Area Football: Patriots unable to capitalize on Stanton mistakes

Clarkson/Leigh's matchup with No. 6 Stanton on Friday was a rock fight for most of the game. Both teams struggled to finish drives and both sides turned it over four times.
However, it was the Mustangs who emerged victorious 22-8 behind a 14-0 second half.
"It was a hard game," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Stanton has a really good team. They're well coached. They just outplayed us tonight. I thought our kids played hard. We did a lot of good things, but we just couldn't get rolling offensively. Part of that is due to their good defense. They just got the best of us tonight."
The score was even 8-8 at halftime. Stanton opened the scoring on a three-yard touchdown run by Barrett Wilke as time expired in the first quarter. The two-point conversion was good to give Stanton an eight-point advantage.
The second quarter was sloppy and featured five straight possessions that ended in a turnover. Stanton fumbled the ball twice and threw an interception and Clarkson/Leigh quarterback Eli Hays threw two picks, including one in the end zone.
Clarkson/Leigh finally found the scoreboard when Mason Whitmore intercepted a pass and the offense went on a 38-yard scoring drive, capped off by a Hays 1-yard touchdown run up the middle.
Kyle Kasik scored the two-point conversion on a pass from Hays to tie the game with 12 seconds left in the first half.
In the second half, Stanton's defense shut down the Patriots' offense. Clarkson/Leigh punted the ball three times, threw two interceptions and turned the ball over on downs. It also finished the game 1 for 10 on third down and 0 for 2 on fourth.
Stanton running back Brayan Acosta scored a 4-yard touchdown to make it 16-8 with 5:33 remaining in the third.
The dagger was scored in the fourth as the Mustangs got a 28-yard touchdown run by Damien Erickson with 6:59 remaining in regulation.
Despite the four takeaways, the Patriots only managed to score eight points on those giveaways.
CLASS B
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 41, Schuyler 0: After finding the end zone for the first time all season the previous week, the Warriors suffered their fourth shutout of the season in a road loss in which LVSS ran for 374 yards.
CLASS C-1
Boone Central 46, Central City 35: The Cardinals fell behind twice and allowed 421 yards of offense but also came up with a pick six and a kick return touchdown to remain unbeaten on the season.
"I guess what you would hope when you have 12 to 13 seniors that have taken some lumps the last couple years that they can handle adversity and move onto the next play without getting too high or low," coach Mark Hudson said. "They understand it's a four-quarter game."
Central City took a 14-7 lead with 8:07 before half but then threw an interception on its own 3-yard line that Calvin Webster snagged and took across the goal line. In the third quarter, Boone Central ran back the opening kickoff but Central City responded with a 44-yard touchdown pass, two-point conversion and 42-yard touchdown pass for a 29-28 lead.
Boone Central regained the lead with 2:16 left in the third quarter on a Braden Benes pass to Carsten Bird for 24 yards.
Up 36-35 with 11:10 remaining in the game, the Cardinals went on a 59-yard march over 16 plays that ended with an Alex Christo 3-yard touchdown run. The defense then pushed the Bison all the way back to a fourth-and-51 behind an intentional grounding flag and quarterback sack then ended the drive on another sack.
The Cardinal offense put it away for good with a 23-yard field goal by James Fogleman with 31 seconds remaining.
The win makes Boone Central 4-0 and moved the Cardinals up to No. 5 in the Journal Star.
"We've stayed healthy and got a few bounces," Hudson said. "The coaches and kids in the locker room thought this was possible but it would take playing well. Fortunately, we still feel we have room to improve."
CLASS C-2
No. 3 Aquinas Catholic 22, No. 9 Crofton 14: Crofton's two touchdown drives accounted for nearly all of the Indians' offense. Still, while the Monarch defense dictated much of the action, Aquinas found itself trailing 14-10 in the fourth quarter.
Senior fullback Michael Andel gave Aquinas the lead for good with a 65-yard run for a 16-14 led then went 35 yards to cap the scoring. Andel finished with 13 carries for 174 yards as Aquinas racked up 276 yards on the ground and averaged 9.9 yards per carry.
Aquinas faces No. 4 Oakland-Craig at home on Thursday in a district showdown.
(For more on the Monarchs, see our sister website TheBanner-Press.com or pick up the Sept. 23 edition of The Banner-Press.)
David City vs. No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic, canceled: The school district indicated on its Twitter account that illness and injuries forced the Scouts to cancel their home game against the Trojans.
Ponca 58, Twin River 8: Landyn Roebuck led Twin River on the ground with 43 yards on 16 carries while quarterback Korbe Urkoski was 2 of 4 throwing for 40 yards and a touchdown. Mason Rinkol's four solo and five assisted tackles led the Titans defensively.
"Ponca played well, but I think we are still improving every day and every game," coach Bob Frederickson said.
CLASS D-1
No. 4 Howells-Dodge 46, Wisner-Pilger 26: The visitors answered two touchdowns by Howells-Dodge with two of theirs and closed the gap to 16-12 with 5:46 left in the first half but the Jaguars then pulled away with the next 22 points.
HD generated 314 yards rushing and was led by senior Levi Belina picking up 246 on 28 carries to go with his six touchdowns. Jestin Bayer starred defensively with 11 tackles. R.J. Bayer had two tackles for loss.
(See more on the Jaguars at our sister website Schuyler-Sun.com or pick up the Sept. 23 issue of the Schuyler Sun.)
No. 5 Cross County 61, Nebraska Christian 7: Cross County amassed 54 of its 61 points before halftime and finished the night with three touchdowns from running back Haiden Hild and two by quarterback Shayden Lundstrom.
Hild rushed for 101 yards on 12 carries while Lundstrom picked up 81 on six touches. Lundstrom was also 2 for 2 throwing with 83 yards and a 65-yard touchdown pass to Cory Hollinger.
Star running back Carter Seim missed his third straight game.
"Shayden and Haiden have been great. Two seniors, filling massive roles," coach Hayden DeLano said. "Shayden, in my opinion, has been the best player on the field for three straight weeks. He's really been competing hard and playing with confidence. Haiden is a huge blessing to our program as well. He's been waiting for four years to get this opportunity and he's definitely not disappointing."
Elmwood-Murdock 64, East Butler 34: East Butler answered a first-quarter 55-yard Elmwood-Murdock touchdown run with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Trevin Brecka to Luke Polivka but then allowed the next three scores and was never able to recover.
Brecka finished 5 of 15 throwing for 104 yards and carried it 17 times for 112 yards. He scored once throwing, once running and once on a 47-yard pass from Lane Bohac.
(For more on the Tigers, see our sister website TheBanner-Press.com or pick up the Sept. 23 issue of The Banner-Press.)
HLHF 68, Shelby-Rising City 26: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family jumped out to a 24-8 lead after the first quarter and built that into an insurmountable 40-14 advantage at the break. The Bulldogs picked up 352 yards rushing, had 218 of that total from Ashton Sims, and put together eight tackles for loss, three of those by junior Sage Frauendorfer.
"Our offense was well prepared, had a good game plan and blocking was good, giving the skills players a good opportunity to make plays. Our defense was adequate vs Shelby-Rising City, who has a very versatile offense. It was a great team effort," coach Bill Mimick said. "Sage is a very aggressive football player, during the summer, we moved him to nose guard to utilize his quickness and aggressive nature. He plays mostly on the defensive side of the ball and is always fresh."
(For more on the Huskies, see our sister website TheBanner-Press.com or pick up a Sept. 23 issue of The Banner-Press.)
CLASS D-2
No. 3 Humphrey Saint Francis 50, Wausa 6: Spencer Engel ran for four touchdowns and the Flyers scored the final 34 points after Wausa cut the lead to 16-6 on a second-quarter touchdown pass. Engel found the end zone on runs of 8, 17, 20 and 37. Quarterback Tanner Pfeifer scored on a 27-yard run and hit Isaac Classen for a 32-yard touchdown pass.
"We really had a good week of practice and I felt we were really ready to play. We came out focused from the opening kickoff and it was nice to see us get off to a good start," coach Eric Kessler said. "Defensively, Friday night was the best we have played so far. Wausa is a very good offensive team as I believe they were averaging over 50 points per game. Our kids were disciplined in their assignments and did a nice job of flowing to the football. I was especially pleased that our second team was able to come in and do some nice things as well."
No. 8 BDS 42, High Plains 22: BDS scored all 40 points in the first half and dropped High Plains to 1-3. Lane Urkoski led the Storm with 49 yards on 12 carries while quarterback Javier Marino was 7 for 18 passing with 82 yards and a touchdown. Urkoski scored a rushing touchdown while Cole Swanson and Raul Marino caught touchdown passes.
Osceola 70, Fullerton 34: The Bulldogs turned three Warrior turnovers into points in the first half and ran away with a third straight win. Junior quarterback Isaiah Zelasney was just 3 of 6 passing but put up 103 yards on those three completions and all three went for touchdowns. Senior running back Xavier Blackburn rushed eight times for 123 yards and two scores and caught two passes for touchdowns. Alexx Winkelman led defensively with 17 tackles, nine of the solo variety.
EIGHT MAN
Saint Ed 50, Meridian 24: The Beavers led 28-16 at the half then allowed just one more score the rest of the way and pulled away for their second win of the season. Cole Mowrey and Trey Divis both had over 100 yards rushing and Ian Reardon made 11 stops. Mowrey carried the ball 26 times for 176 yards and scored four touchdowns. Divis had 120 on 11 attempts and two scores. The backfield duo also deflected three passes each on defense.
"I think the biggest thing that we've done over the last two weeks is really played well as a unit both offensively and defensively," coach Darren Luebbe said. "Guys are starting to understand their responsibilities and what we want to do with some different looks. It's made a difference, and our kids are starting to play with some confidence as they're starting to be more comfortable with the calls."
Nate Tenopir and Sam Ficarro are the sports editor and a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach them via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.