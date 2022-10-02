Area football: Monarchs turn defense into offense in rivalry win over David City

DAVID CITY - Aquinas Catholic won its third straight game Friday defeating rivals David City 47-6 behind an opportunistic defense and an efficient offense.

The Monarchs took advantage of six David City turnovers as the Monarchs scored 41 first-half points. Kurtis Baer and Wesley Miller recovered two fumbles each with Brady Junck and Garrett White ended with one fumble recovery.

Aquinas rushed the ball 37 times for 312 yards, taking advantage of numerous short fields. Baer led the team with eight carries, 70 yards and one touchdown. Kelby Coufal gained 50 yards and scored once. Oltmer reached the end zone on two of his three carries. Zander Kavan recorded 38 yards and one touchdown.

Quarterback Luke Sellers ended the first half with a 78-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Bryant Stouffer with 1:09 remaining in the first half.

"A lot of kids got a lot of carries. We were pretty aggressive on defense," Aquinas head coach Ron Mimick said. "Our varsity didn't make a lot of mistakes. We played solid overall."

The Scouts' lone score came with 2:04 remaining in regulation on a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Reese Svoboda to running back Brayden Johnson.

Chris Mead led the Scouts with 56 total yards on 14 rushes and two catches. Mason Lowe rushed the ball 14 times for 28 yards.

Aquinas improved to 3-3 and 2-0 in district play. The Monarchs will face Fremont Bergan on Friday in a rematch of last year's state quarterfinal. David City fell to 0-6 and 0-1 in district play and will host Yutan on Friday.

"We got a couple of key guys that were out (tonight)," Scouts head coach Robert Evans said. "They're a big part of our team here. Hopefully we'll get them back."

CLASS C-1

No. 6 Boone Central 55, Wayne 7: The Cardinals scored their most points in a game this season while holding their opponent to 10 or less points for the fourth straight game.

Parker Borer and Alex Christo led the Cardinals. Borer rushed the ball 12 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Christo totaled 117 yards four touchdowns.

Christo threw three touchdowns to three different pass catchers. Kolton Rasmussen, Jack Roberts and Jaxon Lipker each caught one touchdown.

Defensively, Boone Central forced three turnovers. Borer intercepted one pass and Hank Hudson and Lipker recovered a fumble. Robbie Miller forced a fumble.

Lipker led the defense with seven tackles. Hudson, James Fogleman and Harrison Kuta tallied five tackles each. Roberts and Hudson combined for one sack.

"We got momentum early and outside of one trick play and then completing some passes at the end of the first half to put a drive together, we played a complete ballgame," Cardinals head coach Mark Hudson said. "The defense continues to improve and we have a solid run defense. The offensive line had four new starters this year, but has steadily improved and Parker (Borer) and Alex (Christo) have benefitted including last week."

The Cardinals improved to 5-1 and 2-0 in district play. They'll travel to 3-3 O'Neill for their final road game of the regular season.

Lakeview 60, Schuyler 0: Schuyler suffered its heaviest defeat of the season as it was shut out for the fourth time.

The Warriors dropped to 0-6 and 0-2 in district play. They'll seek their first win of the season next week at winless Arlington.

CLASS D-1

No. 2 Cross County 68, Madison 0: Cross County pitched its second shutout is as many weeks, outscoring its opponents 144-0.

The Cougars recorded 362 total yards as six players recorded at least 30 yards. Tobey Waller led the team with 81 rushing yards on three carries and one touchdown. Jackson Lindburg rushed for 38 yards, passed for 25 yards, tallied 11 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

Five different Cougars passed the ball combining for 93 yards and three touchdowns. Lucas Jacobsen led the group with 45 yards and two touchdowns.

Izaac Dickey and Tyler Shoup each scored rushing touchdowns. Tanner Hollinger and Hayden Allen were on the receiving end of scores.

Alex Noyd led the Cougars with a dozen tackles and two tackles for loss. Waller and Dickey recorded nine and seven tackles, respectively. Brayden Schmidtberger intercepted one pass and Devin Nuttelman recovered a fumble.

Cross County improved to 6-0 and 3-0 in district play. They'll host No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh on Friday for the right to control its destiny for the district title.

"We were really executing well in all three phases of the game. The guys have really understood the big picture of our scheme," Cougars head coach Matt Carroll said. "That understanding transfers to confidence and allows us to play physically and fast. We will focus on cleaning up little things this week headed into Clarkson/Leigh."

No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh 60, Cedar Bluffs 8: The Patriots received contributions from numerous players in a balanced offensive showing. They outgained Cedar Bluffs 299-131.

Kyle Kasik reached the end zone three times to go with 88 rushing yards in the victory. Isaac Baumert gained 77 yards and found the end zone. Jase Indra and Jacob Koehn also scored a touchdown.

Ryan Brichacek completed 2 of 3 passes for 34 yards and one touchdown. He connected with Mason Whitmore for a 3-yard touchdown pass to close out a 28-point first quarter.

Jacob and Jackson Koehn and Garrett Stodola led the Patriots with six tackles apiece. Drew Beeson posted five tackles and a 10-yard scoop and score.

Clarkson/Leigh improved to 6-0 and 3-0 in district play. It'll head to Stromsburg to face the Cougars on Friday in its final road game of the regular season.

Shelby-Rising City 22, Twin River 8: The Titans dropped their fifth game in a row Friday with a 14-point defeat to Shelby-Rising City.

Korbe Urkoski scored the lone touchdown. The senior ended the game with 18 carries for 75 yards and completed 3 of 11 passes for 35 yards and one interception. Paydon Rinkol gained 33 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Spencer Ramaekers led Twin River with a season-high 22 tackles. Trey Quick and Kirk Hebda ended the night with 11 and nine tackles, respectively. Hebda, Evan Strain and Ryder Kleckner recorded one sack each.

Twin River is 1-5 and 0-3 in district play. They'll head to 1-5 Madison on Friday. The Huskies improved to 4-2 and 2-1 in district play and they'll host Cedar Bluffs on Friday.

CLASS D-2

No. 1 Howells-Dodge 44, Humphrey St. Francis 8: Lance Brester's big game on the ground spearheaded the Jaguars' road win in Humphrey.

Brester rushed the ball 26 times for 279 yards and four touchdowns. It's the senior's fourth game of at least 200 rushing yards this season. Lane Belina and Jestin Bayer combined for 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Bayer, Brester and Colton Klosen posted at least 10 tackles. Bayer led with 14 tackles and Brester finished with 12. Klosen recorded 10 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Connor Kreikemeier sacked Flyers quarterback Carson Wessel twice and recovered a fumble. Aandy Dominguez posted one sack and a forced fumble. Nathan Hegemann recovered one fumble.

Wessel completed 4 of 8 passes for 63 yards and one touchdown. Isaac Classen led the Flyers in rushing with 55 yards. Jaden Kosch caught three passes for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Howells-Dodge finished the game outgaining St. Francis 415-195.

The Jaguars stay undefeated and improved to 6-0 and 3-0 in district play. They'll host Winside Friday in their final home game of the regular season. Humphrey Saint Francis fell to 3-3 and 2-1 in district play. It'll host winless Walthill on Friday.

No. 8 Osceola 66, Fullerton 36: Osceola secured its third straight win on a big season debut from senior Isaiah Zelasney.

Zelasney rushed for 280 yards on a dozen carries and scored five touchdowns as the Bulldogs gained 461 yards on the ground. Kale Gustafson posted 213 total yards with three total touchdowns. Matt Demers caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Gustafson.

Caleb Peterson, Kale Gustafson and Alexx Winkelman recorded 12 tackles each. Demers ended the night with 10 tackles. Kolton Neujahr and Kale Gustafson intercepted Fullerton quarterback Fletcher Dubas and Gustafson recovered a fumble.

"Fullerton gave us some different looks offensively and defensively in the first half and it was close at the half with a score of 30-28. In the second half, our team settled in and started to play together only allowing one touchdown and scoring five to end with a final score of 66-36," Osceola head coach Luke Ericson said. "Isaiah (Zelasney) played very well and his presence definitely adds a spark to our offense. His contribution from a leadership standpoint adds a lot as well."

Osceola improved to 5-1 and 3-0 in district play. It'll host High Plains on Friday.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42, Winside 34: The Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter trailing by six points, but they outscored Winside 20-6 in the final 12 minutes to come out victorious.

Randal Gronenthal carried the ball 35 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Gavin Groteluschen and Sage Frauendorfer also scored a rushing touchdown. Frauendorfer caught four passes for 44 yards.

"We switched things up a little bit on offense and got young Gronenthal in the open and that was kind of the difference," HLHF head coach Bill Mimick said.

The Bulldogs earned a pivotal district win as both teams entered Friday with a 3-2 record. They improved to 4-2 and 2-1 in district play and they'll travel to East Butler on Friday.

"They're (East Butler) hungry," Bill said. "We got to be ready because we're pretty well bunged up, but that's the way it goes. It's that part of the season."

High Plains 48, Palmer 20: High Plains bounced back Friday with its third win in four weeks.

Mario Lesiak paced the Storm rushing attack with 135 yards and one touchdown. Gage Friesen gained 88 yards and reached the end zone once. Wyatt Urkoski and Haden Helgoth also scored once on the ground.

Helgoth completed 5 of 7 passes for 73 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Friesen caught a 40-yard touchdown and Ayden Hans posted a 19-yard touchdown reception. Urkoski also returned a kickoff for a score.

Friesen led the High Plains defense with 19 tackles. Joaquin Ramirez ended the night with 14 tackles and one sack. Wyatt Urkoski tallied 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. Camden Morris also sacked Tigers quarterback Gatlin Reimers.

"I thought the team overall had a great night. Mario (Lesiak) came up big in some big situations. Ayden (Hans) and Gage (Friesen) both had a big catch for touchdowns. It was nice seeing five different kids score," Storm head coach Greg Wood said. "Defensively, I thought the kids responded well after last week. I thought Joaquin (Ramirez) on the D-line had one of his better nights. Wyatt (Urkoski) and Gage both had big games at linebacker. They all seem to be getting better week to week."

The Storm evened their record at 3-3 and improved their district record to 2-1. They'll travel to No. 8 Osceola on Friday.

East Butler 52, Walthill 22: East Butler snapped its three-game losing streak on a big game from freshman Rocco Hageman. On 25 carries, Hageman recorded 165 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers totaled 258 rushing yards. Dylan Klement and Ryan Sullivan rushed for 48 and 44 yards, respectively. Both players reached the end zone twice.

Kale Glasshoff completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Sullivan for the lone aerial touchdown of the game.

Reid Glasshoff and Blaine Orta posted seven tackles each and Zane Miller finished with five. Hageman recorded one interception and one fumble recovery. Reid recovered one fumble.

East Butler improved to 2-4 and 1-2 in district play. It'll host Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday.

CLASS D-6

Stuart 56, St. Edward 22 (Thursday): Stuart only outgained Saint Edward by 5 yards on the ground, but the Broncos completed 11 of 12 passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

Spencer Werts led the Beavers with 141 yards and one touchdown. Ian Reardon carried the rock 10 times for 84 yards and one touchdown. He also threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Roberts.

Roberts and Reardon tallied seven tackles each and Dalton Wilson ended the night with six tackles.

"We've talked this year about trying to get out to a fast start in our games and we were unable to do that. We really struggled defensively to get stops," Beavers head coach Darren Luebbe said. "We had our opportunities to get some stops and we just didn't make the necessary plays. This upcoming week, we're going to have to get back to work and really try to focus on a few things and try and get better."

Saint Edward fell to 2-3 and 1-1 in district play. It'll travel to winless Elba on Friday.