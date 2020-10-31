 Skip to main content
Burwell shuts down Howells-Dodge


Jacob Tomcak

Howells-Dodge senior Jacob Tomcak looks for rushing room to the outside in Friday night's playoff loss to Burwell. 

The Howells-Dodge rushing attack had been almost unstoppable this year headed into Friday's second-round playoff game at home against Burwell. The Jaguars have rushed for over 170 yards in every game, but one. 

That one came Friday when No. 3 Burwell (10-0) held No. 14 Howells-Dodge (7-3) to just 22 rushing yards on 31 attempts. When the Longhorns had the ball, they rushed for 344 yards on 43 carries in a 50-14 win. 

Howells-Dodge scored the first points of the game on a 4-yard run by Levi Belina but Burwell stole all the momentum two drives later on a safety. The Longhorns went on to score 35 unanswered points to take a 37-8 lead.

Jacob Tomcak found R.J. Bayer midway through the third quarter on a 65-yard completion to close the gap to 37-14, but Burwell all but sealed the game six plays later on a 50-yard touchdown run. 

Levi Belina

Howells-Dodge junior Levi Belina tries to get away from a defender in Friday night's playoff loss to Burwell. 

Burwell's Cash Gurney intercepted a pass on the next drive and the Longhorns scored on a 14-yard run to take a 50-14 lead that it held for the rest of the game. 

The Longhorns finished with 362 yards of total offense while the Jaguars recorded 165. 

Tomcak completed 8 of 14 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. Belina rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Bayer caught four passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. 

This was the final game for two seniors -Tomcak and Landen Pieper. 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com 

RJ Bayer

Howells-Dodge junior RJ Bayer (32) wraps up a runner in Friday night's home less. 
