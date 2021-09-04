Borchers bowls over Concordia

"Give credit to Concordia, they did some nice things with their offensive scheme that kind of played with our defense a little bit, especially in the secondary," Linder said. "They had a great gameplan. As much as we try to stress the details, we're going to have plenty to work on."

Scotus scored the first 14 points of the game before the first quarter was half over on an 8-yard then a 2-yard run by Borchers. Concordia answered back on a 58-yard pass before the first quarter was over. Borchers added two more scores - a 4 yard run at the end of first and a 31 yard rush in the second - to put the Shamrocks up 28-7 at the half.

Trevor Cielocha busted a 59-yard run at the start of the third quarter and the rout was on. Concordia answered that one with an 11-yard pass, and scored on a 65-yard pass following Borchers fifth touchdown on a 69-yard run, but Scotus had the last three scores on a Borchers 66-yard run, Jack Faust 36-yard run and Eli Kreikemeier 56-yard run.

"It seemed like our offense was clicking on all cylinders. It's kind of hard to go away from your run game when you're able to just move the sticks at will," Linder said. "(Offensive Coordinator Jay Pelan) called a really great game tonight and our guys blocked extremely well up front. We had very few miscues on offense."