala, senior Jestin Bayer and sophomore Dylan Brichacek each scored a touchdown.

Howells-Dodge improved to 4-0 at it enters the second half of its season. Next up for the Jags is a road contest at East Butler on Friday.

"Pretty happy with the kids overall," Speirs said. "We got a lot of growth that we can get in there and that's what we kind of have to challenge them to keep getting better and not be happy with where we're at."

HLHF struggled to put offensive drives together. It punted on the first seven drives of the game before senior Randal Gronenthal broke a 55-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the first half. He finished with 66 yards.

"He's a good sprinter in track. He came out for football for the first time last year and got better and better," Bulldogs head coach Bill Mimick said. "He runs the ball hard and just enough blocking where he broke the run. They're not going to catch him."

Mimick said he was hoping the team would play better, but credited Howells-Dodge for executing their game plan.

The defense was led by senior Sage Frauendorfer with 10 tackles. Gronenthal contributed with eight tackles and sophomore Cole Preister produced seven.

Mimick described the defense as a bend-but-don't-break defense, stopping drives by forcing turnovers.

"It's still learning," Mimick said. "These kids haven't had the opportunity, but we're happy to be 2-2 and hopefully the second half we can get a couple more wins."

The Bulldogs feature just seven seniors and Mimick said at times, they have three freshmen on the field. Mimick described where he's seen the biggest growth in the team.

"I would say moving the football. We didn't show it (tonight), but we can move the football," he said. "We got a couple of skill people. Defensively, bend-but-don't-break and don't give up the big play."

HLHF is 2-2 and will host winless Walthill on Friday.

"I told them at the start of the year and now even (tonight), the goal our first four games was to go 2-2," Mimick said. "We're 2-2. Second half of the year is kind of in our favor, so we better get going."

Class C-1 and C-2 teams played their final non-district games in Week 4 while D-1 and D-2 reached the halfway point of the regular season.

CLASS C-1

No. 7 Boone Central 41, Douglas County West 6: Parker Borer's big day on the ground lifted the Cardinals to a dominant win over DC West.

The junior rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns. It's Borer's second straight 100-yard game having scored five touchdowns.

Senior Alex Christo completed 10 of 16 passes for 99 yards. He also rushed for 43 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Defensively, Caden Stokes recorded a team-high eight tackles and one tackle for loss. Jack Roberts ended with seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Hank Hudson forced a fumble.

"We put together a solid four-quarter performance for the first time this season and ran the ball better than we had the previous three games," Cardinals head coach Mark Hudson said. "If we can stay healthy, we hope to keep taking steps forward as we start district play and hope to qualify for the postseason."

Boone Central improved to 3-1 and will head to West Point-Beemer on Friday.

Crete 28, Schuyler 7: Schuyler dropped to 0-4 as it couldn't recover from a 21-point halftime deficit.

Crete rushed for 356 yards with an average carry of 7.3 yards per game. Senior Tadd TeBrink carried the rock 25 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

Schuyler's lone score came in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Luis Genchi to Rico Rodriguez on a slant.

The Warriors open district play Friday at Douglas County West.

CLASS C-2

Aquinas Catholic 38, GICC 0: The Monarchs entered Friday's game at Grand Island Central Catholic having scored just 23 points through three games. It surpassed that total against the Crusaders for its first win of the season.

Luke Sellers posted the most passing yards of the season, completing 8 of 14 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He completed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Stouffer and an 8-yard completion to Jakob Kavan.

Oltmer scored a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs, finishing the game with 21 carries and 89 yards.

Lydon DeWispelare intercepted GICC quarterback Zenon Sack two passes and led the team with six tackles. Krae Lavicky picked off Sack once. Aquinas finished the game with eight tackles for loss.

Aquinas is 1-3 and will head to Louisville Friday to take on the winless Lions.

Tri County 27, David City 24: After leading 14-7 at halftime, David City tied the game in the fourth quarter. However, Tri County converted a 21-yard field goal to seal the 27-24 win.

The Scouts rushed for a season-high 256 yards. Caden Denker posted his best game of the season with 146 yards and two touchdowns. He had run of 95 yards. Junior Mason Lowe scored a touchdown, his first of the season.

Barrett Andel led the Scouts defense with 17 tackles. Brock Dubbs posted 15 tackles and freshman Brittan Valentine recorded eight. Andel and Dubbs intercepted Trojans quarterback Dusty Kapke once each.

David City dropped to 0-4 and it'll open district play Friday versus Centura.

CLASS D-1

No. 2 Cross County 58, Twin River 14: Izaac Dickey and Jackson Lindburg each rushed for over 100 yards as Cross County totaled 399 yards on the ground in Friday's win over the Titans

As a team, the Cougars averaged 10.5 yards per carry. Dickey tallied 127 yards and four touchdowns. Lindburg posted 103 yards and one touchdowns.

Brayden Schmidtberger, Dalton Noble and Tobey Waller each reached the end zone once.

Alex Noyd posted a season-high 18 tackles. Waller and Schmidtberger ended with double-figure tackles with 14 and 10, respectively. Dickey recorded three tackles for loss to go with a fumble recovery.

"Twin River was a talented football team that will make you pay if you aren't executing. That is what happened to us in the second quarter Friday. We lost a little of that focus and it really showed," Cross County head coach Matt Carroll said. "At the halfway point, we have some stuff we need to clean up and get better at if we want to reach our goals. We want to be playing our best football at the end of the season."

Twin River totaled just 176 yards of offense, its lowest total of the season. Korbe Urkoski threw for 72 yards and one touchdown. Spencer Ramaekers scored the lone rushing touchdown for the Titans. Kirk Hebda ended the night with three receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Spencer Kula recorded one sack and recovered one fumble. Ashton Johnson intercepted Cougars quarterback Lucas Jacobsen.

"I felt that we played competitively and did some good things on Friday night. We forced them to make mistakes getting pressure on the QB, which forced a few bad passes as well as an interception," Titans head coach Kalin Koch said. "They also put the ball on the ground more than any other game. Unfortunately, we weren't able to take advantage of each turnover the way we should have."

Cross County is 4-0 and will play its second straight road game Friday at Cedar Bluffs. Twin River dropped to 1-3 and it'll face No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh on Friday.

No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh 54, Shelby-Rising City 26: The Patriots scored 48 first-half points to pull away from Shelby-Rising City.

Clarkson/Leigh running back Kyle Kasik rushed for 118 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Dylan Higby carried the ball nine times for 74 yards and found the end zone once.

Defensively, it forced four Husky turnovers. Jase Indra and Dalton Zuloski intercepted SRC quarterback Logan Lindsley. Drew Beeson, to go with nine tackles, recovered one fumble. Trey Steffensmeier also recovered a fumble.

Lindsley rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Huskies. Payton Sliva returned a kick off 72 yards for a touchdown. Justin Knoll posted 61 rushing yards and 16 tackles on defense. Isaac Whitmore intercepted one pass and Aiden Zimmerman forced a fumble.

Clarkson/Leigh improved to 4-0 and it'll host Twin River on Friday. SRC dropped to 2-2 and it'll play Madison.

CLASS D-2

No. 5 Osceola 58, Palmer 20: A 30-point second quarter broke the game open as Osceola bounced back with a four-touchdown win over Palmer.

The Bulldogs rushed for 389 yards with 279 coming from junior Kale Gustafson. He averaged 21.5 yards per game to go with six touchdowns. Kolton Neujahr ran into the end zone twice to go with 74 yards.

Gustafson was Osceola's defensive leader with 15 tackles. Caleb Peterson posted 11 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Hayden Lavaley recorded 10 tackles and Braylon Peterson tallied one sack. Conner Schnell recovered a fumble and Matt Demers forced a fumble.

"Our team played well for the most part. I am happy with the progress we have made as we pass the halfway point of the season. We will continue to work in order to set ourselves up for the second half of the season and to make a playoff push."

The Bulldogs improved to 3-1. They'll play their first road game in three weeks Friday at Giltner.

Humphrey St. Francis 68, East Butler 12: The Flyers dominated the first half, outscoring East Butler 52-0 en route to a 56-point win.

Senior running back Isaac Classen carried the rock nine times for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman Tucker Czarnick reached the end zone twice.

Mason Geilenkirchen scored a rushing and a receiving touchdown. The sophomore caught all four passes from Carson Wessel for 66 yards. Emerson Krings also scored a rushing touchdown.

Ryan Sullivan and Dylan Klement scored the two East Butler touchdowns. Sullivan ended the night with 131 total yards and one touchdown. Klement rushed for 46 yards and one score.

Tye Clark and Reid Glasshoff led the Tigers defense with seven and six tackles, respectively.

The Flyers evened their record at 2-2 and will travel to Winside on Friday. East Butler fell to 1-3 and will host No. 1 Howells-Dodge on Friday.

High Plains 28, Giltner 12: The Storm won their second straight game, outscoring the Hornets 14-6 in both halves.

Giltner outgained High Plains by 14 yards, but it got two touchdowns from junior Wyatt Urkoski and two touchdown passes from sophomore Haden Helgoth.

Urkoski ended the night with 89 rushing yards and senior Mario Lesiak posted 83 yards. Ayden Hans caught both touchdowns for 40 yards.

Urkoski and Joaquin Ramirez led the Storm's defense with 18 and 12 tackles, respectively. Urkoski and Lesiak broke up three passes each and Lesiak recovered a fumble.

"It was a great team win. The kids played well in all three phases. I was proud of how physical the defense played. The defense had numerous fourth down stops," High Plains head coach Greg Wood said. "The offense did a great job of using the clock, especially in the second half. They were also able to finish drives off. We had a lot of kids step up, too many for me to mention all of them."

High Plains improved to 2-2 and it'll host Nebraska Lutheran on Friday.

CLASS D-6

St. Edward (1-2): The Beavers experienced their bye week on Friday. They'll return to the field on Thursday at winless Santee.