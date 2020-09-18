Braves deny Shamrocks on 2 point try

Devon Borchers spun away from two tacklers on a touchdown catch six plays later and it was decision time.

"We figured if we can go up by one we put them in something they're not comfortable doing - throwing the football," Linder said. "I'm very, very proud of our coaching staff. We were all on the same page and ready to go."

Linder said the decision to go for two was made because of his defense's inability to stop the Battle Creek rushing attack. With a minute remaining, the concern was the Braves wasting the rest of regulation then having the advantage in overtime.

Instead, Linder gambled for a score that would force Battle Creek to drive the length of the field on the ensuing possession. But all the Shamrock luck had been wasted on the first onside. Linder's next toss of the dice came up with craps.

The snap on the two-point try was slightly high and disrupted the timing. quarterback Evan Bock was forced to underhand a pitch to his running back who had gained too much separation. The pitch was mishandled and landed on the turf where it was covered by a Braves defender.

"I wouldn't change it for the world," Linder said. "I personally feel that was the right call. We wanted to win the thing, and we felt confident in our offense because they were the ones rolling for us."