Cardinal defensive performance against Braves caught Linder's attention

Boone Central and Battle Creek played a football game on Oct. 2 that likely has no high school equal in 2020.
In an era of spread offenses, the read option and teams that operate exclusively out of the shotgun, the Cardinals and Braves slugged out a 6-3 Battle Creek win in week 6. You read that correctly, 6-3. And no, it wasn't a missed extra point. It was a total of three field goals.
That almost lacks explanation after Battle Creek defeated Scotus 27-26 two weeks earlier and had its way with the Shamrocks offensively.
From what he could tell on film, Scotus coach Tyler Linder said the Boone Central defense contained Battle Creek running back Reece Bode and played a field-position game that forced the Braves to operate differently.
Whatever the explanation, it certainly grabbed Linder's attention.
"They're incredibly athletic and well-coached. They run their system, offensively, defensively and special teams, incredibly well," Linder said. "You don't see Boone Central make a ton of mistakes."
Scotus allowed Bode to rush for 266 yards and four touchdowns in the loss to Battle Creek. He had 28 carries for 122 against the Cardinals but 32 of that was on one play. The other 27 carries averaged just over three yards.
Boone Central has allowed just a total of 78 points in five games - two contests were lost to the virus. Yet despite a two-week break in the middle of the season, Boone Central returned with the 6-3 loss to Battle Creek and a 38-27 defeat last week to Wayne. Losses to be sure, but quality performances against a ranked opponent and another with five wins.
The Cardinals play a 4-3 defense and often walk the strong safety up into the box for a 4-4 look. Though he rarely stays there he still forces audibles or adjusted blocking. Scotus has seen similar fronts before, but Linder says that fact is rarely beneficial. Almost every team Scotus plays adjusts its defense to counter the Shamrocks shotgun look. Thus, while Linder and his staff have dealt with new looks on gameday, there tends to be something unexpected after kickoff.
Offensively, the Cardinals have thrown for 175 yards per game and rushed for 117. The playbook is similar to what North Bend utilized two weeks ago, but Boone Central also throws it down the field more often. Linder said he's expecting to face a four-wide opening formation with four vertical routes after the snap.
The Scotus defense has performed well against similar offenses. It took a half to slow down North Bend, but SCC is built on speed, not on power. It eventually figured it out against the Tigers and gave the offense a chance to pull away.
Boone Central quarterback Braden Benes has completed 73 passes for a 63% completion rate, 879 total yards and five touchdowns. Ryan Kramer has 17 of those catches. Ashton Schafer and Carsten Bird both have 16. Kramer leads with 380 yards and four scores.
"Their quarterback is really talented. He's about 5-8, 165, but he'll scramble around like crazy. I think we match up incredibly well outside on their receivers. But we have to do a good job of getting after (Benes) and keeping him contained. That's easy to say but really hard to do.
"We've got to play a play a little bit of bend but don't break style of defense; tighten up when we get in the red zone."
Scotus and Boone Central haven't played since 2009. The Shamrocks and Cardinals met four times over a four-year period - three of those went to Boone Central.
Boone Central started 2020 with a 21-14 loss to 4-2 Norfolk Catholic, defeated 2-4 Minden 29-13 and 1-5 Douglas County West 40-0 prior to the virus canceling games against Central City and Pierce.
Scotus has won back-to-back games for the first time this season following a three-game skid. Unless North Bend and Schuyler can pull some unlikely upsets over West Point-Beemer each of the next two weeks, Scotus is looking at a wildcard into the playoffs.
The Shamrocks are currently 23rd in the points standings at 3-4. They're also seven teams away from the final wild card spot.
"We don't really talk about winning that much, to be honest, and I like to win as much as the next guy," Linder said. "But looking at role models of mine and heroes, John Wooden, he never talked about winning. He talked about being the best that you can be, and if you did that, winning takes care of itself.
"'We've got to win this one,' or, 'This is a must-win game,' isn't language that we use. It adds nerves and it adds tension. We focus on trying to perfect ourselves. We're going to play our brand of football and be the best we can be."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
