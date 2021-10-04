Area Football: McIntyre, Knights slice through Monarchs

Osceola travels to 3-3 Lawrence-Nelson on Friday.

High Plains 58, Palmer 26: The Storm put up four touchdowns and 30 points in the first quarter, led 30-6 at that point and rolled to their second win of the season (2-4). Senior running back Lane Urkoski led the way with 104 yards on just eight carries and four touchdowns.

"It was great to see all three phases (offense, defense and special teams) put it all together. We had a great week of practice last week. You could tell the kids were zoned in and were ready to compete," coach Greg Wood said. "I was most proud of our defense, how they stepped it up and played down hill and physical. We saw glimpses all season that they were capable of playing this way. It just took us to now to get it out of them for four quarters."

High Plains hosts 1-5 Nebraska Lutheran on Friday.

SIX MAN

St. Edward, idle: The Beavers stand at 3-2 ahead of a road game at 3-2 Stuart. St. Ed started 0-2 before rattling off three straight wins.

"I think the biggest change has been that we've really committed to being better defensively and we've started running the ball the way we've wanted to," coach Darren Luebbe said. "We can still get better, and we're going to continue working to do so. We've got a good Stuart team this week, so we'll have to really focus throughout this week and have a great week of practice in order to be ready for them."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.