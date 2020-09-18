Braves deny Shamrocks on 2 point try

Scotus Central Catholic hopes to deliver a memorable win on Homecoming night went awry when a two-point try to take the lead with less than two minutes remaining came up empty in a 27-26 loss to Battle Creek on Friday night at Pawnee Park Memorial Field.
Scotus trailed 27-13 with 4:18 to go following an interception near midfield then scored 13 points in just over three minutes following a successful onside kick.
But instead of kicking another extra point on the second touchdown, the coaching staff called for a speed option to try and take the lead with 1:14 showing on the scoreboard. The play was off kilter from the start and Battle Creek recovered the next onside.
The Braves knelt on it three times and set the Shamrocks to 1-3.
"We though we had the right play going in," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "Hats off to them, they flew to the football, rallied to it and they came up on the right side of that one."
Scotus tailed all night after Battle Creek took its first possession and went 86 yards on one play. The visitors led 14-13 at the half, marched the second half kickoff down the field in just six plays then put together a 16-play drive for a 27-13 lead on a 6-yard touchdown run with 9:13 left in the game.
It remained a 14-point game with less than five minutes on the clock when Scotus turned a Battle Creek interception into points five plays later and kicker Kade Wiese executed a prefect onside that took a bounce high enough that only 6-6 Garrett Oakley had a chance.
Devon Borchers spun away from two tacklers on a touchdown catch six plays later and it was decision time.
"We figured if we can go up by one we put them in something they're not comfortable doing - throwing the football," Linder said. "I'm very, very proud of our coaching staff. We were all on the same page and ready to go."
Linder said the decision to go for two was made because of his defense's inability to stop the Battle Creek rushing attack. With a minute remaining, the concern was the Braves wasting the rest of regulation then having the advantage in overtime.
Instead, Linder gambled for a score that would force Battle Creek to drive the length of the field on the ensuing possession. But all the Shamrock luck had been wasted on the first onside. Linder's next toss of the dice came up with craps.
The snap on the two-point try was slightly high and disrupted the timing. quarterback Evan Bock was forced to underhand a pitch to his running back who had gained too much separation. The pitch was mishandled and landed on the turf where it was covered by a Braves defender.
"I wouldn't change it for the world," Linder said. "I personally feel that was the right call. We wanted to win the thing, and we felt confident in our offense because they were the ones rolling for us."
Battle Creek rushed for 330 yards on 44 attempts. Reece Bode had 263 of that total on 29 carries and scored touchdown runs of 86, 3 and 7.
Scotus had nine possessions - five of which were derailed by crucial holding or block in the back penalites. Much like the week before at Aquinas when a touchdown was negated by a hold, Scotus had several opportunities for points denied by mistakes.
The Shamrocks were guilty of an illegal block in the back on their second drive at the Brave 6 and were forced to kick a field goal. They were at the Battle Creek 6 again midway through the third quarter when a third-down holding call eventually led to going for, and missing, a fourth-and-21.
Scotus had nine dries and were guilty of holds or blocks in the back six times.
"We talk about it. We obviously have to keep penalties in check. We can't kill ourselves when we put ourselves in scoring position or back in our own red zone," Linder said. "However, you don't want to limit your kids. You don't want to tell them to play passively.
"We play aggressively, we play to win and sometimes close plays get called by the officials."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
