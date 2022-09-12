Big plays cost Vikings in road loss at Boone Central

Lakeview football entered halftime of Friday's game at No. 7 Boone Central with a 10-6 lead. The Vikings cashed in on a pair of short punts by the Cardinals, but, in the second half, Boone Central produced big plays to pull away for a 27-10 win.

The Cardinals controlled the game with 29:09 time of possession and nine first downs. Lakeview finished with just four first downs as it was outgained 285-149.

In the second half, the Vikings totaled just 53 yards of offense with three punts and three turnover on downs.

Lakeview quarterback Brenden Sloup had his best game of the season, completing 12 of 16 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown. Braxton Borer caught seven passes for 54 yards and one touchdown. Turner Halvorsen and Max Fremarek ended the night with 28 receiving yards each.

"Offensively, we took a big step forward with our passing game, but our inability to run the game consistently caused us a lot of discomfort on offense," Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "We're going to work hard to try to get that going in a better direction."

Frenzen said they'll take Sloup's performance every week if they can get it. He said he thought Sloup did well in the short passing game and took a couple shots downfield that were broken up by the Cardinals secondary.

The Vikings, who rushed for 256 yards in Week 2 against Boys Town, gained just 39 yards on 35 carries Friday night. Landon Ternus had the longest run of the night, a 9-yard carry on the opening drive of the game.

"We got to get better fundamentally just from taking a good first step to hand placement and leverage. Another third is we can't miss any assignments. Far too many missed assignments and that can't happen," Frenzen said. "The other third we just got whooped on some plays by a really good team. I can handle the last one if we're doing the other two fine. We're going to have to make sure that we get those two-thirds of the game taken care of."

Fremarek led the Lakeview defense with eight tackles and one sack. Yordi Dominguez posted seven tackles. Owen Bargen and Halvorsen each intercepted Cardinals quarterback Alex Christo in the first half.

"I thought defensively we played really well outside of a couple plays. We were able to hold them in check for most of the night," Frenzen said. "I thought our special teams had a really good night too. We had some good yards in the return game. We were able to flip the field a little bit with our kicking game, made a field goal."

Boone Central opened the scoring late in the first quarter. It faced a fourth-and-10 at the Lakeview 32-yard line when Christo connected with Brant Benes for the touchdown. The Cardinals missed the PAT to lead 6-0, capping a seven-play, 50-yard drive.

Lakeview took the lead halfway through the second quarter. It took over at the Boone Central 33-yard line after a short punt. On a fourth-and-five, Sloup connected with Borer who spun out of tackle and sprinted into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown reception. The Vikings led 7-6 with 5:22 remaining in the first half.

After a Cardinal three-and-out, a high snap on the ensuing punt set up Lakeview at the Boone Central 23-yard line with 3:02 on the clock. Sloup found Halvorsen for a 14-yard gain to move the Vikings inside the 10-yard line.

Lakeview faced a third-and-goal at the 2-yard line, but a delay of game penalty moved it back. On the next snap, a holding call wiped out a would-be Vikings touchdown. After an incomplete pass, Miguel Cullum converted a 34-yard field goal with 29 seconds remaining in the half to extend the lead to 10-6. It was the first made field goal of the season for Cullum.

The Cardinals struck quickly in the second half, scoring a touchdown on two plays in 15 seconds. Starting at its own 45-yard line, Parker Borer gained 52 yards on an outside run to set up a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line. On the next play, Christo scored on a QB draw up the middle to put them ahead 13-10.

"Those first two plays of the second half ... I was a little upset with how we came out to start the second half," the coach said. "That's something defensively we'll dive into and make sure we understand the importance of coming out strong both halves. I think if we would've done that, we would've been in a better position at the end of the game too."

Boone Central increased its lead to 20-10 with 1:29 remaining in the third quarter on another Christo to Benes touchdown on fourth down. This one was a 38-yard score on fourth-and-6. It iced the game with 1:52 remaining in regulation on a 31-yard touchdown run by Parker.

Christo threw for 147 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Parker rushed for 127 yards and one touchdown. Benes caught four passes for 38 yards and two touchdowns.

Braxton was productive in all phases of the game. On special teams, he returned three kicks for 45 yards and punted the ball seven times for an average of 32.1 yards per punt. Offensively, the senior made the best catch of the night leaping over Benes to snag a pass on the first play of the fourth quarter.

"Good things happen when the ball's in his hands. Every time we can get the ball in his hands on the return game is great for us," Frenzen said. "His punting has been awesome this year. He's a big part of what we do. It's good to see him have a lot of success."

Lakeview fell to 1-2 on the season. It'll play its final non-district game on Friday at St. Paul. The Wildcats are 1-2 and are coming off a 28-18 loss at Scotus Central Catholic.