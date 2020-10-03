Cadets cruise past Vikings

West Point-Beemer averaged 11 yards per carry and scored 28 straight points while handing Lakeview a fifth straight loss on Friday in Columbus. The Cadets rolled to 542 yards of total offense and 471 on the ground in 43 carries, winning 55-20 and dropping the Vikings to 1-5.

Lakeview has lost five in a row since opening the season with a blowout road win over Boys Town. But tough losses to No. 6 Wayne and 5-1 Lincoln Christian have since been followed by a 57-8 crushing by Central City then Friday's 35-point loss. Lakeview also lost to No. 2 Pierce 41-21 in Week 2.

In the last two weeks, Lakeview has given up over 500 yards of offense and allowed a player to reach 200 or more yards on his own. Last week it was Central City quarterback Kale Jensen throwing for 346 yards and five scores. Friday it was West Point-Beemer running back Edgar Rodriguez stacking up 221 rushing yards on just 12 carries and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jesus Barragan also had 134 yards on 12 carries and four scores.

"We're going through some growing pains," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "If there's a positive to take away from the game it's that we did some things offensively that caused them to get out of their gameplan a little bit."