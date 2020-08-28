Big Bearcats come calling in CHS opener

Scottsbluff football has been on the short end of state title losses the last two years to Omaha Skutt.
The Skyhawks denied the Bearcats in 2018 48-27 and last season 21-20 when Skutt held on a two-point conversion with less than three minutes remaining.
Scottsbluff only returns two offensive starters and four on the defensive side from that second straight runner-up group but has proven the ability to reload season after season. The Bearcats have won at least nine games each of the past four years and has had more than 3,000 rushing yards in each of those seasons.
Though mostly new starters will make up the line on both sides of the ball, size remains for a roster that is physically concerning for Columbus High School coach Craig Williams.
"We've watched the film with our kids this week, and not just the size, but they get off the ball," Williams said. "That's something they take pride in is their offensive line. They've hung their hat on that for a long time."
Columbus High will have to counter with a completely new front three on defense and just one returning starter up front on offense.
CHS has five players it feels it can rotate among its defensive linemen; two are also starters on the offensive line.
Scottsbluff graduated its top for rushers and quarterback Sabastian Harsh. Linemen Tyler Smith (6-0, 225), Chance Symons (6-2, 215), Andon Pittman (6-0, 195), Saul Medina (5-8, 220), Deiondre Lopez (5-6, 200), Ethan Smith (5-10, 275), Dominique Snover (5-10, 215), Ian Gribble (6-0, 195) and Tony Mokeac (6-4, 285) all remain on the roster, and those measurements are according to last season's roster.
"We've got to step up up front and rise to that challenge," Williams said. "There's nothing we can do about our size right now, but we can certainly go play hard, play aggressive and never stop moving our feet and never quit up front."
Brett Hill was Harsh's backup last season. He threw just 23 passes and carried the ball just 18 times. Preston Anderson, at 33 carries for 237 yards and a touchdown is the top returning rusher. Trevor Schwartz with five receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns is the leading returning receiver.
But Scottsbluff's focus is on the ground game. The Bearcats averaged nearly 330 yards per game rushing last season and scored 58 rushing touchdowns.
"I do like our depth, but they do have some studs up front in their starting five," Williams said. "We've got to rely on our quickness, and we've got to stay fresh up there."
Scottsbluff had four juniors with 30 or more tackles last season and close to 20 combined tackles for loss. The Bearcats held nine opponents to fewer than 20 points in 2019.
Columbus will counter offensively with one returning starter up front, tackle Emmitt McMeekin. Leo De La Rosa has won the job at center, Gage Schmidt will play one guard, Hector Amaya the other and Ben Janssen, a tight end last year, sophomore has earned a spot at the other tackle. Ben Janssen, a tight end, will start at right tackle. Jaden Williams, a sophomore, is also likely to be alternated in at different times.
"We never would have identified three of those kids two years ago as ever starting in a varsity game this year," Williams. "But they've grown, we've watched them compete and they've seized the job."
How that group gels together early, and how quickly the defense can learn to neutralize Scottsbluff's size seem to be the most important factors for Friday night. But Williams said, size or not, that's the key to almost any first game of the year.
Last year, Columbus committed 13 penalties and turned the ball over five times. CHS found a way to win in overtime. That is unlikely on Friday should similar mistakes reoccur.
"We think we know what we're going to be like; we think we're going to be an aggressive, athletic team that wants to use our speed, but who knows," Williams said. "You get into that first game and things can surprise you."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
