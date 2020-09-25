Bison 'night and day' different than two weeks ago

Two weeks ago, Central City may have seemed an easy win on the Lakeview football schedule. Friday, however, looks to offer a much stiffer test from the Bison.
Following a 58-50 loss to Battle Creek and 37-20 defeat to Ord, Central City rolls into Columbus with a 53-18 win over O'Neill and a 49-0 shutout of Class B Lexington.
But even the first two losses were encouraging. Take away the first half to Battle Creek and the final 24 minutes were a back-and-forth battle. The following week, Central City forced C-2 No. 3 Ord to earn all of its 343 yards of offense and 37 points.
Since, as junior quarterback Kale Jensen has capitalized more consistently on big-play opportunities, the Bison have taken off. And it wasn't as if it was a complete struggle his first two starts. Jensen completed better than 65% in both losses for nearly 700 combined yards and tossed six touchdowns.
As effective as that sounds, he's taken a step forward the last two weeks, going a combined 59 for 87 with 714 yards and nine touchdowns. He's also carried the ball 32 times for 187 yards after gaining 102 on 36 in weeks one and two.
In the last two weeks, the defense has forced 10 turnovers and made 22 tackles for loss.
Add it all up and the Bison have clearly found their stride. They'll face a 1-3 Viking team that has been stout on defense but has yet to put together back-to-back quality drives on offense since the blowout win over Boys Town.
"Central City is a really nice football team. Where they came from the beginning of the season to where they are now is almost night and day," Viking coach Kurt Frenzen said. "They're playing good football right now, and that's obvious when they go to Class B Lexington and hang one on them pretty good."
Lakeview allowed Pierce to get on track and build a 21-point halftime lead in Week 2, didn't make quite enough plays offensively in a 14-11 loss at Wayne in Week 3 then failed to make a handful of crucial plays in last week's 19-14 loss at Lincoln Christian.
Following two weeks of setbacks, Frenzen and the staff attempted to simplify the system for a remade offensive line that has yet to come together as one. It was marginally better with 130 rushing yards compared to less than 50 each of the prior two weeks.
However, Lakeview still only averaged 2.8 yards per carry. Frenzen and the staff have tried to address that this week in practice by adjusting personnel groupings.
As well as his defense has played, Frenzen said it's the offense that needs to gel, and gel quickly in order for Lakeview to become the type of team it envisioned before the season. That's even more necessary this week when it seems containing Central City is much more likely than stopping the Bison all together.
"It could go either way at this point in time in the season. It's a matter of us getting it figured out, and hopefully that will come sooner rather than later and it will be one of those years we get on a roll and get some things going," Frenzen said. "But it's not going to be an easy task."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!