Bock, Borchers blaze Shamrocks past Tigers

Anything you can do, I can do better. That might have been the conversation between Scotus Central Catholic quarterback Evan Bock and running back Devon Borchers on a happy bus ride home from Pawnee Park on Friday night.

Bock scored three times in the first half but Borchers found the end zone four times in the second half for a 48-28 win over No. 9 North Bend. The win snaps a three-game losing skid and lends some support to coach Tyler Linder's belief that his team could win out and find itself in the playoff mix.

That seemed like only a prayer a week ago when Scotus allowed a second straight running back to rush for more than 260 yards. The Shamrocks looked to be in for another defensive struggle on Friday when the Tigers ran 41 plays in the first half and scored on three straight possessions.

But Scotus answered each of those touchdowns with one of its own and scored 21 straight points between the end of the first half and midway through the third quarter to take control. The Shamrocks improved to 2-4 and dropped North Bend to 3-2.