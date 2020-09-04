Bluejays provide early-season opportunity for Vikings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeview lost five straight games in the middle of last season to five ranked opponents. All five made the playoffs. Three of the five were in the semifinals.

The Vikings don't face quite the same rugged stretch this fall but still have four currently ranked teams on the schedule. It would seem that splitting those games, or at least winning one, is crucial to ending a two-year playoff drought.

The first opportunity to make headway into the postseason comes Friday when No. 2 Pierce comes to Columbus.

"For us, it'll just be about doing the same things we did last week - playing error-free football, and then taking our effort and physical play to another level because they're in another stratosphere when it comes to playing hard and playing physical," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "We've got to get up to that level."

Pierce was the 2019 runner-up to Wahoo, which was several steps ahead of any other team in Class C-1. The Bluejays suffered just the one loss while winning 11 games by three or more touchdowns and shutting out three opponents.

Pierce averaged more than 400 yards per game on the ground, had two rushers with more than 1,500 yards and two others with more than 600 yards.