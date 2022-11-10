Cardinals, Patriots and Jaguars play for trip to Lincoln

Boone Central, Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge compete in Friday's football semifinals with a trip to Memorial Stadium for the state championship game on the line.

The Patriots are in the semifinals for the first time as a co-op school as they look to advance to Lincoln for the first time in 15 years when Clarkson lost to Pope John in the state championship game.

Boone Central, following an upset win over Ashland-Greenwood in the quarterfinals, travels to face the top seed Aurora. It eyes its first state title game appearance since 2017 when Boone Central/Newman Grove lost to Norfolk Catholic in the title game.

Howells-Dodge is back in the semifinals for the second straight year. The Jaguars, who won the D-1 state championship a year ago, aim to return to Lincoln against Central Valley.

CLASS C-1

No. 5 Boone Central at No. 1 Aurora, 7 p.m. on KKOT 93.5 FM and Striv.tv: Boone Central faces Aurora for the second time this season on Friday. The Cardinals, after a dominant 41-15 quarterfinal win at Ashland-Greenwood, lost to Aurora 34-13 on Sept. 2.

The Huskies defeated Lincoln Christian 48-28 in the quarterfinals. They averaged 48.2 points per game, but they were held to their second-lowest scoring game of the season against the Cardinals. They finished the game outgaining Boone Central 393-166.

Aurora senior Carlos Collazo carried the football 17 times for 256 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. On the season, Collazo recorded 1,709 yards and 29 touchdowns. Drew Knust totaled 111 yards and one passing touchdown in the win.

Boone Central will look to establish a more effective running game against the Huskies. Aurora allowed just 11 rushing yards on 25 attempts in the Week 2 victory.

Alex Christo threw the ball 26 times, completing 14 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown. Jack Roberts caught five passes for 33 yards and one score.

Christo enters Friday with 1,541 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. On the ground, Christo recorded 436 yards and 10 touchdowns. Parker Borer's gained 1,177 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Aurora sacked Christo three times on Sept. 2. Roberts led the Boone Central defense with eight tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. Caden Stokes intercepted sophomore Booker Scheierman.

Hank Hudson led the team with 80 tackles this season. Roberts tallied 74 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Boone Central forced 20 turnovers as Borer picked off three passes. Stokes and Kolton Rasmussen intercepted two passes each. Stokes recovered three fumbles, the most on the team. Jaxon Lipker enters Friday with two fumble recoveries.

CLASS D-1

No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh at No. 3 Stanton, 7 p.m. on KLIR 101.1 FM and NFHSnetwork.com: Clarkson/Leigh extended its deepest postseason run as a co-op school last week with a 46-18 road win at Weeping Water.

The Patriots controlled the line of scrimmage with 284 rushing yards on 50 carries. Senior Kyle Kasik attempted 27 rushes for 204 yards and five touchdowns. Weeping Water ended the game with 245 total yards.

Stanton enters Friday's semifinal undefeated defeating Nebraska Christian 52-24. This season, the Mustangs won by an average margin of victory of 41.2 points per game.

The two squads faced each other the last two seasons as they were in the same district. Stanton won both games, including a 22-8 victory at Clarkson/Leigh last year.

It's a new-look Mustangs side after the graduations of Parker Krusemark and Damien Erickson. In last year's meeting, Krusemark led the team in passing (124 yards), rushing (66 yards), tackles (14) and interceptions (three). Erickson rushed for 49 yards and one touchdown, recorded nine tackles, one sack and one interception on defense.

Joe Butterfield stepped into the starting quarterback role this year. The senior's thrown for 936 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground, sophomore tailback Becker Pohlman tallied 1,421 yards and 24 touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Parker Wiedeman posted a team-high 113 tackles. Mitchell Hupp enters Friday with 95 tackles and four sacks. Jordan Claussen racked up 83 tackles and two interceptions. Jason Claussen picked off a team-high four passes.

Kasik engines the Patriots' offense with 1,667 yards and 29 touchdowns. Quarterback Ryan Brichacek totals 1.184 yards and 19 touchdowns. Drew Beeson and Dylan Higby combined for nine rushing scores.

Beeson captains the defense with 111 tackles and seven fumble recoveries. Higby and Jackson Koehn tallied 66 and 65 tackles, respectively. Kasik and Jase Indra intercepted two passes each.

CLASS D-2

No. 1 Howells-Dodge vs. No. 12 Central Valley, 7 p.m. on KZEN 100.3 FM: The Jaguars will play its fourth straight home playoff game on Friday when it welcomes upset-minded Central Valley.

The Jaguars earned a 58-8 win over Dundy County Stratton in the quarterfinals behind four touchdowns and nine tackles from senior Jestin Bayer. Lance Brester rushed for 154 yards and recorded an interception on defense in the win.

Central Valley advanced to the semifinals for the second time in three years after an upset win over No. 4 BDS, The Cougars, who lost to BDS 40-36 in the 2020 semifinals, won 44-20 behind a big night from senior Zandar Wolf.

Wolf led the Cougars with 206 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Ty Landers and Grady Kelley recorded the most tackles with 19 and 18, respectively. Keean Benson totaled two sacks. Aiden Freeman and Donovan Burns recovered one fumble each.

Brester entered Friday's semifinal 65 yards from eclipsing 2,000 on the season. In his first season as the starter, Brester scored 36 touchdowns.

It's a balanced defense for Howells-Dodge as 11 Jaguars have recorded at least 30 tackles this season. Bayer leads the group with 86 tackles. Colton Klosen recorded 59 tackles and Aandy Dominguez produced 54 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

The Jaguars forced 24 turnovers. Brester recorded three interceptions and one fumble recovery. Brittin Sindelar picked off two passes and fell on one loose ball. Connor Kreikemeier totaled one interception and three fumble recoveries.

Wolf's the main running threat for the Cougars with 1,882 yards and 39 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Dierks Nekoliczak completed 54 passes for 1,002 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Landers recorded a team-high 142 tackles to go with two fumble recoveries and one interception. Kelley enters Friday with 99 tackles and three interceptions.