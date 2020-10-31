 Skip to main content
Bulldogs hold Flyers on final play
Bulldogs hold Flyers on final play

Osceola and Humphrey St. Francis played an instant classic worthy of Memorial Stadium in Friday's second round of the Class D-2 playoffs.

With three seconds left in the game, No. 8 St. Francis (8-2) had the ball at Osceola's (9-0) 3-yard line trailing by four.

Bryce Reed, Kyle Sterup, Thad Rathjen and Carter Girard tracked down St. Francis quarterback Tanner Pfeifer short of the goal line as time expired and won 50-46 after trailing by 10 points just moments earlier. 

Osceola will play No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1) on the road in the quarterfinals next Friday. 

Check back later for more on this story.

