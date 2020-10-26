Bulldogs start fast, slay Pendgragons

Osceola set the tone on the first play of the game and never allowed Pender to entertain any thoughts of an upset Thursday in a 52-0 playoff victory.
The Bulldogs scored on the first play from scrimmage and rolled up 370 yards rushing. Osceola scored 16 first-quarter points and led 44-0 at halftime.
"Our kids played a lot better than I anticipated because I kind of thought Pender, coming in and looking at film at 5-3, with a little more discipline had the chance to be undefeated," coach Bob Fuller said. "But we got off to a really good start, and that kind of set the stage.
"To be honest, I thought the score would be a lot tougher. But I can't take anything away from our defense; we only allowed 60-some yards."
Osceola only allowed 81 yards to be exact, but on the ground, Pender managed just 31 on 21 carries. Dylan Vogt with nine carries and 32 yards was the only Pendragon to have any sort of success, and 12 of that total came on one play.
Osceola allowed just 1.5 yards per carry and held the Pender passing game to 11 for 24 for 54 yards.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs' Bryce Reed carved up the Pendragons for 236 yards on 23 carries. He scored three times. Isaiah Zelasney scored four times on 10 carries and 89 yards. He also completed one pass to Thad Rathjen for 38 yards.
Osceola had 408 yards of total offense.
Fuller expected a much closer affair because of Pender's passing game. Coming into the night, quarterback Braxton Volk had completed 57% of his passes for nearly 120 yards per game, 17 total touchdowns and just six interceptions. Three Pendragon receivers had over 200 yards receiving.
Volk was held to 10 of 23 throwing against Osceola and completed only 44% for 52 yards.
"A week ago they had gone to an unbalanced wildcat formation and caused some problems with that. We didn't really know quite what to expect from them from an offensive standpoint," Fuller said. "But we got two quick scores and that really helped."
Osceola took some of the steam away from the Pender offense by putting up the first points then recovering a fumble on the Pendragons' second snap of the game. Before the first quarter was half over, the Bulldogs led 16-0.
"We definitely took any momentum away from them coming in," Fuller said.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!