Bulldogs send Discoverers home for the season in rematch

Columbus High football fell into a 14-3 hole, suffered another blocked punt and saw the season come to a frustrating close Friday in North Platte following a 24-17 loss to the Bulldogs.

Columbus and North Platte met the previous week in the final game of the regular season. The Discoverers won that one 38-28 but the Bulldogs earned the 8 seed and the home game thanks to three other results that pushed them four points ahead in the wildcard standings.

Columbus rushed for 328 yards in the win and generated 419 yards of total offense. A blocked punt and an interception gave the Bulldogs 14 points on short fields, but CHS was able to overcome those mistakes.

Another blocked punt that led to a North Platte touchdown on Friday was much more damaging. Columbus managed just 164 yards rushing, 257 total and saw the season slip a way on a failed fourth-and-6 in North Platte territory with under three minutes remaining.

"It's tough, especially this group. The last couple of years they've won a lot of football games, and they've really done a lot to establish a foothold in Class A for four program," coach Craig Williams said. "We owe a lot to them."

This story will be updated.

