Area Football: McIntyre, Knights slice through Monarchs

With every passing second, the Archbishop Bergan postgame huddle grew bigger and bigger.
First, it was the students who came over to join their classmates in celebration following the school’s homecoming game. Then came the parents, the younger siblings and grandparents alike as the huddle exceeded 200 members by the time head coach Seth Mruz addressed his team.
There’s plenty of happiness to go around an Archbishop Bergan football team that has been the state-title favorite in Class C-2 all season after a runner-up finish last year. Their starting quarterback, Koa McIntyre, is certainly the best player in his class, but the question still remained — are the Knights the best team in Class C-2?
On Friday night at Heedum Field, the answer was a resounding yes. No. 3 Aquinas' stellar defense that hadn’t given up more than 28 points entering the game was gashed for 33 points in the first half alone. Behind a five-touchdown game from McIntyre, the top-ranked Knights cruised to a comfortable 40-0 victory.
With team strengths defensively and in the run game, Aquinas (4-2) knew it needed to pick up first down, keep the ball and run down the clock. However, it only took one play for the Monarchs’ hopes of a low-scoring struggle to be dashed. McIntyre took the game’s first snap 63 yards for a rushing touchdown and the Knights never looked back from there.
“He’s a special guy and a special player,” said Mruz. “You kind of always preach that big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and the first play of the game he goes out there and makes a play.”
McIntyre picked apart the Aquinas defense for a pair of long touchdown passes to younger brother Kade McIntyre, whose 6-foot-4 size stood out above the entire Monarch defense. Both McIntyres play on defense as well, meaning that the defensive shutout meant just as much as their offensive performance.
Now winners of 15-straight regular-season games, Archbishop Bergan (6-0) hasn’t faced a serious four-quarter challenge all season. Its closest game in terms of the final score, a 45-25 win over Lincoln Lutheran, still involved a 17-point halftime lead for the Knights. Every second half has been comfortable for the Knights this season, a credit to a defense that is now allowing just 8.7 points per game.
“We just brought in good confidence and physicality was our mentality the whole game,” Koa McIntyre said. “We just keep grinding every day and getting better.”
The fact that the Knights might still have room to grow should terrify the rest of Class C-2.
Aquinas, a top-five team in its own right, failed to record a first down on each of its three possessions and never crossed midfield during the first half. Head coach Ron Mimick said that the better team won the game, and it was hard for him not to envision the damage a player like McIntyre could do in his run-based offense.
“He makes good plays and he’s a really, really good football player,” Mimick said.
- Luke Mullin, Lincoln Journal Star
CLASS B
Schuyler, idle: The Warriors are 0-6 and return to the field this Friday at Scotus. Schuyler has generated just one offensive touchdown this season and only eight total points.
CLASS C-1
No. 4 Boone Central 13, Battle Creek 0: Penalties and an inability to convert third downs held Boone Central back from pulling away. Still, the Cardinals remain unbeaten at 6-0 thanks to a 7-yard touchdown pass from Alex Christo to Ashton Schaefer in the first quarter and a Parker Borer 12-yard touchdown run in the second.
Boone Central was just 1 for 12 on third down and committed 10 penalties for 115 yards. Defensively, the Cardinals held the Braves to just 229 yards, forced two turnovers and stopped three fourth downs.
"Penalties will be the emphasis moving forward as we were inside the 20 two to three other times and came up with no points. We have to become a more mentally tough team," coach Mark Hudson said. "The defense played very well. Battle Creek's field was muddy, which affected footing and contributed to some of the penalties. But they ran more Maryland I than previous games, and the defense did a good job of adjusting the game plan and making them earn their yards."
Class C-2
Centura 46, David City 8: The Centurions dropped the Scouts to 1-5 by taking a 25-0 halftime lead then added three more scores in the third quarter. Centura produced 398 yards to David City's 86 and gained 365 of that on the ground. Ethan Underwood scored the lone Scout touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard run and Tre' Daro scored the conversion.
Read more about David City in our sister paper, the Banner-Press.
Gibbon 41, Twin River 0: The Buffaloes scored all but one of their touchdowns before half, passed for 130 yards and two scores and rushed for 241 and three touchdowns. The Gibbon defense picked off two passes.
The Titans are 0-6 and host No. 3 Ord on Friday.
CLASS D-1
No. 3 Howells-Dodge 44, No. 6 Stanton 8: The Jaguars improved to 6-0 and jumped out to a 36-0 lead before halftime. Levi Belina rushed for three touchdowns on 15 carries with 99 yards while quarterback Gavin Nelson scored twice on the ground and picked up 97 yards. Howells-Dodge hosts West Point GACC in the final regular season home game on Friday.
Read more about Howells-Dodge in our sister pager, the Schuyler Sun.
No. 4 Cross County 61, Shelby-Rising City 6: Star running back Carter Seim returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 2 but the story continued to be senior Haiden Hild. Hild touched the ball just six times but picked up 154 yards and scored two touchdowns. Seim found the end zone four times and had 79 yards on seven carries. Cross County scored five touchdowns in the first quarter and led 37-0.
Seim announced his return on the third play from scrimmage when he intercepted a pass and set up the first touchdown.
"Haiden has done a phenomenal job carrying the load in Carter’s absence," coach Hayden DeLano said. "Shayden Lundstrom has filled that role nicely, too. Adding Seim back into the lineup is a huge plus for us. Those three running the rock and having (Cory) Hollinger as a downfield threat definitely opens up the playbook for us."
Cross County is 5-1 and plays at East Butler on Friday
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Brownell-Talbot 22: The Bulldogs rolled to their fifth win in a row behind five first-quarter touchdowns. Randal Gronenthal picked up 51 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns while quarterback Jacob Sjuts threw for a touchdown. HLHF is 5-1 and faces Nebraska Christian next on the road.
"We learned a lot about our team after playing Neligh-Oakdale. We had a chance at the end of the game to win it but did not execute some plays down the stretch," assistant coach Greg Sjuts said. "We have worked hard on practice on blocking techniques and improving our tackling on defense. We have two very difficult games the next two weeks against very talented and well coached teams in Nebraska Christian and Cross County."
Clarkson/Leigh 70, Madison 12: The Patriots scored four first-quarter touchdowns and led 48-0 in the second before Madison finally produced any points. Sophomore Isaac Baumert led the Clarkson/Leigh rushing attack with 165 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns.
The Patriots are 2-4 and travel to Wisner-Pilger on Friday.
CLASS D-2
No. 3 Humphrey Saint Francis 44, Elgin/Pope John 22: The Flyers scored the first two touchdowns but then fell behind 16-14 in the second quarter. St. Francis responded with the next two touchdowns, four of the next five, and never trailed again.
Tanner Pfeifer led the way with 25 carries, 137 yrs, one rushing touchdown and a 67-yard kickoff return for a score when EPPJ cut it to 36-22 in the third quarter on its own kickoff return touchdown. Isaac Classen was tops on the Flyer defense with 16 tackles.
"I was really happy with how we overcame some adversity in terms of injuries and turnovers and were able to pull away in the second half as Elgin Public/Pope John is a very good football team," coach Eric Kessler said. "We will need to continue to improve these last couple of weeks of the season if we are going to accomplish the goals we set forth at the beginning of the season."
HSF is 6-0 and goes to 1-5 Chambers/Wheeler Central on Thursday.
Osceola 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0: The Bulldogs won their fifth straight behind a forfeit and jumped into No. 10 in the Lincoln Journal Star. Osceola fell to No. 8 Riverside 64-38 in the season opener and has won every game since.
Osceola travels to 3-3 Lawrence-Nelson on Friday.
High Plains 58, Palmer 26: The Storm put up four touchdowns and 30 points in the first quarter, led 30-6 at that point and rolled to their second win of the season (2-4). Senior running back Lane Urkoski led the way with 104 yards on just eight carries and four touchdowns.
"It was great to see all three phases (offense, defense and special teams) put it all together. We had a great week of practice last week. You could tell the kids were zoned in and were ready to compete," coach Greg Wood said. "I was most proud of our defense, how they stepped it up and played down hill and physical. We saw glimpses all season that they were capable of playing this way. It just took us to now to get it out of them for four quarters."
High Plains hosts 1-5 Nebraska Lutheran on Friday.
SIX MAN
St. Edward, idle: The Beavers stand at 3-2 ahead of a road game at 3-2 Stuart. St. Ed started 0-2 before rattling off three straight wins.
"I think the biggest change has been that we've really committed to being better defensively and we've started running the ball the way we've wanted to," coach Darren Luebbe said. "We can still get better, and we're going to continue working to do so. We've got a good Stuart team this week, so we'll have to really focus throughout this week and have a great week of practice in order to be ready for them."