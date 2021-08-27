Borchers embraces role as lynchpin

Scotus Central Catholic is installing a new quarterback, has a reworked offensive line and has several unproven youngsters set to get an opportunity on Friday nights.
But while the Shamrocks may be considered unproven, there's one known quantity that might be able to bring it all together.
Senior captain Devon Borchers is Scotus' most accomplished running back and the leader of a defense that was often embarrassed last season. SCC allowed an average of over 380 yards rushing in its five losses, and, for the most part, was abused at the line of scrimmage.
The Shamrocks are hopeful the defensive line has taken a step in avoiding that this season. But whether it has or not, the design of the defense forces players such as Borchers, the middle linebacker, to make the lion's share of the plays.
Adding to his workload is Borchers' status as the top returning rusher and, next to Garrett Oakley, the most proven contributor on offense. Whether it's about Scotus making stops or scoring points, it seems much of it depends on Borchers, one of the team's three senior captains.
That's fine with him. He's embracing the pressure that will be put squarely on his shoulders this fall.
"Especially, being the middle linebacker, that controls everything else. I've got to be talking a lot. All of the tension is focused on me to get everything together and keep it running smoothly," he said. "And as a fullback, I rushed for 1,000 yards last year. So there's that expectation, too."
Welcoming the pressure is something that was learned in a household with three other siblings. Devon is third in the order. His older sister, Shania, graduated in 2018 and was part of a state basketball title. Dalton, from the class of 2020, was the top Shamrock receiver in 2019 and the main backup quarterback.
That much talent under one roof forced Devon to put up or shut up when it came to whiffle ball in the backyard or wrestling in the living room.
Always physically smaller, until recently, hard lessons were learned nearly every day because everything was a competition. And if Devon came out ahead, that was only more drive for Shania and Dalton to put him back in his place.
As the years progressed, those battles turned into support. As Devon steps into a starring role on the football field, he has a connection to rely on with Shania and Dalton that can only be formed through sibling rivalry.
"It's pressure, and it pushes me a lot; especially having my older brother on the team. We played together one year and we were on the field a lot. When you look across the field and see your own brother, it definitely pushes you a lot," Devon said. "Most of it is support. (Dalton) has definitely been on my case before, which has only positively impacted me. Whenever he does it, I learn from it."
Putting Devon and Dalton next to one another wouldn't obviously identify them as brothers. Their stature and build are different, and Dalton's hair is slightly darker. And not that Dalton avoided contact, but Devon certainly seems to embrace it. He's had his fair share of long runs in his career and is much more likely to run through a tackler than juke, spin or put on some other move. Starting in the backyard days at the Borchers', it's always been that way.
"Since I was a kid I've always been a bit reckless," he said. "I always have scrapes, bumps, bruises; I'm always going 100 miles off the wall."
Scotus coach Tyler Linder and the staff appreciate that aspect of Borchers' game. He's often referred to as 'bull.' Yet, he hasn't earned the respect and trust of his coaches and teammates simply for toughness. Borchers has started at linebacker since his sophomore year and has been proving his mental as well as physical capabilities every Friday night.
"There's leadership in the offseason, showing up to offseason workouts and being a great motivator," Linder said. "He was an obvious choice (as captain)."
Borchers' hard-nosed running style fits the fullback position in the Wing-T and gives Scotus a change of pace in the backfield from the last few years. Defensively, his vocal nature and experience are just as valuable, and for 2021, even more necessary. The key to Scotus success is a defensive rebirth and an answer to power teams running the football right at the Shamrocks.
"There's a lot of young guys that are going to get reps (on defense)," Linder said. "..."He has to be that vocal guy, that confident guy, a student of the game and that general out there on defense. It's big for us."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.