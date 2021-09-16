Blake Thompson's return from injury adds a new element to Discoverer football

For a program that made history last season then graduated much of its key pieces, Thompson's return to the fold is a major reason why the Discoverers say they can pick up right where they left off. Thompson understands that as well and will do everything in his power to get Columbus back to the playoffs.

"Don't regret anything," Thompson said. "Anytime you step on that field or on the court, take it all in and make it your best. ... I'm going to give it my all, best effort and things will happen."

Thompson suffered what came to be diagnosed as a herniated disc during a road game at Bellevue West last season. He leaped to catch a pass and came down hard on his back.

There wasn't immediate pain. It was more like a tingling, numb feeling. The athletic training staff poked and prodded, but intent on staying in the game, Thompson said he was fine and finished the half. He played the final two games then moved on to basketball season and played in 10 games before it became unbearable. His left leg kept going numb and the bottom of his foot had sharp, stinging pain.

That turned into a trip to see a specialist, X-rays and an MRI. His trouble wasn't immediately identified. Once the doctor located the herniation, a surgery was booked and the year was over.

