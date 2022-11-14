Area football: Patriots, Jaguars advance to state championship

STANTON - Clarkson/Leigh chased history in Friday's Class D-1 state semifinals. As a co-op school, the Patriots never advanced past the second round of the state playoffs until this year.

Behind a big rushing performance from senior Kyle Kasik and the defense shutting down the Mustangs' ground game, No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh defeated No. 3 Stanton 54-12 to advance to the state championship game.

"It's amazing. It's what everybody grows up, everybody wishes to make it Memorial Stadium and we did that," Kasik said. "I'm so happy that our team made it. It's not over, but we can enjoy it for the night and after (tonight), we got to focus on the next game."

Kasik put the Patriots on his back. After a scoreless first quarter, the senior scored the first 30 points of the game on four touchdowns and three two-point conversions. The senior scored the final two touchdowns of the game in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Kasik finished the night with 36 carries, 294 yards and six touchdowns. While the senior attracts all the headlines, the offensive line improved every week in creating space for Kasik.

"They've been getting better all year round," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "They're all new starters and kind of week by week throughout the season have gotten better and better. Those guys definitely paved the way for him."

Entering Friday's game, Stanton averaged 57 points and 287.2 rushing yards per game. The Mustangs finished the night with just 12 points and 46 rushing yards.

"Watching film, I didn't know if anybody could stop them. We talked about it. We'll do alright if we read our keys," Clarkson said. "Our guys flew to the ball and did a great job because they got some athletes over there, so that was really fun to be able to stop them."

Drew Beeson, who anchored the Patriots defense all season, recorded a dozen tackles and two tackles for loss. Jackson Koehn recorded eight tackles and two tackles for loss. Dylan Higby finished with six tackles and Kyle Holmberg recovered a fumble.

"I think getting three linebackers out there was really just playing a physical game. They had a lot of speed on us. We listened to a lot of people before the game. Everybody was saying they were the speed team and we were the physical team," Beeson said.

"I think we really came out in the first half showing how we can drive the ball and on defense how we stopped them three-and-out on that first drive. That really showed how powerful our D-line is and how strong we are on defense."

Clarkson/Leigh will play at Memorial Stadium for the first time since Clarkson qualified for the state championship game in 2007. Clarkson said he didn't know if the team could get there until the clock ran out Friday.

"It's been a journey for sure. We had a lot of new faces this year, but the experience we did have really stepped up," Clarkson said. "That first Wisner game was tough, but it kind of woke us up a little bit because we had some chances in that game that we didn't capitalize on. Now I think the kids believe and it just worked out. Now we go to Lincoln, so that'll be fun."

Beeson said he felt once they defeated Crofton in the second round, the team was capable of getting to Lincoln. He'll be one of seven Patriot seniors who will end their high school football career on the biggest stage.

"It's pretty surreal. It's pretty crazy because I've dreamed of this my whole life. Watching my cousin go to the state championship, that was what I loved when I was a 5-year-old kid," Beeson said. "That's what I dreamed of my whole life being a football player. It's just crazy. It's hard to believe. It's a dream come true."

Neligh-Oakdale awaits Clarkson/Leigh in Monday's D-1 state championship game in Lincoln. The Warriors enter with an 11-1 record after they defeated No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick's 50-28 in the semifinals.

"Waking up in the morning, going to weights. It's a grind not everybody's made for," Kasik said. "All our guys, they just woke up, worked hard all summer and we knew coming into the season that we wanted to make it to Memorial. That was going to be our goal and now it's a reality. We just got to finish this last game."

CLASS D-2

No. 1 Howells-Dodge 50, No. 12 Central Valley 12: The Jaguars qualified for their second state championship game in a row Friday with a blowout win over Central Valley. Howells-Dodge scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters, resulting in a 42-12 lead before the fourth quarter.

"We are very proud of the boys in working to get to this point," Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said. "The boys have been working hard to just be the best they can and to keep getting to play football, so that has been very satisfying as a coach to get to this point. We are just very proud of the boys for maximizing their time together."

Lance Brester extended his productive season another week, posting 28 carries, 245 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. The senior also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Brittin Sindelar. Jestin Bayer and Sindelar also found the end zone once on the ground.

Colton Klosen and Aiden Meyer tallied double-digit tackles with 12 and 10, respectively. Brester, Bayer and Aandy Dominguez ended the night with seven tackles each.

Four different Jaguars recovered a fumble as they finished with a plus-three turnover differential. Meyer, Klosen, Connor Kreikemeier and Andre Martin fell on fumbles.

Howells-Dodge will play for its second straight state championship Monday against Hitchcock County at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. It'll feature the top-two seeds in D-2 as the Falcons enter with a 12-0 record. They defeated Bloomfield 48-0 in the semifinals.

"We have watched a lot of film on Hitchcock County and they are a very solid team," Speirs said. "They have good size in the lines and their skill players are very talented. They will stress us on both sides of the ball and we have to match their physicality if we want to be successful in the game."

CLASS C-1

No. 1 Aurora 40, No. 5 Boone Central 19: Boone Central's season ended Friday night as it fell to the Huskies for the second time this season.

The Cardinals entered halftime trailing 20-12, but Aurora pulled away with a 20-point third quarter.

Alex Christo threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown. Parker Borer ended the night with a team-high 68 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Hank Hudson led the Cardinals defense with 10 tackles. Jaxon Lipker tallied eight tackles and one fumble recovery. Jack Roberts and Brant Benes brought down six Huskies each.

Boone Central ended the season 9-3 with all three defeats against Aurora and Pierce. The Huskies and Bluejays will play for the state championship on Tuesday.

"We actually played pretty well. We had a few opportunities with two drives ending deep in their territory in the first half, but the difference was just the fact they are an elite team with unique size and strength. They have one of the best running backs I've seen." Cardinals head coach Mark Hudson said. "We had a great season. We have a small senior class, but their leadership and maturity will be difficult to replace."