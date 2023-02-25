Lakeview seniors Braxton Borer and Maxwell Fremarek were named to the 65th Nebraska Shrine Bowl roster on Sunday in Lincoln, becoming the 24th and 25th players in school history to earn the honor of playing in the game.

The Viking duo played key roles in their final two seasons, bringing a state championship home in 2021 and helping them reach the state quarterfinals this season.

"Being a part of the Shrine Bowl is definitely special," Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "It's going to be providing a lot of memories they're going to have the rest of their lives, so I'm excited for them to have that experience and then to be able to be a part of a game that's obviously not only historic, but something that provides a chance to have some servant leadership too."

Borer and Fremarek overcame adversity and change over their four-year football careers. Borer overcame a torn ACL as a sophomore to return for the state title-winning season. Fremarek changed positions this season and emerged as the Vikings' top defensive player.

Both were also relied upon to be senior leaders following the graduation of a large senior class of 2021.

"Both of those guys have been a big part of our program over the last four years, but especially this year. Those guys stood out as a class, first and foremost, but they also stood out as individuals too," Frenzen said. "We lost a great deal from the year before and have those guys step up, not only be playmakers on the football field, but leaders on and off the field for us. Definitely a big key to our success this season."

Borer said his love for football grew over his time at Lakeview. As a junior, he posted 54 tackles and intercepted four passes. This season, he was leaned on to make big plays on all three units.

The senior combined for 540 total yards and seven touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he recorded 51 tackles and three interceptions. On special teams, he returned two kickoffs and one punt to the house.

"It's a huge honor," Borer said. I'm looking forward to the experience of being able to help the Shriners kids but also represent Lakeview in an all-star game."

As a freshman, Borer said he didn't play much with the next season being cut short with a knee injury. He said it was a long, frustrating journey as Borer dealt with tendinitis after the injury but he was able to come back stronger.

"It was kind of tough battling back from that, but I was glad to be back on the field my junior year because I knew that we were going to be successful," Borer said. "We ended up winning the state championship and I started to love football a lot more. This year, stepping up as a senior was pretty cool and had the opportunity to kind of lead my team."

Fremarek changed positions and led the Vikings with 70 tackles, seven sacks and three fumble recoveries. He was also a key blocker on offense as the team's tight end, finishing the season with six receptions for 76 yards.

"It's just a really big honor just being a part of a fraternity of guys and being able to meet a bunch of new guys and a lot of hard work putting into it," Fremarek said. "It's really great I can have Braxton (Borer) be with me too. It's just a really good experience and I think it's going to be a lot of fun."

Fremarek said they were a lot of bumps during his football career, but he said he just kept grinding.

"I think it was being able to see the seniors in front of me and what they can do and what I can bring to the table and help them in any way possible," Fremarek said. "I think it was just kind of a gradual growth and being able to become that player over time really helped. Just kept working at it and just trying to be the best me I can."

After winning the state title and graduating its senior class, people on the outside didn't know what to expect from Lakeview with only a couple starters back on offense and defense.

The Vikings got off to a 1-2 start, but they kept working and rattled off seven consecutive victories to win the district title.

They beat Wahoo in the first round of the Class C-1 playoffs to reach the state quarterfinals against Pierce. The eventual state champions ended Lakeview's season 33-23 in its closest margin of victory of the season.

Although it wasn't the result it hoped for, Fremarek said that he takes a lot of pride of proving doubters wrong this season.

"I feel like we really did a great job as a team. We were all just wanting to be a team player and everybody was gathering together. We all had one goal in mind and that was to be the best team we can be," he said. "That Pierce game didn't go our way, but I feel we really showed what we had for that game and really gained a lot of their respect. I think the whole team just really banded together and had a whole lot of fun. It was a decent ending for having a good season and everybody really felt like they can close the book on it."

The duo helped usher in the most successful two seasons in Lakeview football history, helping put the program on the map statewide.

"After the state championship season, everybody knew we were losing a lot of seniors," Borer said. "People were thinking maybe we go 4-5 and just have an average kind of year, but us seniors knew, my teammates knew that we can do better than that. We're good players and that state championship was ours too."

Along with Borer and Fremarek, Vikings head coach Kurt Frenzen alongside assistant coaches Jeff Bargen, Jimmy Biggs and Aaron Rudloff were named to the North Team Shrine Bowl coaching staff.

It'll be Frenzen's third time coaching in the Shrine Bowl. He was an assistant in 2014 and a head coach in 2021. Bargen will coach in the game for the second time in three years while Biggs and Rudloff were named to the coaching staff for the first time.

"It's great our assistant coaches get recognized in this game. They do a lot for our program, a lot for our school, a lot for our kids. To be able to put them on the big stage in this situation is not only great for them, but it's great for our school and for our community as well," Frenzen said. "Our kids and community see what great individuals they are, great coaches and just great people in general. Now the rest of the state will have a chance to see that as well."

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl will take place on June 3 at Cope Stadium in Kearney. Along with competing in the game, they'll give back to the community working with Shriners Children's.

With a big Lakeview contingent, Frenzen described what it means for the program to be recognized.

"It's always great when Lakeview can get recognized. You work hard, you do a lot of things on a day-to-day basis that you know is the right thing to do," Frenzen said. "You work hard at it because you want your kids to benefit and get better, so to be able to be recognized is awesome and it's great."