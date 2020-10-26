Bulldogs start fast, slay Pendgragons

Osceola set the tone on the first play of the game and never allowed Pender to entertain any thoughts of an upset Thursday in a 52-0 playoff victory.

The Bulldogs scored on the first play from scrimmage and rolled up 370 yards rushing. Osceola scored 16 first-quarter points and led 44-0 at halftime.

"Our kids played a lot better than I anticipated because I kind of thought Pender, coming in and looking at film at 5-3, with a little more discipline had the chance to be undefeated," coach Bob Fuller said. "But we got off to a really good start, and that kind of set the stage.

"To be honest, I thought the score would be a lot tougher. But I can't take anything away from our defense; we only allowed 60-some yards."

Osceola only allowed 81 yards to be exact, but on the ground, Pender managed just 31 on 21 carries. Dylan Vogt with nine carries and 32 yards was the only Pendragon to have any sort of success, and 12 of that total came on one play.

Osceola allowed just 1.5 yards per carry and held the Pender passing game to 11 for 24 for 54 yards.