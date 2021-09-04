Borchers bowls over Concordia

Senior running back Devon Borchers tied one school record, likely finished near another and Scotus Central Catholic football improved to 2-0 on Friday in Omaha with a 63-20 win over Concordia.
Borchers scored six touchdowns and rushed for 246 yards during a ground game performance in which the Shamrocks racked up 572 yards. SCC needed to throw the ball just four times and ran a total of just 34 plays - an average of over 17 yards per play.
That sounds impressive until considering that Borchers amassed 242 yards on just 10 carries.
His six touchdowns in a single game matched Jeff Herdzina and Tyler Palmer. Head coach Tyler Linder was pretty certain 242 rushing yards in one game wasn't a record, due to the celebrated history of Scotus running backs, but it was almost certainly in the top 10.
Maybe most importantly, against a team that lost 68-0 the week before, and one Scotus defeated 61-0 a year ago, the roster left Omaha without any injuries.
Overall though, the week was intended to be a focus on the details. Could the Shamrocks be better at the little things and take a step as a team against an opponent that offered little resistance? From a coach's perspective, everything worked out just perfectly. Sure, the Shamrocks dominated the vast majority of the game. But there were also enough mistakes to allow Linder a chance to harp on those details again.
"Give credit to Concordia, they did some nice things with their offensive scheme that kind of played with our defense a little bit, especially in the secondary," Linder said. "They had a great gameplan. As much as we try to stress the details, we're going to have plenty to work on."
Scotus scored the first 14 points of the game before the first quarter was half over on an 8-yard then a 2-yard run by Borchers. Concordia answered back on a 58-yard pass before the first quarter was over. Borchers added two more scores - a 4 yard run at the end of first and a 31 yard rush in the second - to put the Shamrocks up 28-7 at the half.
Trevor Cielocha busted a 59-yard run at the start of the third quarter and the rout was on. Concordia answered that one with an 11-yard pass, and scored on a 65-yard pass following Borchers fifth touchdown on a 69-yard run, but Scotus had the last three scores on a Borchers 66-yard run, Jack Faust 36-yard run and Eli Kreikemeier 56-yard run.
"It seemed like our offense was clicking on all cylinders. It's kind of hard to go away from your run game when you're able to just move the sticks at will," Linder said. "(Offensive Coordinator Jay Pelan) called a really great game tonight and our guys blocked extremely well up front. We had very few miscues on offense."
On the other side, Concorida picked up just 11 yards rushing on 29 carries while quarterback Karsten Mathsen was 19 for 25, 304 yards and three touchdowns. It's potentially a telling stat about Scotus' passing defense. But considering the type of teams the Shamrocks have on the remaining schedule, the ability to stop the run is much more of a concern.
"I'm more than happy to give up 304 yards as long as we hold team like that to 11 yards rushing," Linder said. "You're not happy about giving up yards or points, but the good thing about high school is you're not trying to impress a playoff committee. It's all about power points and winning your district and get some young guys in against a team that was vastly improved from week one to week two."
Borchers 242 yards included runs of 11, 21, 12, 8, 2, 9, 4, 31, 69 and 66. His last three touches were all touchdowns.
"He just has a really good way of finding the extra yards, and you never know what that's going to lead to," Linder said. "I think that's just a testament to his hard work. He know every yards matters."
Cielocha had eight carries for 111 while Chance Bailey picked up 52 on four.
Scotus is back home next week to face rival and Class C-2 No. 2 Aquinas Catholic. The Monarchs were 14-0 winners over Centennial on Friday.
"Us coaches say the same thing over and over again, we're like broke records, but I always tell kids we're happy for the win but we're not satisfied," Linder said. "It doesn't matter if you're looking at the Mona Lisa or Scotus football; you're going to find imperfections. That's our job as a coaching staff to identify those things, take care of those things and make sure our product, come November, is better than we started with in August."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.