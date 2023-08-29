Aquinas Catholic traveled to Columbus Friday for its season opener against rivals Scotus Central Catholic.

The Monarchs struggled to finish drives on offense, driving into Scotus territory on six of their nine drives. However, Aquinas turned the ball over three times, punted once and took a sack on the final play of the game in a 3-0 defeat.

"We didn't make enough plays to win the football game," Aquinas head coach Ron Mimick said. "We got mistakes all over the place. We played well against a decent football team."

Kurtis Baer led the Monarchs' rushing attack with 17 carries for 73 yards. For the game, Aquinas rushed for 169 yards.

Jakob Kavan started his first game at quarterback, completing 3-of-9 passes for 48 yards and three interceptions.

Lydon DeWispelare led the Monarchs with nine tackles with Calib Svoboda and Baer finishing the night with eight tackles each. Kailer Pohl recovered a fumble and Bryant Stouffer and Kavan intercepted Scotus quarterback Cohen Pelan.

The only points of the game with a 33-yard field from Scotus senior Frank Fehringer with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter after Kavan was intercepted by Shamrocks senior Jackson Heng.

Aquinas will host its home opener Friday against the reigning Class C-2 state runner-up Hartington Cedar Catholic.

Class C-1

No. 1 Boone Central def. Broken Bow 48-0: The Cardinals entered the season as the top-ranked team in C-1 according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

On Friday, they took care of business shutting out Broken Bow behind 536 total yards of offense.

Boone Central senior Parker Borer carried the football 16 times for 190 yards with two touchdowns. In his first start at quarterback, senior James Fogleman completed 9-of-14 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for three touchdowns compiling 47 yards.

Senior Brant Benes led the team in receiving with six receptions for 121 yards. Senior Caden Stokes caught a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Defensively, senior Hank Hudson led the Cardinals with 16 tackles. Stokes recorded 13 tackles.

Boone Central hosts No. 2 Aurora in Friday's home opener in a rematch of last year's state semifinal. The Huskies won both meetings against the Cardinals last season.

"As far as first games goes, we did some good things. The defense played sound and limit their offense fairly well and made them earn every yard. The offense took a few plays to see how they were defending us and made some adjustments," Cardinals head coach Mark Hudson said. "Parker Borer had a good night and James Fogleman did a nice job in his first start at quarterback. We will have a strong test this week from Aurora."

Schuyler def. Omaha Concordia 19-13: For the first time in 13 years, Schuyler won its season opener as it came back from a 13-7 third-quarter deficit to win by six.

Warriors sophomore Ray Zastera led the rushing attack with 23 carries, 105 yards and one touchdown. Quarterbacks Luis Genchi and Danny Maiz threw one touchdown each with seniors Jason Ramon and Kelbin Escobar on the receiving end.

Maiz finished the game with 94 rushing yards and 16 passing yards. The junior had the longest run of the game of 40 yards.

Schuyler allowed 134 of Concordia's 230 total yards on two touchdown passes. The Mustangs took the lead in the third quarter on a 66 and a 68-yard touchdown reception from senior Carter Sunde.

The Warriors stymied the Mustangs rushing game limiting the to 3.2 yards per carry. Concordia ended the night with 26 carries for 84 yards.

Escobar and senior Rico Rodriguez recorded six and five tackles, respectively. Rodriguez broke up three passes and sophomore Easton Henry recovered a fumble forced by Ramon.

Schuyler remains home on Friday for a matchup against O'Neill.

Class C-2

Fillmore Central def. David City 52-14: The Scouts led 7-0 after the first quarter and trailed 16-7 at halftime before Fillmore Central scored 30 points in the third quarter to pull away for the win.

The Panthers outgained David City 367-109. Sophomore Reese Svoboda led David City with 69 total yards, 35 receiving and 34 rushing.

Senior Brock Dubbs and sophomore Cohen Denker scored the two Scout touchdowns on the ground.

Dubbs and sophomore Daren Vodicka tackled 14 Panthers to lead the team. Sophomore Jesse Divis posted the third-most tackles with seven. Senior Braxten Osantowski ended the game with six tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

David City hits the road for the first time Friday at No. 4 Battle Creek.

Class D-1

No. 2 Cross County def. Sutton 64-12: Cross County opened the season with an emphatic win over the Mustangs behind six total touchdowns from senior Lucas Jacobsen.

On the ground, Jacobsen led the Cougars with six carries, 103 yards and three touchdowns. The senior completed all four of his passes for 45 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior Tanner Hollinger caught five passes for 82 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Izaac Dickey gained 80 yards on six carries reaching the end zone once. Junior Carson Scheafer and senior Brayden Schmidtberger rushed ofr one score.

Defensively, Cross County recorded three takeaways on fumble recoveries from junior Thatcher Hanson and senior Alex Noyd. Schmidtberger intercepted one pass with Hollinger forcing two fumbles.

Senior Andrew Dubas ended the night as the Cougars' top tackler with nine. Junior Tony DeWitt and Noyd tallied eight tackles.

The Cougars open a two-game road trip Friday at Omaha Brownell Talbot.

"We were pleased with the focus we saw from the entire team. Every year week one you really find out who is going to step up when the lights are on. I thought Lucas (Jacobsen) stepped up big time and made some great decisions with the football," Cross County head coach Matt Carroll said. "Our defense really showed massive improvement in week one, especially in the defensive backfield. I thought our DBs stepped up big time.

"Across the entire board, I thought we played CC physical style of football and I was really proud of that. I look forward to growing with these guys this season."

Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh 58-38: The reigning D-1 state champions stumbled to a Week 1 defeat as EMF outscored the Patriots 36-16 in the second half.

EMF totaled 510 yards, including 409 on the ground. Senior Breckan Schluter gained 222 yards and scored three touchdowns. Junior Mikey Bartu carried the rock 17 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Clarkson/Leigh senior Dylan Higby led the team on both sides of the ball. Higby rushed for 238 yards on just 18 carries with three touchdowns. On defense, he totaled 13 tackles.

Senior Garrett Stodola posted nine tackles and junior Jacob Koehn ended the night with eight tackles and one fumble recovery.

The Patriots will look to bounce back on Friday versus Pender.

Shelby-Rising City def. Heartland 48-0: Shelby-Rising City gained over 400 yards of offense with sophomore quarterback Logan Lindsley combining for four touchdowns in the Huskies' win.

Lindsley rushed the ball seven times and completed four passes for 163 total yards. The sophomore threw touchdown passes to senior Isaac Whitmore and junior Dalton Pokorney. On the ground, senior Gabe Dutton-Mofford led SRC with 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Pokorney tackled eight Huskies to lead the team. Junior Collin Vrbka finished with seven tackles with Sliva and Whitmore tallying six.

Sliva and senior Ethan Fjell sacked the Heartland quarterback once and Lindsley intercepted a pass for the lone takeaway.

SRC travels to Mead Friday looking to start 2-0 for the first time in four years.

Twin River def. Conestoga 44-25: Twin River's three-headed rushing attack of juniors Paydon Rinkol and Landyn Roebuck and senior Kadin Buhl proved to be the difference.

Rinkol carried the ball 21 times for 159 yards and five touchdowns. Roebuck rushed for 90 yards and Buhl posted 67 yards. As a team, Twin River rushed for 345 yards with sophomore Adam Schroder scoring one touchdown.

Junior Dominick Dohmen and seniors Kirk Hebda and Ryder Kleckner sacked the quarterback once and junior Eli Ingwersen intercepted one pass.

The Titans will host Norfolk Lutheran in their home opener on Friday.

"Overall, I was pretty happy with our performance. Our O-line blocked well overall with a few miscues here and there. We definitely have some things to fix this week but overall they opened up holes for our backs to run through and blocked well," Twin River head coach Kalin Koch said. "Defensively, once we got settled in, we started doing some good things. I feel we should have them a little more as we had multiple situations where if we would have played more fundamentally sound, they might not have scored as often."

Class D-2

No. 1 Howells-Dodge def. D-1 No. 5 Neligh-Oakdale 42-32: In a matchup of state runners-up from last year, the Jaguars bested the Warriors in a back-and-forth game.

Howells-Dodge rushed for 300 yards with sophomore Hunter Luther totaling 194 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Lane Belina carried the football 14 times for 97 yards and one touchdown.

The Jaguar defense featured five players with at least 10 tackles. Junior Dylan Brichacek posted 14 tackles and Luther ended with 13. Senior Connor Kreikemeier sacked Neligh-Oakdale quarterback Bryson Gadeken once to go with a dozen tackles and one interception.

Belina and seniors Oscar Dominguez and Preston Jensen intercepted one pass each.

Howells-Dodge will host Fullerton in its home opener on Friday.

Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John 40-12: Freshman Gavin Geilenkirchen led the Flyers in his varsity debut with 148 total yards and three touchdowns as St. Francis led 14-0 after one quarter and never looked back.

Saint Francis totaled 272 rushing yards with sophomore Carson Wessel running for 90 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 4-of-6 passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Geilenkirchen and freshman Ethan Wieseler each caught one touchdown pass.

Defensively, the Flyers recorded two takeaways with Wessel intercepting a pass and junior Andrew Kosch recovering a fumble. Wieseler and junior Mason Geilenkirchen tallied 12 and 10 tackles, respectively. Wessel and sophomore Tanner Classen posted nine tackles.

Saint Francis opens a two-game home stand Friday against No. 5 Wynot.

Osceola def. Diller-Odell 54-8: Osceola posted 250 rushing yards and 78 tackles in a dominant season-opening win.

Bulldogs senior Kale Gustafson ran the ball 15 times for 164 yards to pace the offense. He also threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to junior Braxton Mestl.

Matt DeMers and freshman Brucen Kula combined for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Four Osceola defenders recorded double-digit tackles. Mestl led the team with 13 tackles. Sophomore Aden Feezell posted a dozen tackles with Gustafson and senior Hayden Lavaley ending with 11 and 10, respectively.

Junior Conner Schnell sacked the Griffins quarterback once and sophomore Brayden Santos intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.

Osceola will remain home on Friday to take on Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

"Overall it was a strong showing for our first week. I was especially pleased with the defense and the number of three-and-outs and turnovers they were able to produce," Bulldogs head coach Luke Ericson said. "We challenged the defensive line all week that if they did their jobs and won the battle up front, it would allow everyone else to run free and that's about what happened. The defensive line played great as a whole and we were able to run to the ball get a bunch of gang tackles. Our defense was also able to give our offense a short field for almost the entire first half."

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 28-14: HLHF led 8-0 after one quarter and 14-12 at halftime. It carried that two-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Niobrara/Verdigre outscored the Bulldogs 16-0 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback win.

HLHF finished the game with just 96 total yards of offense. Sophomore Caden Brandl rushed for 42 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Gavin Groteluschen completed 3-of-11 passes for 31 yards and one touchdown. Junior Garett Durkop caught two passes for 16 yards and one score.

Junior Camron Reichmuth led the Bulldogs with 10 tackles. Junior Cole Preister posted nine tackles and sophomore Blake Ransom recorded seven tackles and four tackles for loss.

All four of the Cougar touchdowns came on the ground with two from junior Kellen Vesely and two from sophomore Cash Wickersham.

HLHF looks to get back on track at Osceola on Friday.

No. 8 BDS def. High Plains 32-0: The Storm fell to the Eagles in their home opener on Friday.

High Plains begins a two-game road trip at No. 7 Central Valley on Friday.

Class D-6

Dorchester def. St. Edward 59-26: The Beavers, coming off a 56-12 loss in Week 0 to the reigning state runner-up Pawnee City, fell to Dorchester on Friday after leading 14-6 following quarter one.

The Longhorns outscored St. Edward 32-12 in the third quarter to separate themselves.

Beavers senior Ian Reardon rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown and caught two passes from junior Anthony Reader for 36 yards and one score. Senior Dalton Wilson gained 81 yards on four carries and reached the end zone once.

Junior Carter Anson recorded eight tackles and a forced fumble to lead the St. Edward defense. Sophomore Ryan Cumming recovered the fumble to go with five tackles.

Saint Edward hosts Sterling in its home opener on Thursday.

"We had to battle from the start of the game dealing with injuries. But through it all, the boys responded to every single adversity. Many were playing out of position and playing through the pain for one another," Beavers head coach Michael Roscoe said. "They did not want to let each other down and grinded out the whole game. I could not be more proud of them for the heart they showed. It may not have come out the way we wanted, but they showed that they will not roll over. I feel like we took a big jump forward from game one to game two."