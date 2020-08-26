Bigger, faster, stronger Vikings better prepared for another tough season

It all adds up to an offense that has much more potential than a year ago.

"We will definitely try to get our opponents to defend the whole field; that’s going to be our scheme, our offensive attack," Frenzen said. "Last year, we were kind of playing the game in a phone booth. This year, we’re going to open it up a little bit."

The unknowns are on the offensive line where Jenkinson is the only returning starter. However, Eli Osten saw significant playing time.

Lakeview won't be quite as big upfront as it has been the past several years, but those offensive fronts had above average size at the Class C-1 level

Defense

If there's an area of concern it's on the defensive front.

Jorge Garcia (5-10, 205) and Jenkinson were out for part of the five-week stretch of ranked foes, and it showed. Without reliable alternates, opponents' ground attacks had their way with the Vikings.

Finding at least one trustworthy substitute for every position has been a focus of the offseason. Frenzen and the staff can't know for sure how far they've come in that regard, but he feels more comfortable than a year ago.