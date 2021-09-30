Cadets have Vikings 'full attention'

Lakeview football is coming off two complete performances in all three phases of the game. The Vikings were excellent on offense, defense and special teams in a pair of blowout wins over Lincoln Christian and Central City.
Both of those foes beat the Vikings a year ago. This time around, the Crusaders and Bison set up quite the bounce back for a group of Vikings unhappy about losses to No. 4 Pierce and No. 6 Wayne.
Lakeview takes that momentum on the road Friday when it travels to a struggling West Point-Beemer team. But to expect the Vikings to take their foot off the gas in what looks like another potentially easy win would be a mistake.
Although Scotus lost its starting quarterback in the first quarter last week against West Point and could only muster a 13-6 win, Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen says the Cadets will be a challenge.
They can almost match the Vikings in size, run an offense that requires patience and discipline to stop and play like anything other than a group with just one victory.
As if entering district play wasn't incentive enough, doing it against an opponent that looks ready to pull an upset should be reminder enough of what's at stake.
"They have our full attention, trust me; they looked very good against Scotus," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "And I think Scotus would tell you they didn't play terrible. West Point was physical and played very hard. That comes through on film. … They have our full attention, to say the least."
West Point-Beemer limited Scotus to its lowest offensive output of the season. While that was mostly against backup signal caller Jack Faust and not starter Trenton Cielocha, Frenzen doesn't see it that way. Cielocha was in for the first two Scotus drives and guided the team to two three-and-outs with 2 yards of offense.
The Shamrocks twice threatened the end zone and were turned away before the fourth quarter. Once the final 12 minutes arrived, it took a partially blocked punt and a poor decision on a fourth down inside the Cadet 20 that gave the 'Rocks short fields and touchdowns.
Before that, West Point-Beemer had stepped up both times and denied Scotus on goal-to-go situations following the longest drives of the night. The Shamrocks might still have found a way without a few bad plays from the Cadets, but there was no indication that would happen until the fourth quarter.
So, how does Lakeview see West Point-Beemer? The Vikings see the Cadets as a team that went down to the wire with one of the six remaining unbeatens in Class C-1.
"I've been doing it long enough that if you don't show up in all three phases you're in trouble," Frenzen said. "Our offense has got to complement our defense, our defense has got to complement our special teams, it's got to be a three-headed monster. If one of those takes the night off, it's going to get dicey in a hurry."
Lately, the combination of all three phases has been the formula for success. Lakeview held Lincoln Christian to 133 total yards, generated 414 of its own with a 7.4-yards-per-carry average, averaged 30 yards on kick returns and busted a 40-yard punt return.
The Central City win included holding all-state quarterback Kale Jensen to 14 of 38 throwing, limiting the Bison offense to 281 yards, producing 464 yards of offense with an 8.8 average per rush and returning the only punt of the night for 26 yards.
"The last two weeks didn't happen by mistake," Frenzen said. "All three phases of the game were clicking. … You don't just show up and have those type of games. All three phases have to do their job. That's going to have to be the case again."
West Point-Beemer losses include, other than No. 5 Scotus, 28-22 at Arlington, 40-20 at No. 6 Wayne and 39-7 to Battle Creek. The lone win is a 62-41 defeat of O'Neill on Sept. 17.
The Cadets feature a triple option attack with three handoff options for quarterback Riley Penrose. Penrose is a load and likely the largest quarterback Lakeview has seen to this point in the season.
"They don't play (against Scotus) like 1-4. They sure as heck don't look like 1-4 athletewise. They play physical. Man, they play with an edge," Frenzen said. "We're going to have to gang tackle and hope to get (Penrose) down, and Keaton Persson can scoot. That dude has some get up. I wish I was sleeping a little bit better after (Central City). But after watching that game film, we better be ready to roll."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.