Area Football: Jaguars roll over SRC, roll to 2-0

Levi and Lane Belina combined for all by seven of the team's total rushing yards, the defense continued to dominate and Class D-1 No. 4 Howells-Dodge rolled over Shelby-Rising City 46-13 in a road win on Friday night.
The Jaguars saw their streak of scoreless quarters come to a close, but with a 38-0 halftime lead, the offense had done more than enough to send Howells-Dodge to 2-0.
A touchdown run, pass and punt block for a safety had the Jags up 18-0 through the first 12 minutes. Another touchdown pass from quarterback Gavin Nelson to R.J. Bayer and two Levi Belina touchdown runs finished the first half.
Hunter White went in from 6 yards out and scored SRC's only points in the third. The two sides traded touchdowns in the fourth. Lane Belina found the end zone from 35 yards out while SRC's Ashton Schultz hit Dalton Pokorney for a 9-yard score.
"Any time you get into a game where you can jump out on an opponent and it kind of gives your kids some emotional boost and it gets (the opponent) kind of a little bit down," Howells-Dodge coach Mike Speirs said. "Their heads get down a little bit so that's always something you hope to do. That's one of the reasons we usually take the ball if we win the toss. We want to go down and score if we can and kind of set the tone."
Howells-Dodge didn't score on its first possession but recovered a fumble by SRC and did on its next. Levi Belina rushed 18 times for 107 yards and three scores while Lane Belina touched it eight times for 75 and a score. Nelson's two touchdown passes to Bayer were his only throws of the game. They were also Bayer's only two catches. Aiden Meyer led the defense with eight tackles.
Schultz was 4 for 7 passing for SRC with 40 yards and one score. Gabe Dutton-Mofford led the Huskies on the ground with a modest 23 yards on eight carries. Isaac Whitmore caught two passes for 26 yards. Grady Belt had seven solo and 10 assisted tackles for an impressive 17-tackle performance.
CLASS B
Douglas County West 56, Schuyler 0: The Warriors committed three turnovers and allowed 329 yards rushing while dropping to 0-3. Schuyler has yet to find the end zone this season with losses to Sandy Creek 24-0 and Nebraska City 47-0. The Falcons were the Warriors' lone win a year ago in a 14-6 contest in Schuyler. Schuyler rushed for 27 yards on 26 carries and completed one pass for 3 yards.
CLASS C-1
Boone Central 28, Minden 13: The Cardinals bumbled through the first half but found themselves tied at the break despite the poor play. Coach Mark Hudson was afraid of a potential step back following a win over rival Norfolk Catholic in Week 1 and had those concerns realized when Boone Central committed four penalties and turned it over twice in the first two quarters. The Cardinals came around after a "come to Jesus" talk at halftime and took control.
Parker Borer ran for a 65-yard touchdown then Braden Benes went in from 24 yards out and Boone Central led the rest of the way. Borer rushed 12 times for 132 yards and the one touchdown. Dakota Rose had 5 and 1/2 tackles and one tackle for loss.
"Minden runs quite a bit different scheme than Norfolk Catholic, so they were able to exploit some things that we didn't see the week before," Hudson said. "We will have a good week of practice and get those areas cleaned up."
CLASS C-2
No. 2 Aquinas Catholic 14, Centennial 0: The Monarchs have yet to allow a point this season. Friday they used the defense plus special teams to find a way after quarterback and defensive back Lucas Sellers went down with an injury. The Monarchs opened the scoring with a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first quarter and scored on a fourth-and-2 in the fourth quarter from the Centennial 34. Aquinas is the only remaining 11-man team to not allow a point this season.
No. 10 Crofton 48, Twin River 0: The Titans trailed 35-0 after the first quarter then ran out of players in the second quarter and had the game called at that point.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 24, David City 7: The Scouts couldn't find any offense until the fourth quarter when the Raiders already had all 24 points up on the board. David City also struggled to convert third downs and get off the field defensively on third down. LVSS was 8 for 10 in those situations while David City was just 4 of 11. Quarterback Seth Golden was the Scouts' top weapon with 68 yards on 11 carries. He tossed a 39-yard pass to Caden Denker for the lone David City touchdown.
"Special teams did a nice job except for one bad snap that gave Logan View a short field which put our defense in a bind," Scout coach Robert Evans said. "Defensively the team played well with three take a ways but had a few missed tackles that ended up in big plays for Logan View."
CLASS D-1
No. 4 Cross County 53, Thayer Central 14: Running back Haiden Hild stepped in for Carter Seim and carried the load with 184 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns. Quarterback Shayden Lundstrom also had 10 carries with 112 yards. Seim was held out of the game for precautionary reasons following a start to the season that included 368 yards and seven touchdowns.
Touchdown runs by Damon Mickey, Lundstrom, two by Hild plus a 22-yard touchdown catch from Cory Hollinger had Cross County up 39-0 before Thayer Central found the end zone late in the first half.
Clarkson/Leigh 46, Elmwood-Murdock 24: The Patriots scored the first 24 points of the game and rumbled to 312 yards on the ground while earning their first win of the season. Dylan Higby had 210 of that total on 16 carries and four touchdowns. Mason Whitmore caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Eli Hayes in the first quarter then Higby proceeded to score the next four Clarkson/Leigh touchdowns on runs of 16, 46, 65 and 29.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 30, East Butler 20: East Butler pulled to within two points at the start of the fourth quarter when EMF produced a 27-yard touchdown pass to go up 10. The defense denied the Tigers the rest of the way.
EMF led 22-6 in the second quarter when Trevin Brecka caught a 51-yard pass from Lane Bohac for one scored before halftime and Brayden Brecka caught one from Trevin Brecka for 30 yards in the third quarter. Bohac was 10 of 17 passing for 157 yards while Trevin Brecka was 8 of 16 for 89.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Hartington-Newcastle 26: HLHF bounced back from a tough Week 1 loss with a strong second quarter that included 28 points and a 36-8 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs allowed 233 yards through the air but limited the Wildcats to 3.4 yards per carry on 36 carries.
CLASS D-2
No. 3 Humphrey Saint Francis 68, Emerson-Hubbard 6: Saint Francis scored 54 points in the first half and was never seriously challenged. Spencer Engel scored on a 52-yard punt return in the first quarter, 15-yard run in the second and an 8-yard run also in the second. Isaac Claussen caught a 9-yard scoring pass from Tanner Pfeifer in the first, ran for a 39-yard score in the second, 7-yard run later in the second and 23-yard run in the third. Mason Geilenkirchen scored from 2 yards out in the third, and Devon Baumgart rumbled to a 41-yard touchdown in the fourth.
"We made some big plays in special teams that kind of set the tone early. We returned a punt for a touchdown and also blocked a punt in the first quarter," HSF coach Eric Kessler said. "We made some improvements in a variety of areas most importantly playing cleaner football. We were able to get everybody a good deal of playing time, and I thought our younger guys did a nice job overall in the second half."
High Plains 57, Omaha Christian Academy 0: The Storm posted 29 points in the first quarter and led 43-6 at halftime. High Plains needed just 25 offensive plays to put up nearly 60 points thanks to long plays that included touchdown runs of 19, 29, 42 and a touchdown pass of 25. Lane Urkoski had five carries for 87 yards and two scores while Trevor Carlstrom picked up 40 yards on five carries, three of which were touchdowns.
Osceola 52, Wausau 50: Osceola had the ball up two points with about two minutes left and converted two key fourth downs to keep the clock rolling. Kale Gustafson broke free for a 29-yard touchdown on the second and the Bulldogs led 52-42. Wausau answered with a score and the conversion but failed on the onside kick.
Xavier Blackburn filled in for an injured Isaiah Zelasney with 203 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns. Gustafson had 120 yards rushing and three scores to go with 15 tackles on defense.
Six-Man
Hampton 20, St. Edward 8: The Beavers answered a first-quarter touchdown drive by the Hawks but couldn't produce any more points the rest of the way. Cole Mowrey rushed 17 times for 83 yards. Mikey Blankenship had St. Edward's lone touchdown.
"We always seemed to come a couple yards short of either getting first downs or finishing in the end zone," coach Darren Luebbe said. "We're obviously disappointed that we didn't find a way to win, but our defense took a large step forward this past week. We now need our offense and execution to follow suit."
