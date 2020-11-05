Bulldogs face similar challenge in Irish

Humphrey Saint Francis and Falls City Sacred Heart have met enough times in the football playoffs that it's perhaps only appropriate that after Osceola defeats one, moving further on in the bracket will require beating the other.
At least that's the case Friday when Osceola travels to Falls City a week after a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback in Humphrey.
St. Francis and Sacred Heart have met 11 times in the playoffs over the years including four times in the last five postseasons. The Flyers and the Irish are similar in identity and leaning on the run game.
Unlike last week though, there's a more obvious focus to the opponents' offense - two-time All-State selection Del Casteel.
"They're both well-coached, their kids play with a lot of passion and a lot of emotion. There's that old saying that tradition never graduates. (Sacred Heart and St. Francis) just seem to keep that going each year," Osceola coach Bob Fuller said. "I think the biggest thing is we've got to contain the Casteel kid; we can't let him run all over the place."
Falls City Sacred Heart has put together an 8-1 record leading up to Friday, the only loss coming to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in Week 3. Outside of that one setback, the Irish have won every game by at least 26 points, most often pounding teams into the dust with Casteel in a variety of ways.
In last week's 54-28 victory over Creighton, he had a 9-yard touchdown run and a 30-yard touchdown catch.
Though Casteel has been difficult to contain by every other team he's faced, Fuller believes that can be neutralized up front. The battle in the trenches, as is always the case later in the season, will be a priority for the Bulldogs.
"I think they have good skill kids and we have good skill kids. I think we have a little more veteran of a line than they do looking at who they're playing and their experience," Fuller said. "That's where it comes right down to it late in the game; the nitty-gritty. Who's controlling both sides of the ball on the line of scrimmage."
Osceola averages 70 points per game and has gone over 100 once this season. The Bulldogs also feature four players with 450 yards or more rushing. Osceola has found the end zone 78 times on the ground.
Although Casteel isn't totally a one-man show for Sacred Heart, Fuller said his team's variety in weapons gives Osceola a slight advantage.
Friday's game kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday in Falls City and can be heard on KZEN 100.3 FM and can be seen on Striv.TV.
"I think we've got a little more versatility. I feel like we have a three-headed monster in the backfield," Fuller said. "Not to take away from their quarterback, because he's a two-year starter and he's older and he has good speed.
"But when you've got good skill goods and you've got folks up front, it's something you've just got to deal with. Right from the get-go, you've got to try and set the tempo and make it a physical game."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
