 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brody tosses 3 TDs as Columbus wins workman-like performance over Lincoln High
View Comments
breaking alert featured

Brody tosses 3 TDs as Columbus wins workman-like performance over Lincoln High

{{featured_button_text}}
Columbus vs. Lincoln High 9.25

Teammates Blake Thompson (11) and Santos Gonzalez Jr. (72) celebrate with Ernest Hausmann after he went 60 yards for the opening touchdown in Friday's 42-0 win over Lincoln High.

 Nate Tenopir

Four games after he was thrust into the starter's role under center, Columbus High junior Brody Mickey looks as comfortable as if he's been running the Discoverer offense for most of his career.

Mickey and Columbus High punted on the first drive against Lincoln High but then scored on the next five possessions and added a defensive touchdown for a 42-0 Homecoming victory Friday night at Pawnee Park.

Mickey tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another, figuring into all four first-half scoring plays. On the other side of the ball, the Discoverer D picked up its third shutout of the season and didn't allow the Links to cross midfield until the final minute of the first half.

"Coaches were preaching all week, 'Don't let one slip.' So, we knew we were the better team," Mickey said. "We just had to execute, and that's what we did."

This story will be updated.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Week 5 Prep Football Ratings
Football

Week 5 Prep Football Ratings

  • Updated

Class ASchool (Record) | Pvs. | This week1. Bellevue West (2-0) | 1 | Kearney2. Omaha Westside (4-0) | 2 | at Grand Island3. Millard South (3-…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Scotus Central Catholic quarterback Evan Bock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News