Bulldogs face similar challenge in Irish

In last week's 54-28 victory over Creighton, he had a 9-yard touchdown run and a 30-yard touchdown catch.

Though Casteel has been difficult to contain by every other team he's faced, Fuller believes that can be neutralized up front. The battle in the trenches, as is always the case later in the season, will be a priority for the Bulldogs.

"I think they have good skill kids and we have good skill kids. I think we have a little more veteran of a line than they do looking at who they're playing and their experience," Fuller said. "That's where it comes right down to it late in the game; the nitty-gritty. Who's controlling both sides of the ball on the line of scrimmage."

Osceola averages 70 points per game and has gone over 100 once this season. The Bulldogs also feature four players with 450 yards or more rushing. Osceola has found the end zone 78 times on the ground.

Although Casteel isn't totally a one-man show for Sacred Heart, Fuller said his team's variety in weapons gives Osceola a slight advantage.

Friday's game kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday in Falls City and can be heard on KZEN 100.3 FM and can be seen on Striv.TV.