Challenging schedule greets Lakeview's title defense

Lakeview football gathered together for perhaps the last time as a group on Monday to watch the state title win over Pierce. The 37-25 triumph never looked so good as it did on the silver screen at Center 7 Theatre.

And while the celebration has been ongoing for months, coach Kurt Frenzen and his staff are also hard at work preparing for next fall. The reality that time will soon come to move on was perhaps most apparent when schedules were released just about a month ago.

For a program looking to remain at the top, there won't be any easing into a new season. Lakeview was assigned a non-district schedule that includes three playoff teams and one that came into the postseason as the No. 1 seed.

Ashland-Greenwood has been rated each of the past four seasons, made the playoffs in all four of those seasons and this past year was the top seed on the C-1 bracket. Boys Town and Boone were playoff teams. St. Paul missed out on the postseason but was in the previous three playoffs.

Add that to a district that includes two other teams that have won a state title at some point in the last seven years and the Vikings won't exactly be having a victory tour this fall.

"We're excited. We get some new teams on there, which is always fun. We haven't played Ashland since 2013, and we haven't every played St. Paul in my 22 years of being here," Frenzen said. "Then there's some non-district teams that we're familiar with. ... It's going to be tough, but in the same respect, exciting and fun."

Ashland-Greenwood halted Lakeview's last potential run to a title in 2013 when the Bluejays defeated the Vikings 33-28 in Ashland in the semis. Many of the former players from that era recorded messages for this year's team prior to the semifinal win at Kearney Catholic.

St. Paul went 5-4 this past season, losing out on a wildcard invite to the playoffs due to an 0-3 start. Although the Wildcats sat winless in the middle of September, they had been defeated by eventual state runner-up Pierce, eventual semifinalist Kearney Catholic and Broken Bow, a 7-2 team that made the postseason.

Boys Town has been on the schedule each of the past two years. The Cowboys were 2-5 in 2020 then 6-4 and a playoff team this past fall. Boone Central was 7-0 until a loss in Week 8. The Cardinals won a game in the playoffs then were eliminated by the Vikings in the quarterfinals.

Boone and Lakeview have played 16 times since 2004. The Cardinals have won 10 of those, but the Vikings have claimed each of the past three.

The district, Scotus, Wahoo, Arlington, Douglas County West and Schuyler retains the Shamrocks and Warriors from each of the past two years. Scotus won a state title in 2015. Wahoo was the C-1 champ in 2019.

Lakeview starts each of the next two years against Ashland-Greenwood then goes straight through the non-district portion in nearly alphabetical order - Boys Town, Boone Central and St. Paul.

District play starts with Wahoo and is followed by Schuyler, DC West, Arlington and the traditional year-end rivalry matchup with Scotus. This fall three of the first four games are on the road. Lakeview plays Wahoo, DC West and Arlington at home in district play. All of those locations are reversed in 2023.

"It's kind of fun. There's a lot of great, marquee matchups in the state that first week. I think the state wanted to kick the season off the right way and wanted to have competitive teams facing one another," Frenzen said. "Ashland was ranked No. 1 a good portion of last year and in the top three or four all year. Going against the defending state champs is an intriguing matchup.

"... How I personally feel? To go have a chance to play at Ashland the first game of the year - the atmosphere is awesome. It's one of the coolest high school stadiums."

Lakeview returns 14 contributors from last year's title team including fullback Landon Ternus, wide receivers Turner Halvorsen and Braxton Borer, tight end Max Fremarek and linemen Ashton Sutbbert.

The Vikings are in need of, outside of Ternus, a whole new backfield after the graduations of quarterback Kolby Blaser, wide receiver/running back Adam Van Cleave and fullbacks Cooper Tessendorf and Brock Mahoney.

Four from the offensive front, Eli Osten, Jorge Garcia, Jaeden Jenkinson, and Zach Anderson, will also receive their diplomas this spring. Osten, Jenkinson, Anderson and Hunter Shoch were regulars on the defensive line.

In full, Lakeview returns just two starters on both sides of the ball. The schedule isn't exactly set up for immediate success, but Frenzen sees a potential week-by-week improvement that could have the Vikings in the mix for another playoff run by the end of the season.

"We have a lot of fun venues to play at, and there's good football at those schools," Frenzen said. "That goes right into our district. We love having Scotus at the end of the year; that's always a blast."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

