Area Football: Six teams from D-1, D-2 earn playoff spots

The high school season is one week away from the playoffs in classes A-C-2 while D-1, D-2 and Six-Man wrapped up the regular season last week and start postseason play on Friday.

Area teams Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Clarkson/Leigh, Cross County and Howells Dodge in D-1, and Humphrey Saint Francis and Osceola in D-2, each earned a spot in the playoffs.

Class D-1 and D-2 playoffs are divided into an east/west bracket and seeded for the first round based on geographic considerations. Following the first round, the final 16 teams remaining are re-seeded based on wild card standings alone.

CLASS B

Lakeview 52, Schuyler 0: The Lakeview defense scored on two safeties and an interception for a touchdown while handing Schuyler its sixth shutout of the season. Diego Maganda led the Warriors with 16 yards on seven carries. Schuyler dropped to 0-8 and finishes the season at 2-6 West Point-Beemer. Read more on this game in the Lakeview story on our website or in print on page B1.

CLASS C-1

No. 5 Scotus 21, No. 3 Boone Central 12: Scotus scored on a third-quarter fake field goal then sealed it on a fourth-quarter touchdown run that capped a 20-play drive that took more than 10 minutes off the clock. Boone Central is 7-1 and wraps up the regular season at 1-7 O'Neill. See the Scotus story in today's issue for more on this game.

CLASS C-2

No. 4 Aquinas Catholic 41, BRLD 0: The Aquinas defense posted its third shutout of the season and the first since the opening weeks of the season.

Michael Andel rushed for two first-half touchdowns, Bradley Daro caught a touchdown pass, John Prochaska ran for one and AJ Oltmer another in the third quarter, and Clayton Zavodny caught a touchdown pass in the foruth.

Andel rushed 15 times for 98 yards, Lucas Sellers completed two passes for 37 yards and a score, Jakob Kavan threw one pass for a 16-yard touchdown and Reilly Miller had four tackles for loss.

"It was a good solid game that had multiple first downs on every drive," coach Ron Mimick said. "They have a good defensive front, and competing against them made our offensive line better. Our three defensive linemen, Paul Buresh, Reilly Miller and Rowdy Truksa, dominated the line of scrimmage."

Aquinas is 6-2, eighth in the wildcard points and finishes the season at 2-6 Tekamah-Herman.

Tekamah-Herman 27, David City 0: The David City defense allowed Tekamah-Herman just seven points in the first quarter but couldn't muster any offense and fell in a 20-0 hole after three quarters.

Reese Svoboda made his debut at quarterback for the Scouts and went 5 for 13 with 75 yards. Caden Denker caught all five passes with a long of 35. Tre' Daro rushed 10 times for 28 yards.

Tekamah-Herman held David City to 1 for 8 on third down and 0 for 4 on fourth down. The Scouts fumbled it away four times and threw an interception. The Tigers rushed for 316 yards.

David City fell to 1-7 and wraps up the regular season at Oakland-Craig.

Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Twin River 0: The Titans were held to just 22 yards rushing on 30 carries and fumbled it away twice while falling to 0-8. The Titans wrap up the season at home against 4-4 St. Paul.

CLASS D-1

No. 3 Howells-Dodge 30, Clarkson/Leigh 0: Levi Belina capped a first-quarter Howells-Dodge drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. It stayed that way until the third when Gavin Nelson found Blake Sindelar for a 16-yard score and Lance Brester found the end zone on a 4-yard run. Nelson hit Brester from 27 yards out to seal the win in the fourth.

Nelson threw just five passes but was 3 for 5 with two scores and two interceptions. Belina rushed 17 times for 133 yards.

Kyle Kasik led Clarkson/Leigh with 61 yards on 11 carries, Eli Hays had 51 on 23 touches and Carter Hanel caught one pass for 11 yards.

Howells-Dodge is 8-0 and earned the No. 2 seed in the west bracket for the opening round of the playoffs. The Jaguars will host 5-3 Elmwood-Murdock on Thursday in Howells. Clarkson/Leigh dropped to 5-3 and is the 11 seed. The Cougars face a rematch with No. 4, and fifth-seeded, Cross County on Thursday in Stromsburg. The Cougars defeated the Patriots 42-22 on Aug. 27.

No. 4 Cross County 72, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 24: After heading to the locker room leading 28-18 at halftime, Cross County came out in the third quarter and scored four times while putting up 29 points.

Cougar coach Hayden DeLano said his team had some trouble adjusting to the Bulldog's length and athleticism at first.

"They used their height to their advantage in the pass game. After the first quarter we settled in a bit," he said. "We led by 10 at half and we knew we left a couple touchdowns out there that had been called back. In the second half our guys really answered the call to be physical and set the tone for the last couple of quarters. They really stepped up and played well after that on both sides."

Cross County senior running back Carter Seim rushed 17 times for 255 yards and scored five times. Ashton Sims touched it 15 times for HLHF but had just 24 yards. Bulldog quarterback Jacob Sjuts completed 8 of 20 passing for 188 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He completed passes to seven different receivers.

Cross County is 7-1 and earned the No. 6 seed for the first round of the playoffs. The Cougars will face 11 seed Clarkson/Leigh on Thursday in a rematch of a 42-22 win from Week 1. HLHF dropped to 5-3, was assigned the 13 seed and travels to 8-0 Lutheran High Northeast also on Thursday.

Shelby-Rising City 61, East Butler 8 (Thursday): The Huskies led 48-0 at halftime behind two touchdowns each from Hunter White and Grady Belt.

Belt scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter then a 1-yard run in the second. White caught a 45-yard pass from Belt in the first quarter then returned a blocked punt 10 yards for a touchdown on the next drive.

Ashton Schultz, Justin Knoll and Grant Brigham also had first-half touchdowns for the Huskies - Brigham caught a 70-yard pass from Belt. That duo connected again in the second half for a 52-yard score.

Belt threw just five passes and completed two but picked up 221 yards on those catches. Brigham had three and 159 receiving yards. The SRC defense picked off three passes and recovered two fumbles.

The Huskies end the season at 2-6 while East Butler falls to 0-8.

CLASS D-2

No. 3 Humphrey Saint Francis 38, Central Valley 6: The third-ranked Flyers put up all of their points by the time Central Valley finally found the end zone in the third quarter on a 35-yard pass.

Tanner Pfeifer made it 8-0 in the first quarter on a 6-yard run then the two-point conversion. He hit Jaden Kosch for a 14-yard score and the conversion then went in from 4 yards out followed by an Isaac Classen run to make it 24-0 at halftime.

Pfeifer scored again in the third quarter on a 1-yard run and Kosch capped the St. Francis scoring on a 2-yard run.

Classen carried it 25 times for 156 yards while Pfeifer was 6 of 8 throwing for 49 yards.

Saint Francis is the No. 1 seed on the west bracket to open the playoffs and hosts 3-5 Allen on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Humphrey. The Flyers have had a perfect 8-0 regular season three of the last four years.

Osceola 58, High Plains 20: A 6-0 Osceola lead after the first quarter turned into a 36-14 game at halftime when the Bulldog defense forced several second-quarter turnovers. A 16-0 third quarter put the game on ice.

The offense also churned up 392 yards rushing on 30 carries for an average of 13.1 yards per carry with eight touchdowns. Quarterback Isaiah Zelasney put together 167 yards on 14 carries with four touchdowns while Xavier Blackburn totaled 149 on nine rushes and three scores.

Javier Marino led High Plains with 133 yards on 26 carries.

"Osceola is a great team. They have the line, the have the skills and they have the speed. I thought we started out well and then we turned the ball over and we were fighting an uphill battle," High Plains coach Greg Wood said. "We had a lot of success running some veer and jet, but they found a way to stop us when needed."

High Plains ends the season 3-5 but encouraged by a group that won two more games than the year before.

"The seniors have been great leaders all season long. Our young kids followed their lead and really stepped it up," Wood said. "We always start out the year challenging our seniors to leave this program in a better place than it was - to lay another brick to that foundation; they did exactly that."

Osceola heads into the postseason 7-1 and the No. 4 seed in the west bracket. The Bulldogs will host 3-5 Homer on Thursday at 7 p.m.

"We will have to take it one week at a time and see how far we go," coach Luke Ericson said.

EIGHT MAN

No. 9 Spalding Academy 62, St. Edward 14: Early turnovers set up Spalding Academy in scoring position and allowed the Shamrocks to build a 32-0 lead after the first quarter. The Beavers fumbled it twice and threw two interceptions on the night.

Cole Mowrey led the St. Ed offense with 87 yards rushing on 22 carries with a touchdown.

The Beavers fell to 3-5 and finish the regular season on Friday at 1-6 Elba.

"We need to be ready to play from the beginning of the game," coach Darren Luebbe said. "We'll have to try and get a fast start, and try to get out early with our run game."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

