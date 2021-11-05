Area Football: Monarchs look for upset

Five area teams outside Columbus remain alive in the state football playoff quarterfinals that kick off Friday night.

Aquinas Catholic is looking to avoid a sixth straight year of seeing the season end at the same point in the postseason but will need a road win in a rematch against a team in lost to 40-0 the first Friday of October.

Cross County may be one of the strongest 10 seeds Class D-1 has had in a while. The Cougars are home looking to knock off a second straight unbeaten opponent. Cross County is also seeking a third straight trip to the semifinals.

Howells-Dodge takes the long trip out west seeking to keep its perfect record alive and return to the semis for the second time in three years.

Humphrey Saint Francis is after a third trip to the final four in the past four years in its 39th trip to the postseason.

Osceola will need to knock off the D-2 runner-up each of the past two seasons to keep it's hopes for a long playoff run alive

CLASS C-2

No. 4 Aquinas (8-2) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (10-0), 7 p.m.

A bright-eyed Aquinas team arrived in Fremont with hopes of an upset in Week 6, only to never challenge Bergan in a 40-0 blowout loss. Now they have to make the same trip with hopes of a different result. It seems unlikely anyone can slow down Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre this season. CLASS D-1 No. 3 Howells-Dodge (10-0) at No. 5 Dundy County-Stratton (9-1), 5 p.m. The undefeated Jaguars haven’t shown any weaknesses all season long, but Quade Myers and Dundy County-Stratton bring a whole new challenge they haven’t seen yet. No. 2 Lourdes CC (10-0) at No. 4 Cross County (9-1), 7 p.m. Nebraska football walk-on recruit Blake Miller leads Lourdes CC’s exciting passing attack, while all-state running back Carter Seim is part of Cross County’s physical approach. CLASS D-2 No. 10 Osceola (9-1) at No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford (10-0), 5:30 p.m. Reece Zutavern and Dane Pokorny lead a Sandhills/Thedford rushing attack that seems to score touchdowns at will. Osceola has gained strength and experience over a nine-game winning streak. No. 2 Kenesaw (10-0) at No. 3 Humphrey SF (10-0), 6 p.m. After overcoming No. 4 Falls City SH 62-56 in the toughest second-round draw in the entire bracket, Kenesaw faces an equally challenging opponent. Humphrey SF has one of the best defenses in its class.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.