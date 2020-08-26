Bigger, faster, stronger Vikings better prepared for another tough season

Lakeview football was a good team in 2019. That seems like a strange statement for a 4-5 team that missed the playoffs for the second straight year and lost two games by more than 40 points.
Yet, those two losses were against the two teams that played for the Class C-1 crown. Lakeview played three-fourths of the state semifinals (Pierce, Wahoo, Wayne) and in total played five teams of the 16 that qualified for the playoffs.
It was, to say the least, a schedule that wore on the team both physically and mentally. All five eventual playoff teams were right in a row from Week 3 to Week 8.
Following a challenging campaign start to finish, Lakeview sits on the horizon of a new season aiming to eliminate the mistakes that cost the team so dearly a year ago. The Vikings will attempt to accomplish that goal by building depth, engineering a less-predictable offense and relying on players now bigger, faster and stronger.
"When we were at our best, which was early in the season, we cut down on a lot of mental mistakes and physical mistakes, we were a pretty good football team. I think you saw that against Wayne, who ended up going to the semifinals. We had chances to win that game in a couple of different ways and just couldn't get it done," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "Then, we had a real tough stretch. Playoff team after playoff team started showing up on our schedule. We made mistakes in those games you can't make against great, quality opponents.
"If you go back and eliminate some of the mistakes we had against Wayne, had against Scotus, had against Neumann, you feel like we were right there with a chance to win."
Lakeview led Wayne 14-0 and had a game-winning field goal from 23 yards out but missed and lost in double overtime. It was a 21-14 lead on Neumann the next week when the offense ground to a halt in the second half and the Cavaliers tied it up and then pulled away.
Lakeview led Scotus in Week 7 13-6 early in the second quarter, but then gave up five straight touchdowns.
The 2020 schedule includes non-district games with Boys Town, No. 5 Pierce (Lincoln Journal Star), No. 3 Wayne, Lincoln Christian and Central City before district competition against No. 8 North Bend, No. 9 Scotus, No. 10 West Point-Beemer and Schuyler.
"I thought we were pretty good [last year], just a lot of people got injured and things went downhill," junior lineman Jaeden Jenkinson said. "We played a lot of good teams, but I think this year, we're going to come out strong."
Offense
The Lakeview offense struggled in 2019 when it became, admittedly, a one-trick pony. Quarterback Evan Tessendorf was the only effective weapon week in and week out. As opponents began to understand that, even he had trouble getting on track.
That shouldn't be the case in 2020. Kolby Blaser assumes the job under center, Austen Smith is back after injuries sidelined him all of last year, Logan Jaixen returns in the backfield and Adam Van Cleave, Cooper Tessendorf and Mason Klug should all be better prepared physically and mentally for impact roles.
Blaser showed his athletic skill this fall on the baseball diamond for the Junior Reds. Following football injuries each of the past two years, he didn't play baseball. Back this summer, he hit nearly .600 and was the easy starter at shortstop.
He'll take the field as a quarterback only - something Lakeview hasn't been able to do since Jack Shadley. Frenzen sees a big opportunity there for an already talented player to grow rapidly with an opportunity to meet with quarterbacks coach T.J. Nielsen in between each series.
Austen Smith, who tore his labrum at wrestling camp last fall and missed the entire football season, will assume the duties at fullback. Though he's 6 feet and 200 pounds, he's, by most measures, the second-fastest player on the roster.
"To have that guy be that big and that agile and that fast is definitely an advantage to us," Frenzen said. "To have him back in uniform is huge."
Van Cleave, Tessendorf and Klug give Lakeview more options on the edge and in the backfield. Van Cleave might be the fastest athlete in Columbus, Tessendorf has added 20 pounds and Klug has shown the ability to be a reliable possession receiver.
It all adds up to an offense that has much more potential than a year ago.
"We will definitely try to get our opponents to defend the whole field; that’s going to be our scheme, our offensive attack," Frenzen said. "Last year, we were kind of playing the game in a phone booth. This year, we’re going to open it up a little bit."
The unknowns are on the offensive line where Jenkinson is the only returning starter. However, Eli Osten saw significant playing time.
Lakeview won't be quite as big upfront as it has been the past several years, but those offensive fronts had above average size at the Class C-1 level
Defense
If there's an area of concern it's on the defensive front.
Jorge Garcia (5-10, 205) and Jenkinson were out for part of the five-week stretch of ranked foes, and it showed. Without reliable alternates, opponents' ground attacks had their way with the Vikings.
Finding at least one trustworthy substitute for every position has been a focus of the offseason. Frenzen and the staff can't know for sure how far they've come in that regard, but he feels more comfortable than a year ago.
"That’s probably the biggest thing for us right now," he said. "What does that front four look like? How do they develop? What’s our depth look like in the next couple weeks?"
Jenkinson understands there are questions but has been impressed with what he's seen from his line mates thus far.
"The new guys, they're learning it; they're definitely physical," he said. "I think we're going to be pretty good upfront."
Special Teams
When healthy, Lakeview should have a potent kicking game. The trouble is Klug is currently working through a hip flexor and Miguel Cullum is out for Week 1 after getting banged up in the scrimmage. Frenzen and the staff are cobbling some things together to start the season in that regard.
In the return game, few teams will be able to match the speed Van Cleave brings to the table. He set the program's pro agility record over the summer and has a 40-yard dash time in the top three or four.
"He's really fast. He's the fastest on the team," Jaixen said. "He's going to be a weapon that a lot of teams are going to have to pay attention to when they see us on film."
Outlook
The district is as strong as any in Class C-1. That being said though, it's also as wide open as could be. North Bend, Scotus and West Point-Beemer make up the final three teams in the top 10, but each graduated enough playmakers to consider that trio essentially even.
And Lakeview feels it belongs right in the mix. Having been through the ringer once, the Vikings say they're better prepared to endure another schedule that is among the toughest in the state.
“When we had that stretch of games, just mentally, it was challenging, and then you start throwing a few key injuries in there, that just makes it that more challenging, and all of a sudden you’re scrambling," Frenzen said. "I think we can learn a lot from that, and I think we have. We’re trying to address those things. Let’s build depth and let’s try to clean up some of those things that put us in a bind."
Since Frenzen arrived in 2001, Lakeview has only gone three years without making the playoffs once - 2008 through 2010.
"I told them this morning, 'It’s either going to be a memorable season or it’s going to be forgettable, and you guys are going to decide,'" Frenzen said. "Our vibe has been good, and I feel like they want to make it a memorable one."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
