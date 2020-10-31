Burwell shuts down Howells-Dodge

The Howells-Dodge rushing attack had been almost unstoppable this year headed into Friday's second-round playoff game at home against Burwell. The Jaguars have rushed for over 170 yards in every game, but one.

That one came Friday when No. 3 Burwell (10-0) held No. 14 Howells-Dodge (7-3) to just 22 rushing yards on 31 attempts. When the Longhorns had the ball, they rushed for 344 yards on 43 carries in a 50-14 win.

Howells-Dodge scored the first points of the game on a 4-yard run by Levi Belina but Burwell stole all the momentum two drives later on a safety. The Longhorns went on to score 35 unanswered points to take a 37-8 lead.

Jacob Tomcak found R.J. Bayer midway through the third quarter on a 65-yard completion to close the gap to 37-14, but Burwell all but sealed the game six plays later on a 50-yard touchdown run.

Burwell's Cash Gurney intercepted a pass on the next drive and the Longhorns scored on a 14-yard run to take a 50-14 lead that it held for the rest of the game.

The Longhorns finished with 362 yards of total offense while the Jaguars recorded 165.