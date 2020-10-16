Cardinal defensive performance against Braves caught Linder's attention

The Cardinals play a 4-3 defense and often walk the strong safety up into the box for a 4-4 look. Though he rarely stays there he still forces audibles or adjusted blocking. Scotus has seen similar fronts before, but Linder says that fact is rarely beneficial. Almost every team Scotus plays adjusts its defense to counter the Shamrocks shotgun look. Thus, while Linder and his staff have dealt with new looks on gameday, there tends to be something unexpected after kickoff.

Offensively, the Cardinals have thrown for 175 yards per game and rushed for 117. The playbook is similar to what North Bend utilized two weeks ago, but Boone Central also throws it down the field more often. Linder said he's expecting to face a four-wide opening formation with four vertical routes after the snap.

The Scotus defense has performed well against similar offenses. It took a half to slow down North Bend, but SCC is built on speed, not on power. It eventually figured it out against the Tigers and gave the offense a chance to pull away.

Boone Central quarterback Braden Benes has completed 73 passes for a 63% completion rate, 879 total yards and five touchdowns. Ryan Kramer has 17 of those catches. Ashton Schafer and Carsten Bird both have 16. Kramer leads with 380 yards and four scores.