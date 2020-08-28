Big Bearcats come calling in CHS opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scottsbluff football has been on the short end of state title losses the last two years to Omaha Skutt.

The Skyhawks denied the Bearcats in 2018 48-27 and last season 21-20 when Skutt held on a two-point conversion with less than three minutes remaining.

Scottsbluff only returns two offensive starters and four on the defensive side from that second straight runner-up group but has proven the ability to reload season after season. The Bearcats have won at least nine games each of the past four years and has had more than 3,000 rushing yards in each of those seasons.

Though mostly new starters will make up the line on both sides of the ball, size remains for a roster that is physically concerning for Columbus High School coach Craig Williams.

"We've watched the film with our kids this week, and not just the size, but they get off the ball," Williams said. "That's something they take pride in is their offensive line. They've hung their hat on that for a long time."

Columbus High will have to counter with a completely new front three on defense and just one returning starter up front on offense.

CHS has five players it feels it can rotate among its defensive linemen; two are also starters on the offensive line.