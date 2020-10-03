Cadets cruise past Vikings

West Point-Beemer averaged 11 yards per carry and scored 28 straight points while handing Lakeview a fifth straight loss on Friday in Columbus. The Cadets rolled to 542 yards of total offense and 471 on the ground in 43 carries, winning 55-20 and dropping the Vikings to 1-5.
Lakeview has lost five in a row since opening the season with a blowout road win over Boys Town. But tough losses to No. 6 Wayne and 5-1 Lincoln Christian have since been followed by a 57-8 crushing by Central City then Friday's 35-point loss. Lakeview also lost to No. 2 Pierce 41-21 in Week 2.
In the last two weeks, Lakeview has given up over 500 yards of offense and allowed a player to reach 200 or more yards on his own. Last week it was Central City quarterback Kale Jensen throwing for 346 yards and five scores. Friday it was West Point-Beemer running back Edgar Rodriguez stacking up 221 rushing yards on just 12 carries and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jesus Barragan also had 134 yards on 12 carries and four scores.
"We're going through some growing pains," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "If there's a positive to take away from the game it's that we did some things offensively that caused them to get out of their gameplan a little bit."
West Point-Beemer seized control with an onside recovery near the end of the first quarter after taking a 14-7. The visitors made it 21-7 two plays later. The Cadet defense turned the Vikings away at midfield just a few minutes after that and were in the end zone again on a 45-yard run by Rodriguez for a 28-7 lead with 9:19 to go before halftime.
Adam Van Cleave took a bubble screen from quarterback Kolby Blaser 61 yards and drew Lakeview to within 28-14. West Point-Beemer needed just three plays to answer that thanks to a 44-yard pass that set up Barragan's 3-yard run.
The Vikings had a chance to significantly cut into the lead with a late first half score and possession to start the third quarter. But a drive that began at the Cadet 35 with 2:31 remaining stalled at the 9. Blaser was sacked on third down on the first drive of the second half and West Point-Beemer scored to make it 42-14 just four plays later. Rodriguez went 46 yards around the left side with 7:52 left in the third and kicked in the running clock at 49-14.
"We couldn't get any stops, and then there was the onside that we had worked on," Frenzen said. "After that, we were on our heels. It wears on you mentally."
Van Cleave caught seven passes for 104 yards to go with his one touchdown. Blaser was 12 of 30 passing for 163.
Lakeview travels to 3-2 North Bend in Week 7 - a 48-28 loser to Scotus on Friday in Columbus.
"We've got some younger guys that are trying to figure it out, still," Frenzen said. "All we can do is coach them up and keep trying to get better."
