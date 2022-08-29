Area Football: Jaguars open state title defense with bang

Howells-Dodge opened its state title defense as the new No. 1 team in Class D-2 after winning the D-1 state title last year. The Jaguars opened play at home Friday night versus Class D-1 No. 4 Neligh-Oakdale and dominated the game 50-12.

They rushed for 415 yards with senior Lance Brester responsible for over half of that yardage with 217 yards and three touchdowns. Jestin Bayer, in an expanded role on offense this season, rushed for 110 yards on nine carries with one touchdown.

Brester and Bayer were also key contributors on defense. Bayer recorded a team-high 15 tackles and Brester tied junior Colton Klosen with eight tackles each. Aandy Dominguez recorded one sack and Connor Kreikemeier intercepted one pass. Klosen forced a fumble and Brittin Sindelar recovered the loose ball.

Howells-Dodge led 14-6 after one quarter. It shut out Neligh-Oakdale in the second and third quarters to lead 34-6 entering the fourth quarter. The Jaguars outscored the Warriors 16-6 in the final 12 minutes.

Elsewhere around the area...

CLASS C-1

No. 5 Boone Central 42, Broken Bow 21: The Cardinals were tied 21-21 with Broken Bow entering the fourth quarter, but they scored three touchdowns to pull away for the win.

Junior wide receiver Brant Benes caught seven passes for 128 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, junior Caden Stokes recorded 11 tackles while Hank Hudson posted 10. Benes intercepted one pass, Stokes recovered a fumble and Thomas Roberts sacked Indians quarterback Eli Coble.

The win sets up a showdown this Friday against No. 1 Aurora, who is back in C-1 after reaching the Class B state championship game the last two years.

"We made more mistakes than a typical first game, but we were lucky to capitalize off a couple bad punt snaps and a big play off an errant pitch to seal the win," Boone Central head coach Mark Hudson said. "Aurora is a tall task on Friday. We have some similarities in both had to replace good graduated linemen, but have skill players returning."

Omaha Concordia 3, Schuyler 0: In its first game under new head coach Troy Schlueter, the Warriors nearly won its first game in two years at Omaha Concordia.

Schuyler's defense battled through some fatigue and cramping, shutting out the Mustangs for three quarters. Concordia took the lead on a 37-yard field goal with 10:44 remaining in regulation. That was all it needed as the Warriors offense was unable to generate any points.

CLASS C-2

Class C-1 No. 6 Scotus Central Catholic 13, C-2 No. 9 Aquinas Catholic 7: In a defensive slugfest, the Shamrocks edged out the Monarchs for a six-point win. Scotus running back Henry Ramaekers scored the go-ahead touchdown with 8:18 remaining, his second of the game to put it ahead 13-7.

Aquinas drove down the length of the field and faced a fourth and goal at the 2-yard line. Quarterback Luke Sellers was tackled in the backfield forcing a turnover on downs with 47 seconds remaining. Scotus knelt out the clock.

A.J. Oltmer's 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter was the only offense of the game for Aquinas. They were outgained 310-190 as Oltmer rushed for 134 yards on 27 carries.

Lydon DeWispelare led the team with 14 tackles and Oltmer was second with nine.

Fillmore Central 27, David City 0: The Scouts offense generated just 91 total yards in Friday's road loss against Fillmore Central.

Junior Brock Dubbs completed a 20-yard pass to senior Caden Denker for the only completion of the night. Dubbs was also David City's leading rusher with 27 yards. Jayden Lueders recorded 24 rushing yards.

Defensively, David City allowed 375 total yards. Panthers senior Keegan Theobald rushed for 107 yards and junior Luke Kimbrough ended the night with 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Dubbs led the Scouts with 13 tackles and one interception while Denker sacked the quarterback three times. Lueders and junior Jason Escamilla each recovered one fumble.

CLASS D-1

No. 2 Cross County 44, No. 3 Sutton 30: The reigning D-1 state runner-up erased a 16-0 deficit to defeat Sutton in a matchup of top-three teams.

The Cougars tied the game at halftime on an 18-yard touchdown pass by Hayden Allen to Lucas Jacobsen. Tobey Waller's 1-yard score following by the team's second two-point conversion evened the scored.

Cross County took the lead 28-16 on a Jacobsen's and Jackson Lindburg rushing touchdown from inside 10 yards. After a Sutton touchdown in the fourth quarter, Lindburg restored the two score lead on a 31-yard run into the end zone. Waller's 8-yard run later in the quarter put the game out of reach.

Lindburg finished as the Cougars' leading rusher with 97 yards and two touchdowns. Waller also reached the end zone twice to go with 80 yards. Alex Noyd and Izaac Dickey led the defense with 17 and 15 tackles, respectively.

Cross County head coach Matt Carroll said the team handled the 16-point deficit well.

"We had guys step up on both sides of the ball and have huge games for us. I told the boys to enjoy it for 24 hours then we need to refocus and get back to work if we want to get where we want to be," Carroll said. "I'm super proud of each and every one of these young men and can't wait to take on the rest of the season with them."

No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh 56, EMF 38: Clarkson/Leigh jumped out to a 14-0 lead and maintained the lead for the rest of the game.

Quarterback Ryan Brichacek completed 6 of 9 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

The sixth-ranked Patriots rushed for 288 yards, more yards than EMF had as a team (269). Kyle Kasik led the effort with 14 carries, 115 yards and three touchdowns. Dylan Higby posted 60 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Whitmore caught four passes for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Korbin Lemburg recovered a fumble as Higby and Drew Beeson recorded 10 tackles each.

Brichacek scored a 4-yard and a 57-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to lead 14-0. In the second, Kasik rushed into the end zone on a 33-yard run and Whitmore caught an 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-12 at halftime.

In the second half, Kasik had touchdown runs of 36 yards and 1 yard. Higby scored twice on runs of 6 and 33 yards to make it 56-30.

Twin River 24, Conestoga 8: The Titans won its first eight-man football game ever thanks to a 16-point first quarter.

Twin River rushed for 263 yards. Senior Korbe Urkoski tallied 111 yards and one touchdown while sophomore Paydon Rinkol posted 89 yards and scored once.

Kirk Hebda, Ashton Johnson and Mason Rinkol tackled the opposition seven times each with Johnson sacking the quarterback once.

The victory snapped a 19-game losing streak and it's the first Titans win since Sept. 20, 2019.

"I think we proved to ourselves that we can compete and we can win. We can finally put some things together and we've seen so far that the hard work in the offseason is slowly paying off," Twin River head coach Kalin Koch said. "It gives me confidence going into this coming week's game against Norfolk Lutheran. I am happy for our kids and our program to start the season off with a win and look forward to the progress we make this week and the weeks to follow."

Heartland 44, Shelby-Rising City 22: Heartland's big first half deficit was too much to overcome for Shelby-Rising City. The Huskies trailed Heartland 30-6 at halftime.

SRC mustered only 175 total yards of offense. Freshman Logan Lindsley rushed for 73 yards and passed for 53 yards with two total touchdowns. The Huskies fumbled the ball twice.

Dalton Pokorney led the defensive efforts with 14 tackles. Justin Knoll and Coy Vrbka also recorded double-digit tackles with 13 and 10, respectively. Landon Sliva sacked the Heartland quarterback twice and Payton Sliva forced and recovered a fumble.

CLASS D-2

No. 7 Osceola 62, Diller-Odell 8: The Bulldogs thumped Diller-Odell thanks to four takeaways and 270 total yards.

Kolton Neujahr and Hayden Lavaley each intercepted passes. Creighton Sterup and Brenden Gabel recovered one fumble apiece while Conner Schnell sacked the Griffin quarterback twice. Caleb Peterson recorded one sack as Matt Demers led the Bulldogs with 11 tackles.

The defense set up a big night for junior quarterback Kale Gustafson. The junior scored seven touchdowns, five rushing and two passing, to go with 248 yards. Demers and Lavaley caught a 38 and 31-yard touchdown reception, respectively.

"I was pleased with how our team played. The past several seasons we have had a tendency to struggle during Week 1 and the early part of the season, so all summer and during the weeks leading up to the game we put a lot of emphasis on preparing and being ready to play come Week 1 this year," Bulldogs head coach Luke Ericson said. "We hope to build on our start and continue to improve next week as we face a tough Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family team Week 2."

No. 2 Elgin Public/Pope John 22, No. 10 Humphrey St. Francis 20: The Flyer sported a 12-0 halftime lead and a 12-8 lead entering the fourth quarter, but EPPJ outscored them 14-8 in the fourth to pull out the comeback win.

Saint Francis posted just 186 yards of total offense. Freshman quarterback Carson Wessel was 9 for 23 passing for 106 yards and two interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for a team-high 34 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Jaden Kosch caught four passes for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 32, Niobrara-Verdigre 16: The Bulldogs defense shut out Niobrara-Verdigre for the first three quarters, allowing the offense to build a 24-0 lead.

HLHF forced five turnovers. Cole Preister recovered two fumbles and Tyson Hercehnbach fell on top of one to go with an interception. Senior Randal Gronenthal also intercepted Cougars quarterback Cash Wickersham.

Offensively, Gronenthal dominated in the running game with 200 yards and five touchdowns.

No. 8 BDS 58, High Plains 18: High Plains trailed the eighth-ranked Eagles 22-12 after one quarter, but BDS controlled the rest of the game outscoring the Storm 36-6.

High Plains recorded 217 total yards of offense. Sophomore Gage Friesen led the balanced running attack with 64 yards and one touchdown. Raul Marino and Gavin Morris also scored a touchdown.

Wyatt Urkoski tallied a team-high 14 tackles with one tackle for loss. Friesen produced 11 tackles.

Nebraska Lutheran 51, East Butler 2: A safety in the third quarter was the only points for the Tigers as it trailed 44-0 at halftime.

Nebraska Lutheran quarterback Trey Richert threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns, completing 13 of 20 passes.

Junior Isaac Beiermann ended with four receptions with 128 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Trevoe Hueske caught six passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns.

East Butler junior Ryan Sullivan rushed for 98 yards and threw for 30 yards. Logan Buresh and Blaine Orta recorded five tackles each.

CLASS D-6

St. Edward 27, Dorchester 16: The Beavers shut out Dorchester over the final three quarters, erasing a double-digit deficit.

Saint Edward rushed for 205 yards. Mikey Blankenship carried the rock 13 times for 90 yards. Cris Irineo ended the night with 85 yards and one touchdown. Spencer Werts also booked a trip to the end zone with a rushing touchdown. Blankenship and Ian Reardon threw and caught a touchdown.

Reardon and Werts posted double-digit tackles with a dozen and 11, respectively. Isaac Roberts intercepted the ball twice and Irineo recorded one. Blankenship recovered a fumble.

"I thought we played well for it being our first game of the year. Our defense played pretty well throughout the game and our offense made some plays throughout," Beavers head coach Darren Luebbe said. "It was good seeing us start the season off on the right foot and hopefully we can build off of that."