Area football: Monarchs fall in final minute vs. Lincoln Lutheran

DAVID CITY - Aquinas Catholic nearly claimed its first win of the season Saturday against Lincoln Lutheran at Memorial Field in David City.

Aquinas and Lincoln Lutheran traded leads after the Warriors led 6-0 with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter.

Monarchs running back A.J. Oltmer put them ahead for the first time on a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:14 remaining in the quarter.

The Warriors retook the lead 12-7 less than a minute later on a 67-yard touchdown completion from quarterback Garret Hoefs to wide receiver Jameson Pella.

Aquinas reclaimed the lead with 2:33 remaining in regulation. After quarterback Luke Sellers completed a 43-yard pass to wide receiver Bryant Stouffer to set up a first and goal at the 1-yard line, Oltmer punched it in for his second score of the day. The Monarchs failed the two-point conversion and led 13-12.

Lincoln Lutheran responded, converting three third downs. On a third and four, Hoefs linked up with senior Jonny Puelz on a slant over the middle of the field for the game-winning 19-yard touchdown reception with 45 seconds remaining.

"We're growing up. That was a talented football team. We're getting better. We're playing nine sophomores and nine upperclassmen, so we're playing a lot of young kids," Monarchs head coach Ron Mimick said. "We're finding ways to get better. We're finding ways to compete and stay in games. Kids are playing hard. No disappointment in how we're playing."

Aquinas ended the day with 232 total yards. Oltmer rushed the ball 16 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns. The senior has scored all three Monarch touchdowns this season.

Junior Lydon DeWispelare and sophomore Kurtis Baer tackled 11 Warriors each. Sophomore Kailer Pohl tallied nine tackles.

Aquinas is 0-3 and it'll play Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday. The Crusaders are also winless this season.

CLASS C-1:

No. 7 Boone Central 27, Lakeview 10: The Cardinals bounced back from their defeat against Aurora with a home win over Lakeview.

Boone Central trailed 10-6 at halftime, but it shut out the Vikings 21-0 in the second half to win by 17.

Alex Christo threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns. The senior quarterback also ran for 25 yards and a score. Cardinals junior Parker Borer rushed for 129 yards and one touchdown. Brant Benes led the pass catchers with 101 yards on five receptions and two touchdowns.

Jack Roberts posted 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks to lead the defense. Robbie Miller sacked Lakeview quarterback Brenden Sloup once.

"We played hard, but are still growing and learning as many of our new players are still getting the details of being a varsity starter down. We had a good week of practice and saw many areas that we needed to fix after last week's loss," Cardinals head coach Mark Hudson said. "Lakeview has a good team and were well prepared as usual. It was important for these kids to handle adversity and come together with a tough win."

Boone Central improved to 2-1. It'll play at Douglas County West on Friday.

Fairbury 62, Schuyler 6: The Warriors scored their first points of the season in Friday's home opener. However, it was a historic day for the Fairbury offense as it posted 576 total yards.

Jeffs quarterback threw for 382 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jackson Martin caught 10 passes for 217 yards and a record-breaking four touchdowns.

Schuyler's offense ended the day with eight first downs and three fumbles. The Warrior quarterbacks were sacked six times.

The Warriors fell to 0-3 and they'll host Crete on Friday.

CLASS C-2

Syracuse 29, David City 7: Brock Dubbs led David City on offense and defense Friday, rushing for 123 yards and one touchdown and tackling a team-high 10 Rockets.

Syracuse built itself a 20-0 halftime lead that proved to be too large to overcome. Dubbs' touchdown was scored in the third quarter.

Lukas Sabata carried the ball 15 times for 44 yards. On defense, Barrett Andel recorded nine tackles, Reese Svoboda finished with eight and Jayden Lueders posted six. Chase Krafka sacked the Rockets quarterback one.

The Scouts are 0-3 and they'll play at Tri County on Friday.

CLASS D-1

No. 2 Cross County 74, McCool Junction 14: For the second straight week, the Cougars scored 74 points. On Friday, it totaled 398 yards while limiting McCool Junction to just 205.

It was a balanced rushing attack for Cross County as nine different Cougars rushed for at leas 10 yards. Jackson Lindburg led the group with 67 yards and three touchdowns. Izaac Dickey gained 65 yards and found the end zone twice.

Tobey Waller, Dylan Fanning, Thatcher Hanson and Andrew Dubas each scored one touchdown.

Alex Noyd and Tanner Hollinger tackled 13 and 12 Mustangs, respectively. Both finished with four tackles for loss. Dickey tackled three Mustangs in the backfield and Hayden Allen tallied two.

"I thought we showed up big time. McCool was ready to play and threw some stuff at us we hadn't seen on film. I thought our guys did a great job of making adjustments and playing technique," Cougars head coach Matt Carroll said. "I really felt like the boys are really doing a great job of learning on the go. Offensively, we wanted to do a bit more of our stuff on film so we can continue to work on it and I thought the guys really executed well."

Cross County will play at Twin River Friday sporting a 3-0 record.

No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh 22, Bancroft-Rosalie 0: The Patriots pitched a shutout win Friday night allowing just 203 yards of offense.

Kyle Kasik put the Patriots on his back rushing for a career-high 300 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns.

After a scoreless first half, Kasik scored a 75-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to put the Patriots ahead 8-0. The senior rushed for a 19 and 72-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Drew Beeson's 17 tackles led Clarkson/Leigh's defense. Kasik and junior Dylan Higby recorded nine tackles each. Kyle Holmber tackles two Panthers for loss and sacked quarterback Michael Cooney once.

Clarkson/Leigh improved to 3-0 and it'll host Shelby-Rising City on Friday.

Shelby-Rising City 50, Arcadia-Loup City 22: The Huskies won their second-straight game on 288 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Gabe Dutton-Mofford led the rushing attack with 117 yard and one touchdown.

Justin Knoll ran the ball 23 times for 89 yards and one touchdown. Logan Lindsley threw and ran for a touchdown and Coy Vrbka found the end zone twice.

It was a big game from the SRC defense and special teams. It forced five turnovers and blocked a PAT. Isaac Whitmore intercepted two passes and Lindsley and Dalton Pokorney ended with one each. Lindsley also recovered a fumble on a force fumbled by Knoll.

Shelby-Rising City improved to 2-1 and it'll play at No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh on Friday.

Fullerton 46, Twin River 28: Fullerton rushed for 207 yards and sophomore quarterback Fletcher Dubas threw for 126 yards in the Nance County rivalry win.

Korbe Urkoski carried the pigskin 21 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Kadin Buhl scored once for the Titans.

Kirk Hebda, Trey Quick and Evan Strain ended the night with nine tackles each. Urkoski intercepted Dubas and Hebda recovered a fumble.

Fullerton running back Brady Cook led the Warriors offense with 86 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Aiden Norman reached the end zone once.

"We left points on the field offensively and that is partly due to my mistakes with some play calling. Defensively, we struggled once again," Titans head coach Kalin Koch said. "We schemed really well and the players had a great week of practice, but come game time we fell apart at times and can't have that happen against good teams."

Twin River is 1-2 and will host No. 2 Cross County on Friday.

CLASS D-2

No. 1 Howells-Dodge 54, Wynot 20: The Jaguars extended their winning streak to 16 games Friday night behind another big performance from senior Lance Brester.

Brester rushed for 297 yards and seven touchdowns to spearhead the Howells-Dodge offense. Through three games, Brester has rushed for 805 yards and 14 touchdowns averaging 10.6 yards per carry.

Connor Krekemeier tackled a team-high five Blue Devils along with a fumble recovery. Aiden Meyer, Lane Belina, Caleb Perrin, Jestin Bayer and Oscar Dominguez ended the night with four tackles each.

Aandy Dominguez sacked the Wynot quarterback once. Meyer and Bayer finished 1/2 sack each. Brittin Sindelar, Perrin and Dylan Brichacek intercepted one pass each.

Howells-Dodge hosts Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday.

Humphrey St. Francis 38, No. 5 Osceola 36 (OT): The Flyers claimed their first win of the season in dramatic fashion against No. 5 Osceola.

Carson Wessel forced overtime with a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:01 remaining in regulation. Osceola scored a touchdown in overtime, but failed the two-point conversion to lead 36-30. Wessel scored from 7 yards to even the game with the Flyers winning it on a successful two-point conversion.

Wessel ended the night with 146 total yards and five touchdowns. Isaac Classen ended as the Flyers' leading rusher with 135 yards. Jaden Kosch caught four passes for 43 yards and one touchdown. Kegan Hackerott also caught a touchdown.

Kale Gustafson rushed for 222 yards and threw for 97 to lead Osceola. Caleb Peterson was one of six Bulldogs with double-digit tackles. The senior led with 20 tackles. Demers posted 18 tackles and Gustafson ended with 15 tackles and one interception.

"We did a lot of good things, but had a few key plays go against us that would have been the difference in the game. Offensively, we were able to move the ball well," Bulldogs head coach Luke Ericson said. "Defensively, we played well at times but struggled getting off the field on third and fourth downs, so St. Francis was able to extend drives and chew up the clock. We have some things we can work on and will use this game to see where we can get better and continue to improve."

St. Francis is 1-2 entering Friday's game versus East Butler. Osceola suffered its first defeat of the season. The 2-1 Bulldogs will host Palmer on Friday.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 26, Randolph 6: The Bulldogs bounced back thanks to senior Sage Frauendorfer. The Bulldog tailback rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Randal Gronenthal carried the football 13 times for 85 yards and one touchdown. As a team, HLHF rushed for 348 yards and an average carry of 7.1 yards.

Cole Preister and Frauendorfer were the top Bulldog tackle leaders with 15 and 13, respectively. Blake Ransom recorded one sack and Gronenthal intercepted one pass.

HLHF improved to 2-1 and will face No. 1 Howells-Dodge on Friday.

High Plains 57, East Butler 14: High Plains earned its first win of the season behind 351 rushing yards.

Mario Lesiak rushed for a game-high 154 yards and two touchdowns. Wyatt Urkoski and Gage Friesen combined for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Friesen also caught two passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns.

East Butler totaled just 212 yards on the night. Ryan Sullivan rushed for 110 yards, threw for 69 yards with two total touchdowns and two interceptions.

Urkoski ended the game with 13 tackles, two for loss and two sacks. Raul Marino and Camden Morris sacked Sullivan once each and Haden Helgoth intercepted Sullivan.

High Plains jumped to a 16-0 lead after one quarter and grew the lead to 31-8 at halftime. In the second half, it outscored the Tigers 26-6.

"Great overall team effort. All three phases played extremely well," Storm head coach Greg Wood said. "It was great to see them put together a complete game together. We still have a long ways to go."

CLASS D-6

Lewiston 70, St. Edward 65: The Beavers nearly erased a 32-7 first-half deficit to earn the win over Lewiston.

Ian Reardon led St. Edward on both sides of the ball. The junior completed 9 of 15 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, he carried the football 14 times for 189 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, Reardon posted a team-high 17 tackles.

Isaac Roberts caught three passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Reeves was on the receiving end of a 30-yard touchdown completion.

Anthony Reader, Roberts and Spencer Werts all posted double-digit tackles. Reader ended the night with 13 tackles, Roberts recorded a dozen tackles and Werts finished with 11.

"We've been starting games too slow this year and it really hit us hard this week," Beavers head coach Darren Luebbe said. "I'm proud of the way we continued fighting throughout the game, but ultimately we came up short largely because of the hole we put ourselves in to start the game. We've got to figure out how to start games better."

St. Edward enters its bye week with a 1-2 record.