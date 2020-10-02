Bock, Borchers blaze Shamrocks past Tigers

Anything you can do, I can do better. That might have been the conversation between Scotus Central Catholic quarterback Evan Bock and running back Devon Borchers on a happy bus ride home from Pawnee Park on Friday night.
Bock scored three times in the first half but Borchers found the end zone four times in the second half for a 48-28 win over No. 9 North Bend. The win snaps a three-game losing skid and lends some support to coach Tyler Linder's belief that his team could win out and find itself in the playoff mix.
That seemed like only a prayer a week ago when Scotus allowed a second straight running back to rush for more than 260 yards. The Shamrocks looked to be in for another defensive struggle on Friday when the Tigers ran 41 plays in the first half and scored on three straight possessions.
But Scotus answered each of those touchdowns with one of its own and scored 21 straight points between the end of the first half and midway through the third quarter to take control. The Shamrocks improved to 2-4 and dropped North Bend to 3-2.
"In games like this you need to have a spark, and tonight it was our offense. We were clicking, Devon Borchers was running like a maniac, Evan Bock had some nice creases, the line was maintaining their blocks and we were forcing them to do some things they weren't comfortable with," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "I think that gave us the momentum that, 'Hey, we can score points, too.'"
North Bend led 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14 in the first half but Bock had the answer each time. The Scotus senior finished with 198 yards on 12 carries and touchdown runs of 65, 28 and 2.
His final score came with 1:10 remaining in the first half and provided an instant answer for a North Bend touchdown at the 2:19 mark.
The Shamrocks had the ball first in the second half and put together a scoring drive capped by Borchers on a 10-yard run. The junior's first touchdown of the night gave SCC it's first lead 28-21. Scotus forced a punt then Borchers found the end zone on a 35-yard run.
North Bend cut it to 35-28 wit five seconds to go in the third quarter on a 22-yard pass but Borchers took a screen pass from Bock 45 yards to the end zone two plays after a Tiger onside kick failed to catch the Shamrocks off guard. Borchers capped the night and a career performance on a 3-yard run with 7:04 showing on the scoreboard.
"We just stuck to the trap and sweep because we knew our line was making holes," Borchers said. "We stuck to the basics."
Borchers had 185 yards on 18 carries for a Scotus offense that amassed 398 on the ground. Through the air, Bock was 5 of 5 for 89 yards and the one touchdown pass to Borchers.
"It's really frustrating seeing us lose those three games in a row," Bock said. "This one really meant a lot. I think we can really come back, and we should be able to win out this season, and I really think we can."
The district title looks out of the question without some help from Friday's opponent and next week's foe, Schuyler. West Point-Beemer improved to 4-2 on Friday in a 55-20 win at Lakeview and 2-0 in the district. The Cadets remaining district schedule includes North Bend and Schuyler.
Starting 1-4 has also hurt Scotus' wildcard standings. The Shamrocks were 32nd before Friday night. Friday helped, but with three losing teams remaining on the schedule not even three more wins may be enough for the postseason.
That wasn't a concern on Friday night. Before any of those thoughts could be entertained, Scotus had to find a way to win a game and get back on track.
With the skid over, Linder and his group will look toward making another step next week, not what's ahead a month from now.
"The thing that keeps coming to mind is the guys resolve to win," Linder said. "Our coaches in our locker room, the pregame speech was about competing and finding ways to win and doing your job. These guys did everything we asked them to do."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
