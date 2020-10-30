Blayze Standley: The man in the middle

Columbus High football plays an odd front 3-5 in its defensive scheme. It's fairly unique to Nebraska high school football and heavily dependent on linebackers making plays.
In the middle of it all is senior Blayze Standley.
Standley is a two-year starter for the Discoverers who has been right at the top in total tackles and right in the middle of nearly every big play on the defensive side of the ball. As a junior, he was second in total tackles and first in tackles for loss. This year he's first in stops, averages more than eight per game, leads the team with 10 tackles for loss and has two fumble recoveries. One of those was last week in the playoff win over Papillion-La Vista.
Though he's excelling on the gridiron, it's perhaps the wrestling mat where he's most well known. Standley was a state runner-up last year and moved to Columbus specifically to wrestle for his uncle, CHS head coach Adam Keiswetter.
If the wrestling success was somewhat expected, his impact on the field was not. Standley assumed he would eventually play as a senior, but figuring into a crucial role on a crucial unit is well above his own projections.
Head coach Craig Williams and the rest of the staff never quite saw it that way. While Standley might have been particularly optimistic about his chances as a playmaker, Williams said its a team-first mentality that has allowed Standley to grow into the type of player he is today.
"He’s one of the most helpful people. He buys into the Discoverer way, being a part of something bigger than yourself," Williams said. "Anytime we have any type of volunteer work, he’s one of the first that signs up to do it. When we talk to him about guys moving ahead of him in the depth chart he says, ‘Coach, I understand; I get it. We’ve got to do what’s best for the team.' He’s always putting the team first; doesn’t matter what it is."
Blayze Standley is the fifth among five children in the Standley family. He's the youngest by eight years and the only one with an irregular name. Mom and dad have never explained his namesake, nor has he seriously inquired.
What he does know is that growing up and having the name Blayze was pretty cool. The family lived in Russell, Kansas, until the fifth grade when a move was made to Hays, Kansas. Just a few days after finishing his eighth grade year, he came up to Columbus. Thus, he's had several opportunities to be the new kid with the cool name.
"I don’t know why my name is Blayze, but I’m kind of happy it is," he said. "It’s not a normal name. It’s unique and out there."
The spelling, however, often trips up teachers, coaches and volunteers at wrestling tournaments. Two years ago at the conference meet, his name was announced with a long E - Blaz-ee. Since then, parents of other wrestlers have jokingly refereed to him as the French adjective for apathetic - blasé.
"Pretty much every time I have someone spell my name, they either spell it wrong or spell my last name wrong," he said. "It usually has to be corrected a few times per year."
Regardless of how it's pronounced, Blayze Standley has been a name heard regularly on the loudspeakers at football fields and in gymnasiums.
He started in the Columbus High program as a running back and linebacker. Offensively, he was mostly a blocking back. But his makeup always seemed to indicate Standley was destined to be on defense.
"His personality is, ‘Let’s go take people to the ground.’ You can see the wrestler in him when he’s on the field," Williams said. "He can deliver a hit, but he’s more looking to make the play and get guys down."
During the week of preparation leading up to Friday, the CHS linebackers are each given a key for certain plays or personnel. Williams said Standley picks up his key right away and almost always makes the right read on Friday nights. He's had three games this season with 10 or more tackles, had 13 at Bellevue West and seven against Lincoln North Star including three stops behind the line of scrimmage.
"He keeps having big games for us," Williams said. "It makes things a lot easier for our defensive coaches when you’ve got Blayze in the middle of the pile."
Though he's found his home on defense, Standley jokes that's mostly because he couldn't learn the plays last year. This year, he's got the system down, but he'd still rather prefer the one making the hit instead of the one absorbing it.
"I would say I have a competitive side. If someone is going to challenge me, I’m going to give them my best every time," he said. "I’m happy we run a 3-5 because most teams don’t and we don’t switch out of it.
"...We’re not just relying on the linemen or the corners, we’re relying on everyone to do their part."
Standley hasn't cut his hair since the end of his sophomore wrestling season. Because of that, he's not hard to spot on the field. His flowing auburn locks tend to be moving in the direction of the ball carrier. But while his appearance and his play make him stand out, Standley prefers to be thought of as just one of many.
"Earlier this year when we needed help in the middle of our kickoff team, he was happy to step in even though he hasn't played on special teams in a few years," Williams said. "He's just always trying to help the team or be greater good or help somebody else."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!