Cardinals football driven to go deeper than quarterfinals

Boone Central football surprised many looking from the outside in, winning eight of its nine regular season games. It was its most wins in a season since it went undefeated in 2014.

The Cardinals, who reached the state quarterfinals last year, are looking to build on that success heading into the new season.

"Last year was really big in the fact that we've been down for a few years, so these guys with the help of those seniors really got to feel like what it's like to win again, to have some expectations," Boone Central assistant coach Michael Volker said. "They got to play in some big games."

Last season, Boone Central won its first seven games, including defeating eventual Class C-1 state runner-up Pierce 35-33. It defeated Wayne 42-35 before falling to eventual C-1 state champion Lakeview 23-20.

"Coming into this season, we have really high expectations," Volker said. "We expect, if we're healthy, to be able to compete with the best teams in Class C-1."

Over the summer, the Cardinals participated in a camp at UNK, where they got to play some bigger teams in Colorado. It was an important camp for the Cardinals as it graduated some key seniors on both sides of the ball.

"These guys held their own and kind of understand they can kind do when they show up and they're focused and they're locked in," Volker said. "These guys understand they can do something special."

Senior Alex Christo takes over at quarterback after Braden Benes led them in passing with 909 yards and 12 touchdowns. Christo did get some time under center last year, completing 33 passes for 516 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. He described how the playing time will help him this year.

"Just being more confident, get through my reads quicker and make better throws and better reads," Christo said.

Volker said he's looking for Christo to be a leader in the huddle and to be the guy who will make a play when one is needed.

"As far as the passing game goes, just make his reads, throw to the guy that's open. In the run game, he needs to be able to make the plays when we need him," Volker said. "We're hoping we don't have to rely on his legs all the time, but when his number is called, we expect him to be able to make plays."

In the backfield, Parker Borer returns as a junior after leading the team with 898 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Volker said the key will be developing depth behind him after Benes and Cody Maricle graduated.

"It's tweaking schemes that fit his (Borer) running style. Offensive line wise, we need to find a couple more linemen just to give us a little bit of flexibility to make sure guys have a chance to get a breather during the game," Volker said. "We feel good about our run game and our pass game."

Ashton Schafer graduated after leading the team with 113 tackles, but Boone Central returns its second and third-leading tacklers in junior Hank Hudson and senior Jackson Roberts. They recorded 83 and 71 tackles, respectively, with Roberts racking up 8.5 sacks.

Roberts said he believes this year's defense has more potential than last year's.

"Just going out and playing like a bunch of crazy dogs and getting it done like we need to on the defensive side of the ball," Roberts said. "As long as the guys that step up like they need to step up, we're good."

The fifth-ranked Cardinals face one of the toughest schedules in the state, opening up play Friday versus Broken Bow. In Week 2, it'll travel to face No. 1 Aurora, who classified for C-1 after it was the Class B runner-up last year. The next week is a rematch with No. 7 Lakeview. The schedule also features No. 2 Pierce on Oct. 14.

"I'm looking forward to some of those bigger games, new games like Aurora and then playing Pierce again," Roberts said. "We got a good schedule and it's going to be tough, but we've accepted what we need to do to get it done."

Volker said the schedule is full of good teams, but he said he believes his team is up to challenge.

"These guys know we have to prepare every week to give ourselves a chance," Volker said. "We really do think if we're healthy and we develop some depth, that we're going to have a chance to win the games we're in."