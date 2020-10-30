Blayze Standley: The man in the middle

"He’s one of the most helpful people. He buys into the Discoverer way, being a part of something bigger than yourself," Williams said. "Anytime we have any type of volunteer work, he’s one of the first that signs up to do it. When we talk to him about guys moving ahead of him in the depth chart he says, ‘Coach, I understand; I get it. We’ve got to do what’s best for the team.' He’s always putting the team first; doesn’t matter what it is."

Blayze Standley is the fifth among five children in the Standley family. He's the youngest by eight years and the only one with an irregular name. Mom and dad have never explained his namesake, nor has he seriously inquired.

What he does know is that growing up and having the name Blayze was pretty cool. The family lived in Russell, Kansas, until the fifth grade when a move was made to Hays, Kansas. Just a few days after finishing his eighth grade year, he came up to Columbus. Thus, he's had several opportunities to be the new kid with the cool name.

"I don’t know why my name is Blayze, but I’m kind of happy it is," he said. "It’s not a normal name. It’s unique and out there."