Cadets run over Shamrocks with nearly 600 yards of offense

Leaks in the defense that began to show up in last week's loss sprung forth again on Friday in a 53-27 Scotus Central Catholic loss at West Point-Beemer.

Following a performance in which the Shamrocks gave up 263 yards and four touchdowns to Battle Creek running back Reece Bode, SCC allowed 294 and four scores to Cadet running back Edgar Rodriguez. Rodriguez broke free for touchdowns of 15, 60, 29 and 30 yards, the West Point-Beemer rushing attack had 534 on 58 carries and the hosts took control with three straight scores just before and right after the half with a 19-13 lead.

Scotus quarterback Evan Bock found Seth Vun Cannon for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 3:10 to go in the first half, making it 19-13. Rodriguez then found the end zone for a second time on his 60-yard run with 1:14 before the break. West Point-Beemer picked off a Scotus pass and added another touchdown with 29 seconds showing on the clock.

The Cadets essentially ended any remaining Shamrocks hopes on Rodriguez's 29-yard run with 7:36 to go in the third quarter.

Bock was 10 of 17 throwing with three interceptions, two touchdowns and 86 yards. He also ran the ball 12 times for 127 and scored a touchdown. Scotus had 350 total yards.