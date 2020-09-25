Brody tosses 3 TDs as Columbus wins workman-like performance over Lincoln High

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four games after he was thrust into the starter's role under center, Columbus High junior Brody Mickey looks as comfortable as if he's been running the Discoverer offense for most of his career.

Mickey and Columbus High punted on the first drive against Lincoln High but then scored on the next five possessions and added a defensive touchdown for a 42-0 Homecoming victory Friday night at Pawnee Park.

Mickey tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another, figuring into all four first-half scoring plays. On the other side of the ball, the Discoverer D picked up its third shutout of the season and didn't allow the Links to cross midfield until the final minute of the first half.

"Coaches were preaching all week, 'Don't let one slip.' So, we knew we were the better team," Mickey said. "We just had to execute, and that's what we did."

This story will be updated.

