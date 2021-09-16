Blake Thompson's return from injury adds a new element to Discoverer football

Quarterback Brody Mickey and wide receiver Blake Thompson have a connection few teammates on the Columbus High roster can understand.
The two grew up together in houses that were directly adjacent to one another. Long before they were in maroon and white at Pawnee Park, Mickey was hitting Thompson on post routes in the back yard.
As sophomores, Mickey was the holder on Thompson's overtime field goal attempt that proved to be the winner over rival Norfolk. Before the kick, Mickey told Thompson to imagine a tree beyond the uprights was the same tree they've been aiming at in the backyard since childhood. Thompson used that advice for the kick, the defense blocked Norfolk's attempt on the next possession and Columbus won a thriller.
When Thompson returned from injury last week and suited up for a Discoverers team for the first time in nine months, Mickey found him twice for touchdown catches that gave CHS the lead then extended it to 14.
After all of Thompson's bad luck since late January, it was almost as if it were meant to be. Thus, you can understand why Mickey referred to Thompson as the peanut butter to his jelly in last week's postgame interview.
Coaches call Thompson a humble, thoughtful member of the roster that is a model teammate. But there's also no doubt he adds something to the team that's more than just the intangibles.
For a program that made history last season then graduated much of its key pieces, Thompson's return to the fold is a major reason why the Discoverers say they can pick up right where they left off. Thompson understands that as well and will do everything in his power to get Columbus back to the playoffs.
"Don't regret anything," Thompson said. "Anytime you step on that field or on the court, take it all in and make it your best. ... I'm going to give it my all, best effort and things will happen."
Thompson suffered what came to be diagnosed as a herniated disc during a road game at Bellevue West last season. He leaped to catch a pass and came down hard on his back.
There wasn't immediate pain. It was more like a tingling, numb feeling. The athletic training staff poked and prodded, but intent on staying in the game, Thompson said he was fine and finished the half. He played the final two games then moved on to basketball season and played in 10 games before it became unbearable. His left leg kept going numb and the bottom of his foot had sharp, stinging pain.
That turned into a trip to see a specialist, X-rays and an MRI. His trouble wasn't immediately identified. Once the doctor located the herniation, a surgery was booked and the year was over.
"I was in the middle of basketball and they told me I couldn't finish the rest of the year. I had to miss the last 10, 11 games of basketball and all of soccer. That was rough. That's not what I wanted to hear," Thompson said. "At least I had another year, but that didn't help much at the time."
Bret and Holly Thompson did their best to calm their son down and remind him of that fact, but he wasn't hearing it. There would be no consoling, at least not then.
"I think we picked up Chick-fil-A or something. I was ready to go home," Thompson said. "I just plugged my earphones in and said, 'nope.'"
Praying and Netflix helped the downtime. For quite a while after his surgery, in March he wasn't allowed to do anything. Always the competitor, "QB1" and "All-American" on Netflix at least kept him plugged into sports. Sitting on the beach next to the house and fishing brought some solace as well.
When he finally was cleared for activity, it was just rehab, no weights and nothing too strenuous.
"I wasn't in a terrible mood all the time, but seeing people play and watching, you want to be out there with your boys," Thompson said.
Contracting mono cost him seven to 12 pounds. He wasn't so much sluggish and out of energy as he was unable to eat. His tonsils swelled up and left him unable to swallow his own spit at one point.
"At first, I was told I could still practice and play. So, I was like, 'OK, let's go' and I was putting on my pads and everything. Then my mom called me again and said, 'You can't practice; the doctor just called,'" he remembered. "I was not happy. I missed two big games. I was pretty mad. Coming off a long summer of not doing much and I'm in my pads for the first time."
Luckily, it only cost him the first two games. He was back on the practice field to start last week and quickly reacclimated himself to the game after a few hits.
He can't recall his first play in the North Star game, that's still a blur. But he was more than ready to go. The coaching staff had to back him up on the sideline a few times while he waited his turn. When it came, he took full advantage.
As he jogged back to the sideline following his first touchdown, all coach Craig Williams could say was, "welcome back." As emotional as it might have been for Thompson, much of the roster and the coaching staff shared in that emotion.
"You're talking about a tough kid. When he talked to the basketball coaches and myself about deciding to get (the surgery) done, you know it's something serious. He's not one to look for a way out. He's going to be on the field or on the court no matter what," Williams said. "... I work with his dad really close and I know, in a conversation with his dad, the fact that he hasn't scored a touchdown yet. Then, the first two balls he catches in 2021 are touchdowns.
"To me, it's just fitting for a young man who's worked that hard and worked that long to get back. Everybody knows how important he is to this team."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.