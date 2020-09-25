Bison 'night and day' different than two weeks ago

"Central City is a really nice football team. Where they came from the beginning of the season to where they are now is almost night and day," Viking coach Kurt Frenzen said. "They're playing good football right now, and that's obvious when they go to Class B Lexington and hang one on them pretty good."

Lakeview allowed Pierce to get on track and build a 21-point halftime lead in Week 2, didn't make quite enough plays offensively in a 14-11 loss at Wayne in Week 3 then failed to make a handful of crucial plays in last week's 19-14 loss at Lincoln Christian.

Following two weeks of setbacks, Frenzen and the staff attempted to simplify the system for a remade offensive line that has yet to come together as one. It was marginally better with 130 rushing yards compared to less than 50 each of the prior two weeks.

However, Lakeview still only averaged 2.8 yards per carry. Frenzen and the staff have tried to address that this week in practice by adjusting personnel groupings.

As well as his defense has played, Frenzen said it's the offense that needs to gel, and gel quickly in order for Lakeview to become the type of team it envisioned before the season. That's even more necessary this week when it seems containing Central City is much more likely than stopping the Bison all together.