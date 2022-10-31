Area football: Jaguars pull away late from South Loup

HOWELLS - The Jaguars faced a stingy South Loup team on Friday in the second round of the Class D-2 state playoffs. South Loup aimed to defeat its second reigning state champion in as many weeks after defeating Kenesaw in the first round.

Howells-Dodge sported just a two-possession lead in the third quarter, but it scored the final 14 points of the game for a 40-12 win.

"I thought we did a really nice job on the offensive line of getting into blocks. That's an awfully good football team over there and they're awfully young," Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said. "We were able to sustain some drives and get some stops at time, but a couple times we broke down defensively with our assignments. That's something we're going to have to get fixed."

South Loup limited the Jaguars to their fewest points in a game this season. Lance Brester scored five of the six Howells-Dodge touchdowns, rushing the ball 28 times for 224 yards. Brittin Sindelar scored the final touchdown of the game on a QB sneak in the fourth quarter.

"Their D-line was big. They got some dudes on their line and our guys, I mean, they're willing to fight," Brester said. "They'll do anything for us backs and they came out and did it (tonight)."

Defensively, four Jaguars finished with double-digit tackles. Jestin Bayer recorded a game-high 17 tackles. Aiden Meyer, Brester and Colton Klosen ended the game with 11 tackles each. Brester recovered a fumble for the game's lone turnover.

"We played good. We played physical," Bayer said. "That was the goal is that they were going to come hit us hard, so our goal was to come hit them hard. We try always to be the more physical team."

For the second straight season, Howells-Dodge will face No. 8 Dundy County Stratton in the state quarterfinals. Last year, the Jaguars traveled to Benkelman and came out victorious 44-18. This year, the game will take place in Howells.

"Very talented team. They're very well-coached. I know (Tigers head) coach (Mike) Spargo pretty well," Speirs said. "We've gone to football camp with them and I know they've got a lot of size, so it's a game where we're going to be outsized and have to really battle."

CLASS C-1

No. 5 Boone Central 48, No. 12 Minden 0: The Cardinals tied a school record for their largest playoff shutout win, defeating the Whippets 48-0. Boone Central achieved the same feat in 2012 with a 48-0 win over Ogallala.

Boone Central outgained Minden 452-186. Alex Christo completed 9 of 17 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Jack Roberts caught three passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Parker Borer ended with two receptions 63 yards and one score.

Borer led the Cardinals in rushing with 10 attempts, 121 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Miller tallied 51 yards and one touchdown.

Hank Hudson, Roberts and Jaxon Lipker tallied seven tackles. Roberts recorded one sack and 3.5 tackles for loss. Thomas Roberts and Caden Stokes posted 1.5 tackles for loss each.

"The defense showed up and played well again. Our offense was efficient and mixed in some big plays," Cardinals head coach Mark Hudson said. "Minden's quarterback went out with an injury early on, but we still had to make stops versus a talented team including a goal-line stand up 7-0."

Boone Central will face No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood in the state quarterfinals Friday. The Bluejays defeated Auburn 35-3 in the first round.

"Ashland is a very good. They have good size and many good skill players," Mark said. "This will be a top-five matchup in C-1. It ought to be a fun game."

CLASS D-1

No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh 22, No. 10 Crofton 14: Clarkson/Leigh fended off a late Crofton rally to hold on for its second straight one-score playoff win.

The Patriots scored the first 22 points of the game on two first-half Kyle Kasik rushing touchdowns. Drew Beeson caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Brichacek in the third quarter to make it 22-0.

Crofton scored twice in the fourth quarter on a 42-yard touchdown run and a 67-yard passing touchdown.

The Warriors outgained Clarkson/Leigh 221-185. Kasik posted 17 carries, 88 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Beeson tackled 13 Warriors and Kyle Holmberg ended with 11 tackles and two sacks.

For the first time as a coordinated school, Clarkson/Leigh advanced to the state quarterfinals.

"I am so happy and proud of our guys," Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said. "They have put in the work and have also done a lot of little things that put themselves in this position. It is exciting and they have really helped our program take this step."

The seven-seeded Patriots will face No. 15 Weeping Water on Friday. The Indians pulled off two playoff upsets of No. 3 Cross County in the first round and No. 2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Friday.

"Weeping Water is a very explosive and dynamic team. They are playing very well right now and they are the polar opposite of the team we just played," Clarkson said. "We will have to be assignment sound and be able to make tackles in space. Controlling the time of possession will be key."

CLASS D-2

No. 6 Bloomfield 44, No. 11 Osceola 42: Osceola lost a heartbreaker, suffering a two-point loss at Bloomfield Friday. Kale Gustafson threw a Hail Mary pass that was intercepted by the Bees on the final play of the game.

Bloomfield outgained Osceola 388-243. Bees quarterback Braeden Guenther completed 10 of 13 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The sophomore also rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Layne Warrior caught five passes for 111 yards and one score.

Isaiah Zelasney led the Bulldogs offense with 21 carries, 146 yards and three touchdowns. Gustafson scored two rushing touchdowns and threw a touchdown to Kolton Neujahr.

Alexx Winkelman recorded a team-high 15 tackles. Conner Schnell finished with 11 tackles and recovered one fumble. Caleb Peterson and Gustafson ended with 10 tackles each.

Osceola finished the season 8-2.

"I told them they had a lot to be proud of. They played hard and fought the whole game," Osceola head coach Luke Ericson said. "This group of seniors have meant a lot to the program. They've laid a foundation and culture that we can continue to follow next year as we look to build on their success."

No. 2 Hitchcock County 52, No. 15 Humphrey St. Francis 0: The Flyers' season ended Friday with a 52-0 defeat at Hitchcock County. The Falcons scored 36 points in the first half to separate the game.

Saint Francis finished the season 6-4.

"Hitchcock was a very good team and certainly they played very well. Obviously, the result of that game was not what we wanted, but it doesn't take away from the improvements we made this season and thing that we were able to do against a very difficult schedule," Flyers head coach Eric Kessler said. "The five seniors did a great job of leading us this year and deserve a lot of credit for keeping us afloat after an 0-2 start. They were all very hard workers and made themselves into very good players and had a huge impact on our program."