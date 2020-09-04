Bluejays provide early-season opportunity for Vikings

Lakeview lost five straight games in the middle of last season to five ranked opponents. All five made the playoffs. Three of the five were in the semifinals.
The Vikings don't face quite the same rugged stretch this fall but still have four currently ranked teams on the schedule. It would seem that splitting those games, or at least winning one, is crucial to ending a two-year playoff drought.
The first opportunity to make headway into the postseason comes Friday when No. 2 Pierce comes to Columbus.
"For us, it'll just be about doing the same things we did last week - playing error-free football, and then taking our effort and physical play to another level because they're in another stratosphere when it comes to playing hard and playing physical," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "We've got to get up to that level."
Pierce was the 2019 runner-up to Wahoo, which was several steps ahead of any other team in Class C-1. The Bluejays suffered just the one loss while winning 11 games by three or more touchdowns and shutting out three opponents.
Pierce averaged more than 400 yards per game on the ground, had two rushers with more than 1,500 yards and two others with more than 600 yards.
Lakeview and Pierce have tangled each of the past two years 56-0 and 44-22 wins for the Bluejays.
Pierce trailed Saint Paul last week 13-0 before finishing off a 55-38 win with four scoring plays 50 yards or longer. The Wildcats scored on each of their first two drives. The Bluejays were stopped on the Wildcat 4 and were stopped on their second drive before a punt went off a Saint Paul player and set Pierce up for a touchdown drive early in the second quarter.
It was all Bluejays after that.
"They showed it the first game out against Saint Paul, where they're at," Frenzen said. "They made a statement with that win, definitely."
Pierce graduated its top three rushers and top thrower from a year ago but have had little trouble restocking playmakers; thanks in large part to restocking offensive and defensive linemen with size.
Lakeview, overall, is a tad smaller than it has been each of the past two years. But the Vikings are faster and with backs and receivers a year older.
So, what matters the most when trying to beat the Bluejays?
"I've been coaching high school long enough that what really matters, honestly, is if your kids are playing extremely hard, playing together and unified, and doing it for each other, if those things are happening, you can do a lot with what you've got," Frenzen said. "Big, small, fast or slow, honestly, those (other elements) are the boxes we're trying to check this year."
