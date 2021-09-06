Area Football: Jaguars roll over SRC, roll to 2-0

Levi and Lane Belina combined for all by seven of the team's total rushing yards, the defense continued to dominate and Class D-1 No. 4 Howells-Dodge rolled over Shelby-Rising City 46-13 in a road win on Friday night.

The Jaguars saw their streak of scoreless quarters come to a close, but with a 38-0 halftime lead, the offense had done more than enough to send Howells-Dodge to 2-0.

A touchdown run, pass and punt block for a safety had the Jags up 18-0 through the first 12 minutes. Another touchdown pass from quarterback Gavin Nelson to R.J. Bayer and two Levi Belina touchdown runs finished the first half.

Hunter White went in from 6 yards out and scored SRC's only points in the third. The two sides traded touchdowns in the fourth. Lane Belina found the end zone from 35 yards out while SRC's Ashton Schultz hit Dalton Pokorney for a 9-yard score.

"Any time you get into a game where you can jump out on an opponent and it kind of gives your kids some emotional boost and it gets (the opponent) kind of a little bit down," Howells-Dodge coach Mike Speirs said. "Their heads get down a little bit so that's always something you hope to do. That's one of the reasons we usually take the ball if we win the toss. We want to go down and score if we can and kind of set the tone."