Borchers embraces role as lynchpin

Welcoming the pressure is something that was learned in a household with three other siblings. Devon is third in the order. His older sister, Shania, graduated in 2018 and was part of a state basketball title. Dalton, from the class of 2020, was the top Shamrock receiver in 2019 and the main backup quarterback.

That much talent under one roof forced Devon to put up or shut up when it came to whiffle ball in the backyard or wrestling in the living room.

Always physically smaller, until recently, hard lessons were learned nearly every day because everything was a competition. And if Devon came out ahead, that was only more drive for Shania and Dalton to put him back in his place.

As the years progressed, those battles turned into support. As Devon steps into a starring role on the football field, he has a connection to rely on with Shania and Dalton that can only be formed through sibling rivalry.

"It's pressure, and it pushes me a lot; especially having my older brother on the team. We played together one year and we were on the field a lot. When you look across the field and see your own brother, it definitely pushes you a lot," Devon said. "Most of it is support. (Dalton) has definitely been on my case before, which has only positively impacted me. Whenever he does it, I learn from it."