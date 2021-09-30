Cadets have Vikings 'full attention'

Lately, the combination of all three phases has been the formula for success. Lakeview held Lincoln Christian to 133 total yards, generated 414 of its own with a 7.4-yards-per-carry average, averaged 30 yards on kick returns and busted a 40-yard punt return.

The Central City win included holding all-state quarterback Kale Jensen to 14 of 38 throwing, limiting the Bison offense to 281 yards, producing 464 yards of offense with an 8.8 average per rush and returning the only punt of the night for 26 yards.

"The last two weeks didn't happen by mistake," Frenzen said. "All three phases of the game were clicking. … You don't just show up and have those type of games. All three phases have to do their job. That's going to have to be the case again."

West Point-Beemer losses include, other than No. 5 Scotus, 28-22 at Arlington, 40-20 at No. 6 Wayne and 39-7 to Battle Creek. The lone win is a 62-41 defeat of O'Neill on Sept. 17.

The Cadets feature a triple option attack with three handoff options for quarterback Riley Penrose. Penrose is a load and likely the largest quarterback Lakeview has seen to this point in the season.

"They don't play (against Scotus) like 1-4. They sure as heck don't look like 1-4 athletewise. They play physical. Man, they play with an edge," Frenzen said. "We're going to have to gang tackle and hope to get (Penrose) down, and Keaton Persson can scoot. That dude has some get up. I wish I was sleeping a little bit better after (Central City). But after watching that game film, we better be ready to roll."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

