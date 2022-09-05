Area football: Patriots run away late to defeat Pender in top-10 matchup

PENDER - Clarkson/Leigh hit the road for a Friday afternoon matchup against Pender. The Patriots, ranked No. 5 in Class D-1, scored 30 points in the first half and 30 in the fourth quarter for a 66-36 win over the ninth-ranked Pendragons.

Kyle Kasik rushed for 202 yards on 30 carries with four touchdowns while quarterback Ryan Brichachek combined for 240 yards and five touchdowns.

"Super proud of our guys. This is a tough environment to play in this heat. We're not used to that," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Our guys really answered the bell. Really came through for us, especially in the second half when we hit some adversity."

Midway through the third quarter, Brichachek injured his knee with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter, forcing Kasik to step into a power back role in a one-possession game.

From that point on, Kasik scored three touchdowns, including a 46-yarder to put the Patriots up two scores, 50-36, with 7:42 remaining in regulation.

"He (Kasik) put the team on his back. He was actually calling for the ball. He played a great game," Clarkson said. "He had a great attitude. Kept the team positive and really led us to victory."

Clarkson/Leigh had four touchdowns of over 30 yards. In the first quarter, Brichacek rushed for a 31-yard touchdown and completed a 57-yard trick play touchdown pass to a wide open Kasik in the middle of the field for a 22-7 lead.

Pender pulled within one score twice in the third quarter, but the Patriots shut out the Pendragons over the final 10:06 scoring the final 22 points. Mason Whitmore intercepted a pass and Pender turned the ball over on downs on its final two drives. Clarkson/Leigh scored a touchdown on its final four drives.

Whitmore led the team with 11 tackles and Drew Beeson made 10 tackles with one fumble recovery to lead the Patriots defense. Garrett Stodola and Kyle Holmber recorded two tackles for loss each.

Clarkson/Leigh improved to 2-0 for its first 2-0 start since 2015. The Patriots will play another road game Friday at Bancroft-Rosalie.

"Our goal is obviously 8-0 and hopefully we can get that, but right now we're 2-0 and our next goal is to get 3-0," Kasik said.

CLASS C-1

No. 1 Aurora 34, No. 5 Boone Central 13: In a matchup of top-five teams, the Cardinals fell to the No. 1 ranked Huskies.

"Aurora is an elite football team. They beat us in all three phases of the game," Boone Central head coach Mark Hudson said. "We will have to turn around in a hurry as we play another top program this week. How much improvement we make from last week until next week will have a big gauge in our season."

Boone Central dropped to 1-1 and will host the reigning C-1 state champions Lakeview on Friday.

O'Neill 43, Schuyler 0: The Warriors were shut out for the second straight week in a road defeat to O'Neill.

The Eagles totaled 414 yards of offense. Senior quarterback Landon Classen combined for 285 total yards and four touchdowns. He was 7 of 9 passing for 152 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he recorded 13 carries for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

Brady Eichelberger scored two touchdowns and rushed for 58 yards for O'Neill. Walker Peter caught a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Schuyler turned the ball over three times on two interceptions and one fumble.

The Warriors drop to 0-2 and will host Fairbury on Friday.

CLASS C-2

No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic 33, No. 9 Aquinas Catholic 3: The Monarchs outgained Cedar Catholic on the ground by 16 yards, but the Trojans threw the ball for 112 yards and three touchdowns.

It was 7-0 Trojans after one quarter, but Cedar Catholic had a 27 and a 23-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter to lead 20-0 at halftime.

Aquinas got on the board in the third on a 21-yard field goal by Kailer Pohl, but Cedar Catholic touchdown runs sealed the win.

A.J. Oltmer ran the ball 21 times for 47 yards. Lydon DeWispelare received six carries for 39 yards. He also led the team with 11 tackles.

Bryant Stouffer forced an interception, his second in as many games, and Calib Svoboda recovered a fumble.

Aquinas falls to 0-2 and will host Lincoln Lutheran on Saturday.

No. 3 Battle Creek 42, David City 13: The Scouts scored their first points of the season in a home defeat to No. 3 Battle Creek.

Brock Dubbs rushed for 106 yards and one touchdown and Reese Svoboda posted six carries for 23 yards and one touchdown.

The Braves averaged 7 yards per carry totaling 310 yards on 44 carries. Battle Creek had three 60-yard rushers and five who rushed for at least 30 yards.

David City had three players record double-digit tackles in Lukas Sabata (12), Dubbs (10) and Barrett Andel (10). Chase Campbell recovered a fumble.

The Scouts are 0-2 and will host C-1 Syracuse on Friday.

CLASS D-1

No. 2 Cross County 74, Omaha Brownell Talbot 16: Cross County steamrolled the Raiders in a blowout win thanks to a 50-point first quarter.

The Cougars rushed for 300 yards. Izaac Dickey led the team with five carries, 92 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson Lindburg reached the end zone twice. Thatcher Hanson, Dalton Noble and Tobey Waller scored one touchdown each.

Alex Noyd recorded nine tackles. Tanner Hollinger posted two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. In addition to his two rushing touchdowns, Lindburg intercepted Brownell Talbot quarterback John Schinzel for a 70-yard pick-six. Dickey and Waller also recorded a fumble recovery.

"Offensively we had a ton of guys get touches against OBT and a bunch of young guys get in the mix and get a chance to show what they can do. Defensively we showed up as well after we settled down after giving up a long touchdown pass first play of the game," Cross County head coach Matt Carroll said. "We still have a lot of work to do and a lot to clean up if we want to reach our goals of reaching our team's potential. These guys are really coming together as a team. We just have to continue to get better each week."

The 2-0 Cougars will host McCool Junction on Friday.

Shelby-Rising City 28, Mead 14: The Huskies bounced back from their Week 1 defeat at Heartland with a win over Mead.

Shelby-Rising City's defense held the Raiders to just 56 yards rushing and 118 passing yards. Knoll recorded 10 tackles and Pokorney sacked Mead quarterback Luke Carritt once. The Huskies also broke up seven passes with freshman Payton Sliva recording three passes defended.

Knoll led the SRC offense with 22 carries, 174 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Lindsley combined for 77 yards with two touchdowns. Lindsley ran for one and threw one to Pokorney.

The Huskies will head back onto the road Friday to take on Arcadia-Loup City.

Norfolk Lutheran 64, Twin River 34: The Titans lost its first eight-man game Thursday night at Norfolk Lutheran.

Senior Korbe Urkoski rushed for 203 yards, passed for 91, caught for 19 and totaled four touchdowns in the defeat. He had two rushing scores, one passing and one receiving.

Ashton Johnson and Urkoski posted seven tackles each. Spencer Kula ended with three tackles for loss and Trey Quick finished with two. As a team, Twin River ended with 10 tackles for loss. Evan Strain recorded the lone takeaway with one fumble recovery.

"Defensively, we struggled. They didn't run anything we weren't really prepared for. We just didn't execute the way we should have," Titans head coach Kalin Koch said. "We had many times where we had them locked up and just didn't tackle. Our fundamentals on defense need to get better. We need to get downhill with our linebackers and make plays."

Twin River dropped to 1-1 and it'll host D-2 Fullerton on Friday.

CLASS D-2

No. 1 Howells-Dodge 58, Fullerton 16: Lance Brester led the Jaguars on both sides of the ball in a blowout win.

Brester rushed the ball 23 times for 291 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, the senior intercepted one pass and broke up two passes.

Howells-Dodge put the game away in the first half on a 22-0 first quarter and a 20-8 seconds quarter to lead by 34 points at halftime.

Lane Belina posted his first 100-yard rushing game of the season ending the night with 103 yards and one touchdown. Brittin Sindelar scored a 50-yard touchdown run and completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jestin Bayer.

Oscar Dominguez posted eight tackles to lead the defense. Bayer was second with seven tackles as Howells-Dodge recorded five tackles for loss. Connor Kreikemeier sacked the Warriors quarterback once, Belina recovered a fumble and Sindelar intercepted one pass.

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 heading into Friday's matchup against Wynot.

No. 6 Osceola 62, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 8: Osceola dominated both sides of the ball in Friday's win. Osceola outgained HLHF 385-138.

Kale Gustafson threw for 95 yards, rushed for 81 and scored four total touchdowns. Kolton Neujahr totaled 148 yards with 124 coming on the ground and one score.

Alexx Winkelman intercepted HLHF quarterback Tyson Herchenbach twice, Caleb Peterson recovered a fumble and Brenden Gabel sacked the quarterback once.

"The defense played exceptionally well, rallying to the football and gang tackling all night long. Our line blocked very well for us, allowing Neujahr and Gustafson to have big nights. We also were efficient in the passing game," Osceola head coach Luke Ericson said. "This was a total team effort with multiple backs and receivers contributing behind great blocking up front and swarming defense."

Sage Frauendorfer scored the only touchdown for HLHF as he ended the night with eight carries for 43 yards. Randal Gronenthal recorded 12 tackles to lead the defense.

Osceola improved to 2-0 and it'll host Humphrey Saint Francis on Friday. HLHF dropped to 1-1 and will travel to Randolph on Friday.

Wynot 47, No. 8 Humphrey St. Francis 26: The Blue Devils' big third quarter propelled them to an upset win over the Flyers.

It was 8-8 at halftime, but Wynot outscored St. Francis 29-12 in the third quarter to win by three scores. Wynot rushed for 298 yards, more than what St. Francis had in total yards (264).

Carson Wessel completed 8 of his 13 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed the ball for 22 yards and one touchdown. Devon Baumgart rushed for 37 yards and one touchdown and Jaden Kosch caught five passes for 90 yards and one touchdown.

The Blue Devils sacked Wessel five times and recovered two fumbles. St. Francis is 0-2 entering Friday's game at Osceola.

East Butler 60, Omaha Christian 26: The Tigers snapped its 16-game losing streak Friday thanks to 271 rushing yards.

Ryan Sullivan rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Rocco Hageman gained 73 yards and scored twice. Blaine Orta reached the end zone three times to go with 58 yards.

The Tigers led 20-6 after one quarter and they broke the game open in the second, outscoring the Eagles 34-6.

Reid Glasshoff recorded a team-high 15 tackles. Zane Miller posted 11 and Logan Buresh ended with nine. Tye Clark intercepted one pass.

East Butler improved to 1-1 and will face High Plains on Friday.

Central Valley 50, High Plains 26: The Storm allowed 36 points in the first half, creating too big of a deficit to overcome.

High Plains rushed for 177 yards. Mario Lesiak carried the rock 12 times for 77 yards and one touchdown. Gavin Morris reached the end zone twice on 71 yards rushing. The Storm failed to complete a pass on nine attempts throwing two interceptions.

Wyatt Urkoski and Gage Friesen posted 14 and 12 tackles, respectively. Raul Marino and Chase Owens recovered one fumble each and Camden Morris forced a fumble.

"It was another physical game. I thought we did a lot of things well. We just struggled being consistent. Our team is a young team whereas they are more of an upper class filled team," High Plains head coach Greg Wood said. "They have a lot of talent and their coach has them playing well. We will continue working on the fundamentals and see if we can turn it around in the upcoming week."

High Plains is 0-2 and it'll host East Butler on Friday.

CLASS D-6

No. 7 Sterling 40, St. Edward 33: The Beavers fell just short in their upset bid of No. 7 Sterling. Saint Edward trailed by one score after one quarter and 20-14 at halftime. The Jets outscored the Beavers 20-19 in the second half to hold on for the win.

Mikey Blankenship combined for 159 yards and four total touchdowns. Cris Irineo ended with 66 yards on the ground and one touchdown. Isaac Roberts caught a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Spencer Werts led the defense with 10 tackles. Ian Reardon and Blankenship tallied eight tackles each.

"Sterling is a very good team. I felt like we had some opportunities in the game, but we didn't always capitalize on them. The biggest takeaway for me with our team was that our team will play hard for four quarters," Beavers head coach Darren Luebbe said. "We have been battling some illness and our kids played very hard throughout the game. I was very proud of the effort on Friday night and I'm excited to see what we can do moving forward."

St. Edward is 1-1 and will return home to host Lewiston on Friday.