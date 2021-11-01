Area Football: Zelasney, Seim score 7 touchdowns in playoff wins

Five area teams remain alive in the state football playoffs following Friday's first round in classes C-1 and C-2 and the second round for D-1 and D-2. There were six teams alive when Friday started but Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family fell into a 38-6 halftime hole at Burwell and never recovered.

Aquinas Catholic in Class C-2, Howells-Dodge and Cross County in D-1 and Humphrey Saint Francis and Osceola in D-2 each claimed victories. Perhaps none were more impressive than Osceola quarterback Isaiah Zelasney rushing for seven touchdowns in a 26-point home win.

The quarterfinals of the playoffs continue Friday and two of the five remaining area teams will be hosting - Cross County and St. Francis.

CLASS C-2 - Aquinas Catholic 37, Sutton 14: Aquinas scored a touchdown on its opening drive of the game then made it 14-0 moments later on a scoop and score when Sutton fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Lucas Sellers hit John Prochaska on a 41-yard pass for a 7-0 lead. Sellers then picked up the fumble just a few seconds later and made it two Monarch scores 11 seconds apart.

Sutton answered with a scoring drive and cut the lead to 14-7 at the end of the first half but Aquinas scored the next 23 straight points before Sutton closed the night on a fourth-quarter touchdown run and two-point conversion.

The Monarchs picked up 289 rushing yards and were led by A.J. Oltmer's 73 yards on eight carries. Aquinas faces No. 1 Fremont Bergan in the quarterfinals for a rematch of a 40-0 Knights win on Oct. 1.

CLASS D-1 - Howells-Dodge 54, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: The two sides traded touchdowns in the first quarter before Howells-Dodge pulled away with three in a row in the second quarter, three, two-point conversions and a 46-14 lead at halftime.

Levi Belina opened the scoring with a 3-yard run, had a 53-yard touchdown rush and a 17-yard run to the end zone, all in the first quarter. LCC answered the first with a 23-yard touchdown pass and the second on a 30-yard scoring run.

The Jaguar defense stood up after that and forced stops that turned into a Belina 3-yard touchdown run, Lance Brester 2-yard touchdown and the fifth first-half touchdown for Belina, this one from 26-yards. The Howells-Dodge senior finished with 283 yards on 30 carries and six touchdowns.

Howells-Dodge goes on the road for the quarterfinals and faces Dundy County Stratton on Friday at 5 p.m.

CLASS D-1 - Cross County 67, Weeping Water 36: Cougar senior Carter Seim and the Cross County run game was hitting on all cylinders. Seim carried the ball 21 times for 312 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Cross County generated 415 yards on the ground and averaged 13.4 yards per carry.

Cory Hollinger made 14 stops on defense and had four tackles for loss. The Cougar D had 10 TFLS total including four sacks - three by Colby Bolton.

Cross County, the 10 seed, earned a home game Friday against 2 seed Nebraska City Lourdes Central Catholic. The Cougars have advanced to the semifinals each of the past two years.

CLASS D-1 - Burwell 59, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 32: Burwell, the state runner-up each of the past two years, limited HLHF to its lowest point total of the season and built a 38-6 halftime lead. No other stats or score by quarter are yet available from this game.

The Bulldogs finish the season 6-4 and with the second playoff win since the two programs combined.

CLASS D-2 - Humphrey Saint Francis 30, Blue Hill 0: It took a quarter for the St. Francis offense to get rolling, but the defense was locked in all night long.

Quarterback Tannier Pfeifer picked off three passes on the other side of the ball in his position as a defensive back including a 78-yard return for a touchdown that opened the scoring. Isaac Classen's 12-yard run and Pfeifer's second two-point pass of the night gave Saint Francis a 16-0 halftime lead.

Pfeier went in from 2 yards out to make it 24-0 in the fourth quarter and Classen capped the night on a 12-yard run.

The shutout win is the first for the Flyers in the playoffs since a 36-0 win over Osmond in 2017. St. Francis will stay home to play 7 seed Kenesaw on Friday at 6 p.m.

CLASS D-2 - Osceola 54, Leyton 28: Zelasney had a game for the ages with 24 carries that generated 337 yards and seven scores. That's an average of 14 yards per carry. His longest of the night was 63 yards.

He led an Osceola rushing attack that had 399 yards. Zelasney has over 1,700 rush yards this season and 36 touchdowns. He's averaging a touchdown just about every third time he touches the ball.

Defensively, sophomore Kale Gustafson (17), Carter Girard (13), Alexx Winkleman (12) and Xavier Blackburn (10) each had double-digit tackles.

The win means Osceola will travel to top seed Sandhills/Thedford for a quarterfinal game 5:30 p.m. Friday in Thedford.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.