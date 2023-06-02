On Saturday, four seniors from Columbus will compete in the 65th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl at Cope Stadium in Kearney.

Columbus High's Liam Blaser, Lakeview's Braxton Borer and Maxwell Fremarek and Scotus Central Catholic's Jack Faust will take the field for the North Team.

Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen and assistants Jeff Bargen, Jimmy Biggs and Aaron Rudloff will also take part on the North coaching staff led by Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman.

Blaser led the Discoverers on offense and defense this season. The senior rushed for 461 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, he led the team with 117 tackles.

Over his four-year career, Columbus qualified for the playoffs twice. As a junior, Blaser posted a career-high 713 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He recorded 88 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four interceptions as the Discoverers went 7-2.

"All the work I put in and all the extra hours I've put in, developing my skill over time and perfecting my craft. All of it finally being able to pay off," Blaser said. "This is just an example of what comes out of all the hard work I put in and working hard for the extra things, waking up in the morning and going early to lift and going to extra camps over the summer just shows that I care and it's really exciting. Along with that, I'm very humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be able to represent the community of Columbus and also just Discoverer football."

Borer and Fremarek led the Vikings to the school's first state championship in 2021. Despite the graduation of a large senior class, they led Lakeview back to the state playoffs as district champions losing to eventual state champion Pierce in the quarterfinals.

Borer played wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner totaling 42 receptions, 411 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded 51 tackles and three interceptions. Borer scored two kick returns and one punt return for a touchdown.

"It was kind of tough battling back from that (injury), but I was glad to be back on the field my junior year because I knew that we were going to be successful," Borer said. "We ended up winning the state championship and I started to love football a lot more. This year, stepping up as a senior was pretty cool and had the opportunity to kind of lead my team."

Fremarek led the Vikings with 70 tackles, seven tackles and three fumble recoveries. He also played a key role as at tight end blocking and catching six passes for 76 yards.

"It's just a really big honor just being a part of a fraternity of guys and being able to meet a bunch of new guys and a lot of hard work putting into it," Fremarek said. "It's really great I can have Braxton (Borer) be with me too. It's just a really good experience and I think it's going to be a lot of fun."

Faust ended his senior season with the Shamrocks with 510 rushing yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 92 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery as Scotus qualified for the state playoffs for the second straight year.

The Shrine Bowl kicks off at 6 p.m. and it will be televised on NewsChannel Nebraska and streamed on the Shrine Bowl's website.